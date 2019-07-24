Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GM Cruise to delay commercial launch of self-driving cars to beyond 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/24/2019 | 10:30am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Cruise self-driving car, which is owned by General Motors Corp, is seen outside the companys headquarters in San Francisco

(Reuters) - General Motors Co's self-driving unit, Cruise, said on Wednesday it was delaying the commercial deployment of cars past its target of 2019 as more testing of the vehicles was required.

Cruise Chief Executive Officer Dan Ammann said the company would expand testing in San Francisco https://medium.com/cruise/the-next-steps-to-scale-start-in-san-francisco-713315f3a142, and added in a blog post that Cruise was working with Honda Motor Co and General Motors Co to develop purpose-built autonomous vehicles.

Ammann did not say when the company now expects to deploy a ride-hailing service using self-driving vehicles. It had earlier hoped to deploy such a service https://www.reuters.com/article/us-gm-selfdriving/gm-faces-pushback-on-u-s-self-driving-vehicle-plan-idUSKCN1SS2TQ by the end of 2019, but in April, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra declined to repeat that goal.

Cruise has raised $7.25 billion (£5.81 billion) during the past year from investors including SoftBank, Honda Motor Co and investment firm T. Rowe Price. As GM and Cruise executives have done in the past, Ammann said Cruise would launch its commercial service when it was sure the vehicles would be safe.

"When you’re working on the large scale deployment of mission critical safety systems, the mindset of 'move fast and break things' certainly doesn’t cut it," Ammann wrote in a post on Medium on Wednesday.

Ammann alluded in his post to broader concerns about the trustworthiness of "Big Tech" and said Cruise was in talks with regulators about how to measure when its technology "will have a net positive impact on safety on our roads."

Cruise's decision to formally postpone deployment of self-driving cars this year comes as rival autonomous vehicle companies and automakers acknowledge it will take more time and money than they had expected to make autonomous vehicles safe for unrestricted use on public roads.

The capital and technology challenges of self-driving cars are pushing automakers to forge alliances to share the cost burdens. Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co earlier this month said they would partner to develop autonomous vehicles, and invest in self-driving technology company Argo AI. German automakers BMW AG and Daimler AG also have struck self-driving car partnerships.

Alphabet Inc Waymo robo-taxi unit has begun offering rides for hire in Arizona, but continues to operate its vehicles with human attendants ready to take the wheel.

Ammann, who took over as Cruise's chief executive last November, told Reuters last year that developing self-driving cars capable of safely navigating urban traffic was "the engineering challenge of our generation."

Against what promises to be a long period of development and technology evolution, initial delays would not be that meaningful, he said.

Cruise is working with GM and Honda engineers to develop a next-generation of electric, autonomous vehicles, Ammann said.

"This is not a concept car — hundreds of the best Honda, GM and Cruise engineers are working together on-site in Warren, Michigan, where they are deep into the vehicle development process. This new vehicle completely reimagines from the ground up what a car can be and we can’t wait to share more in the near future," Ammann wrote.

GM has sought clearance from federal safety regulators for self-driving cars that do not have conventional controls such as a steering wheel. The U.S. Department of Transportation has delayed action on GM's petition to test such vehicles for more than a year, and earlier this year said it would seek public comments on the proposal.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

By Joseph White
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.37% 1143.5 Delayed Quote.9.02%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.12% 40.655 Delayed Quote.21.70%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.25% 2815 End-of-day quote.0.54%
SOFTBANK CORP End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
10:42aGENERAL MOTORS : GM's Cruise delays autonomous ride service beyond 2019
AQ
10:30aGM Cruise to delay commercial launch of self-driving cars to beyond 2019
RE
08:45aGENERAL MOTORS : GM's Driverless-Car Unit Cruise Delays Robot-Taxi Service
DJ
03:27aPSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
07/23GENERAL MOTORS : Tonawanda-Built Next Gen 6.2L Small Block V-8 to Power All-New ..
PU
07/22GENERAL MOTORS : HOLDEN TO WELCOME NEW CORVETTE TO AUSTRALIA; Next generation mi..
AQ
07/19GENERAL MOTORS : Cadillac Eases the Stress of Public Parking with New Embedded P..
PU
07/19GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Transforms the Corvette Customer Experience
PU
07/19GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Introduces First-Ever Mid-Engine Corvette
PU
07/19GENERAL MOTORS : Corvette's Journey to Mid-engine
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 019 M
Net income 2019 9 324 M
Finance 2019 7 281 M
Yield 2019 3,79%
P/E ratio 2019 6,30x
P/E ratio 2020 6,62x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 57 743 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,20  $
Last Close Price 40,71  $
Spread / Highest target 64,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.70%57 743
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.89%185 538
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.12%88 901
DAIMLER AG4.65%57 341
BMW AG ST-1.92%50 084
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD0.54%45 821
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group