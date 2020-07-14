Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Auto Makers Grapple With Worker No-Shows as Covid-19 Cases Surge -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 02:33pm EDT

By Ben Foldy

General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. are continuing to struggle with keeping workers on the job as coronavirus cases surge nationwide, forcing the auto-making giants to cut shifts, hire new workers and transfer others to fill vacant roles.

The absences are hampering efforts to recover from the economic havoc wreaked by the pandemic and return to normal production levels after a nearly two-month shutdown this spring.

A GM assembly plant in Wentzville, Mo., that has been running three shifts to restock the company's depleted supply of midsize pickups is cutting one of the shifts to better cope with worker absences, the company said.

The plant, normally staffed with around 3,800 hourly workers split across the three shifts, will temporarily eliminate the third one next week. Instead, the company will try to use workers from that shift to fill absences along the assembly line in the first two, the company said.

"In the short term, a two shift operating plan will allow us to operate as efficiently as possible and accommodate team members who are not reporting to work due to concerns about Covid-19," a company spokesman said in an email, referring to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Ford also has been contending with an increase in absences among the 12,500 or so hourly workers split across its two assembly plants in Louisville, Ky., according to the company.

The auto industry is among several sectors, from retailers to meatpacking plants, confronted by staffing shortfalls as positive cases and safety concerns keep workers home. Companies invested in safety measures to get production back to normal levels only to be met by new waves of cases that threaten to set those efforts back.

Outbreaks of Covid-19 in parts of the U.S. and abroad have led to delays and even rollbacks of reopening plans. Authorities in California on Monday ordered an immediate halt to indoor activities in restaurants, bars, museums, zoos and movie theaters. Also Monday, Walt Disney Co. said it would again close the Hong Kong Disneyland theme park, less than a month after it reopened, after a new surge of coronavirus cases struck the city.

In Louisville, rather than cut shifts, Ford has hired more than 1,000 new temporary workers since May across the two plants, according to Todd Dunn, president of the local United Auto Workers chapter representing the employees at the plants.

The new employees have been crucial to keeping up output, said Mr. Dunn. "We would definitely have lost production, period," he said.

Ford confirmed it has hired more workers to keep production levels at or near full capacity, a spokeswoman said.

The UAW is monitoring the situation and working with the companies to deal with the rise in absences while protecting members' health and safety, a spokesman said.

Workers at the GM plant said that each of its three shifts have been running with absences in the hundreds, curtailing production of trucks and vans.

New cases of Covid-19 confirmed over the past two weeks in St. Charles County, where the plant is located, have more than tripled from the two weeks prior, according to data from the county's health department.

Around two dozen people working in the GM plant have tested positive for the virus since the plant restarted in May, union officials said.

In March, GM, Ford and other auto makers halted nearly all their U.S. production amid rising case counts and orders from local governments to curb nonessential economic activity. During a stoppage that lasted nearly two months, auto makers developed new safety protocols and worked with the UAW on how to manage the pandemic in the plants.

Ford and GM plan to continue increasing their U.S. truck production through the summer. From April through June, U.S. truck output was down at both companies by more than 60% compared with last year, according to production schedules from Wards Intelligence.

Since coming back online in mid-May, plants have struggled with supply-chain disruptions, temporary shutdowns caused by new positive cases and worker absences. At some plants, workers have requested the plants be closed after positive cases.

Keeping the plants staffed and running has been a challenge, Mr. Dunn said. "When they said it was a pandemic, it sure as hell didn't sound like it was going to be easy," he said. "It's just really severe working conditions."

Write to Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 4.01% 6.31 Delayed Quote.-34.84%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 2.41% 25.445 Delayed Quote.-32.08%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 1.64% 118.043 Delayed Quote.-19.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:33pAuto Makers Grapple With Worker No-Shows as Covid-19 Cases Surge -- Update
DJ
02:15pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:15pAuto Makers Grapple With Worker No-Shows as Covid-19 Cases Surge
DJ
09:40aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Gets N95 Certification for Filtering Facepiece Respirators
DJ
09:14a15 U.S. states to jointly work to advance electric heavy-duty trucks
RE
09:02aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Receives N95 Certification Under New NIOSH Public Health Eme..
PR
07:04aASCENT GLOBAL LOGISTICS : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the..
PR
07/13ALPINE ELECTRONICS OF AMERICA, INC. : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Sup..
PR
07/13Automotive Brand Values
AQ
07/10Rivian Raises $2.5 Billion As Investors Chase Electric Car Buzz
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B - -
Net income 2020 376 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 104x
Yield 2020 1,69%
Capitalization 35 577 M 35 577 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,72 $
Last Close Price 24,86 $
Spread / Highest target 113%
Spread / Average Target 43,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-32.08%35 577
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.34%174 384
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.96%81 508
DAIMLER AG-24.47%45 340
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-9.87%44 959
BMW AG-19.61%43 119
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group