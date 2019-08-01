Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GM faces declining sales and price wars in largest markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 01:58pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: General Motors Co. displays the new Chevrolet 2020 Silverado HD pickup truck at the GM Flint Assembly Plant in Flint, Michigan

(This July 31 story corrects name of GM unit to GM Financial in paragraph 8)

By Ben Klayman

Slumping industry demand in China, the world's largest auto market, and an escalating price war in the lucrative U.S. pickup truck segment are ratcheting up the pressure on GM. Other automakers, including U.S. rival Ford Motor Co and Germany's Daimler AG, offered disappointing forecasts last week.

In April, GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said her "confidence in the year ahead remains strong," citing the company's new full-size pickup truck launch and the automaker's ongoing business transformation.

Investor David Kudla, chief investment strategist for Michigan-based Mainstay Capital Management, said GM must "carefully juggle" its restructuring with the rollout of its high profit vehicles even as it invests for the industry's future while facing such headwinds as declining global sales.

For the full year, GM has forecast adjusted earnings of $6.50 to $7 a share and adjusted automotive free cash flow in the range of $4.5 billion to $6 billion.

For the second quarter, analysts expect GM to earn $2.08 billion, or $1.44 a share, on revenue of $36.1 billion, according to IBES data provided by Refinitiv.

GM must deliver as much as $10 billion in cash flow in the final three quarters of 2019 to hit its full-year target, amid stagnant U.S. demand and plummeting industry sales in China. It reported a negative cash flow of $3.9 billion in the first quarter.

In April, GM said it would hit its full-year target through strong performance, and annual dividends from China and GM Financial.

In 2018, the Detroit company reported negative cash flow of $3.3 billion in the first quarter, but ended the year at positive $4.4 billion.

Auto sales in China, GM's largest market, are headed for a decline for the second year running after demand contracted for the 12th straight month in June.

In the second quarter, GM's China sales slid 12%, a slight improvement over the 17.5% decline in the first quarter.

GM has laid out plans to introduce around 20 new models or variants of older ones this year, most in the second half. Profit pressure could increase as it launches a series of lower-margin electric vehicles over the next several years.

Last week, Ford posted a lower-than-expected profit and provided investors with a full-year earnings forecast that fell short of analysts' expectations, and luxury carmaker Daimler reduced its 2019 sales outlook for Mercedes-Benz cars.

GM's profits in the lucrative pickup truck market have also been pressured by an escalating price war with Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The three Detroit automakers dominate the segment.

GM executives previously said they were "bullish" on sales in the segment for the rest of the year, and have cited the introduction of more profitable models as the launch continues.

GM Chief Economist Elaine Buckberg said this month that U.S. industry sales were strong in the first half and should remain so in the second half and get even more support if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates as expected.

The company's U.S. inventory of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra trucks at the end of July was 108 and 110 days, respectively, according to Automotive News. In comparison, inventory for the Ford F Series and FCA RAM trucks stood at 88 and 75 days, respectively.

GM no longer discloses monthly sales data and a company spokesman said the Automotive News estimates were incorrect. He added that truck inventories were approaching “optimal levels” and GM tries to maintain about a 100-day supply because of the complexity of truck offerings.

Last week, GM backed off the target for commercial deployment of cars by its Cruise self-driving unit beyond 2019, citing a need for more testing.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Sonya Hepinstall)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAIMLER AG -0.20% 46.8 Delayed Quote.2.15%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 0.32% 12.074 End-of-day quote.-7.74%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -1.74% 9.335 Delayed Quote.24.84%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.73% 40.69 Delayed Quote.20.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:16pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fall Sharply, Giving Up Early Gains, After Trump Impo..
DJ
01:58pGM faces declining sales and price wars in largest markets
RE
01:28pGENERAL MOTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and..
AQ
01:02p'TRUCK, TRUCK AND AWAY' : Pickups drive GM's profit beat
RE
12:04p'TRUCK, TRUCK AND AWAY' : Pickups drive GM's profit beat
RE
12:03pMARKETS RIGHT NOW : Stocks sink after Trump raises tariffs
AQ
11:31aGM open to working with other automakers on development of EVs - CEO
RE
11:27aVolkswagen's Electrify America in venture for automated self-charging facilit..
RE
09:48aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Sees Stronger Rest of 2019-Update
DJ
09:35aGENERAL MOTORS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 019 M
Net income 2019 9 166 M
Finance 2019 7 702 M
Yield 2019 3,83%
P/E ratio 2019 6,25x
P/E ratio 2020 6,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 57 218 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,20  $
Last Close Price 40,34  $
Spread / Highest target 66,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 218
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%182 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 973
DAIMLER AG2.15%55 838
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.20%43 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group