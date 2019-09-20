Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
09/20 10:50:15 pm
37.5850 USD   -0.52%
CampaignWire : Democratic Candidates Join Picket Line in Michigan

09/20/2019 | 05:43pm EDT

As Democratic presidential candidates fight for union support in the 2020 primaries, they have found a new picket line to join.

At least three Democratic candidates have gone to, or plan to join, the United Auto Workers strike in Michigan.

On Thursday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she had met an auto worker who had lost her voice after being at the picket line -- so the lawmaker vowed to be the woman's voice.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is set to join the group Sunday and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont will be there Wednesday, their campaigns said.

Mr. Sanders and Ms. Warren could use the strike to continue to advocate for a government-run Medicare for All insurance system.

Moderate candidates have pointed to union members as a reason to oppose a single-payer program, saying they have negotiated more generous health care plans than many Americans enjoy and wouldn't want to lose those hard-won benefits.

Earlier this week, Mr. Sanders highlighted the news that General Motors had dropped striking workers from their insurance plans, saying it showed that union-negotiated health care is not as reliable as Medicare for All would be.

-- Write to Eliza.Collins@WSJ.com

-- Write to Joshua.Jamerso@WSJ.com

