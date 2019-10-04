Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GM, UAW Duel Over Temporary Workers, New-Hire Wages--Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 05:57pm EDT

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

General Motors Co. and the striking United Auto Workers union are dueling over two main issues: how fast to move newer hires up to the top wage and how soon temporary workers should qualify for full employment.

As the union's walkout at GM closes out a third week, the UAW is pushing to shorten the eight-year time period it takes for a new worker at GM to reach full pay of about $30 an hour, according to people close to the talks. The auto maker has resisted the demand because it could add to its labor costs, they said.

The eight-year timetable has frustrated UAW workers who say it creates a situation where many union-represented workers are earning less for performing the same job as more-veteran colleagues -- a pay disparity that is at odds with the union's core belief that workers should earn equal pay for equal work. New hires start out at about $17 an hour and get yearly raises until they reach full pay.

The UAW is working to lock in a new four-year labor contact for tens of thousands of hourly workers at GM before turning its full attention to negotiations with Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV. Contract talks, which continued Friday, entered a critical phase in the previous week as UAW and GM bargainers moved onto bigger economic issues, such as wages and benefits.

Talks will continue into the weekend, according to a letter from UAW Vice President Terry Dittes to GM workers. While many major differences remain unresolved, Mr. Dittes said the sides are making progress on health care and temporary workers.

The strike, now the longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970, has halted production at more than 30 company plants in the U.S. and suspended work at about two dozen GM-owned parts warehouses and distribution centers.

GM has also proposed giving temporary workers a formal path to full-time employment, addressing one of the UAW's key demands heading into contract talks. Absent a formalized process, workers at GM can remain on temporary status indefinitely.

The Detroit auto maker has roughly 3,000 temporary workers, or about 7% of its total workforce, a number that fluctuates based on production schedules. These employees are also represented by the UAW.

Company bargainers told the union earlier this week that GM was willing to give any temporary worker with three consecutive years of service full-time status, people familiar with the matter said. But the UAW pushed back, saying the proposal still doesn't provide enough job security and lacks language that would prevent GM from laying workers off before they hit the three-year mark, the people said.

The two sides have moved closer on the issue and are now negotiating over how to calculate the time served, the people said.

Health care, a major sticking point heading into talks, is largely settled, according to people familiar with the negotiations. In an early offer, GM proposed having UAW workers pay up to 15% of health-care costs out of pocket but the union quickly shot it down and the out-of-pocket obligation will remain unchanged at around 3%, the people said.

GM also offered earlier this week to remove a $12,000 cap on profit-sharing checks handed to workers each year but made it contingent on the UAW giving up other bonus money. That proposal was rejected, the people say. Under the current formula, workers get paid $1 for every $1,000 the company makes in North America. Profit-sharing checks in recent years have approached $12,000.

While GM and the UAW keep negotiating, contract talks with Ford and Fiat Chrysler have progressed on some topics, according to letters sent by UAW leaders to members this week. But on large economic issues, such as wages and benefits, negotiators at those two companies will wait until a deal is struck at GM and then use it as a template, as is typical in pattern bargaining.

GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler have relied on new hires earning less than veteran workers as a way to keep their labor costs competitive with foreign rivals who operate nonunion plants in the U.S. South.

But the eight-year timetable, implemented in the union's 2015 contract, has been a source of contention and workers want to see it shortened or eliminated completely.

"You've got people working on the line making $8 or $9 less [per hour] than the person next to them doing the same job," said Andrew Pinchen, an electrician at a GM transmission plant in suburban Detroit. "People understand the concept of some grow-in period, but eight years is a long, long time."

All three U.S. car makers are trying to keep their labor costs in check in this round of contract talks, wary of a potential downturn in the U.S. car market following years of strength. Those costs have crept up in recent years as the union made progress in winning pay and benefits lost in previous rounds of bargaining, particularly around the recession.

GM and Ford's all-in labor costs, including wages and benefits, have topped $60 an hour for the first time since before the recession. Fiat Chrysler's hourly rate reached $55 this year. By comparison, foreign car companies, which don't have unionized factories in the U.S., spend an average of $50 an hour on labor, according to the Center For Automotive Research in Ann Arbor, Mich.

While labor accounts for only about 5% of the cost of building a vehicle, it is one of the few cost components the companies can control, labor experts say.

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner in a note Friday raised concern that GM's eventual UAW contract could result in higher fixed costs than investors had expected. He said the impact is difficult to quantify but has reduced his earnings-per-share estimate for GM in 2020 to $7.05, from $7.40.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -0.12% 11.27 End-of-day quote.-11.02%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.34% 8.74 Delayed Quote.13.86%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.20% 34.91 Delayed Quote.4.57%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
06:21pGENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
AQ
05:57pGM, UAW Duel Over Temporary Workers, New-Hire Wages--Update
DJ
10/03GENERAL MOTORS : GM Announces 2019 Q3 Earnings Conference Call Details
AQ
10/03GM Tops Its Rivals In Sales Despite Walkout -- WSJ
DJ
10/02AP SOURCE : GM offer short on earnings, temporary workers
AQ
10/02Correction to GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/02GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/02MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Closes Sharply Lower For Second Day On Concern About Job..
DJ
10/02GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter -- 3rd Update
DJ
10/02GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter -- 2nd Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 10 779 M
Net income 2019 9 549 M
Finance 2019 8 140 M
Yield 2019 4,44%
P/E ratio 2019 5,18x
P/E ratio 2020 5,37x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,27x
Capitalization 49 942 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,75  $
Last Close Price 34,91  $
Spread / Highest target 94,8%
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY4.57%53 511
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION12.98%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.36%85 832
DAIMLER AG-4.04%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-2.05%45 573
BMW AG-10.66%45 516
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group