GENERAL MOLY, INC.

GENERAL MOLY, INC.

(GMO)
News 
News

General Moly : to be Featured on CEO Clips on BNN Bloomberg Channel in Canada; CEO Video also Available on Company's Website

04/15/2020 | 06:21am EDT

General Moly to be Featured on CEO Clips on BNN Bloomberg Channel in

Canada; CEO Video also Available on the Company's Website

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO, April 15, 2020 - General Moly, Inc.(General Moly or the "Company") (NYSE American and TSX: GMO), the only western-exchange listed, pure-play molybdenum ("moly") mineral development company, will be featured on BTV's CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel in Canada on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Chief Executive Officer Bruce D. Hansen presents an overview of General Moly and comments on the moly market in the CEO Clips video, which is also available for viewing at www.generalmoly.com.

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips includes Thomson Reuters' terminals, Yahoo Finance, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

CEO Clips is a series of short video profiles of publicly traded companies across North America. BTV-Business Television and CEO Clips produce and create the largest library of issuer videos and campaigns for broadcast on TV and financial websites. BNN Bloomberg is Canada's only Business News Network reporting on finance and the markets.

About General Moly

General Molyis a U.S.-based, molybdenum mineral exploration and development company listed on the NYSE American, recently known as the NYSE MKT and former American Stock Exchange, and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GMO. The Company's primary asset, an 80% interest in the Mt. Hope Projectlocated in central Nevada, is considered one of the world's largest and highest grade molybdenum deposits. Combined with the Company's wholly-ownedLiberty Project, a molybdenum and copper property also located in central Nevada, General Moly's goal is to become the largest primary molybdenum producer in the world.

Molybdenumis a metallic element used primarily as an alloy agent in steel manufacturing. When added to steel, molybdenum enhances steel strength, resistance to corrosion and extreme temperature performance. In the chemical and petrochemical industries, molybdenum is used in catalysts, especially for cleaner burning fuels by removing sulfur from liquid fuels, and in corrosion inhibitors, high performance lubricants and polymers.

Contact: Scott Roswell (303) 928-8591

info@generalmoly.comWebsite: www.generalmoly.com

Page 1 of 1

Disclaimer

General Moly Inc. published this content on 15 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2020 10:20:04 UTC
