GM partners with EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers in U.S.

July 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has partnered
with electric vehicle charging station provider EVgo to add
2,700 new fast chargers, which can be accessed by the general
public in the United States over the next five years, the
automaker said on Friday.
The move comes as GM is expected to launch many new electric
vehicles in the coming years and the partnership will bolster
the public fast charging network for electric vehicle drivers.
"We need millions of EVs on the road to make a meaningful
impact (on reducing emissions)," said GM Chief Executive Officer
Mary Barra.
"We know how important the charging ecosystem is for
drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable
public fast charging."
The automaker declined to say how much money it was putting
into the initiative, but said the fast charging stations will be
available to customers starting early 2021.
EVgo currently owns and operates more than 800 fast charging
locations across 34 U.S. states.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in
Detroit; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)