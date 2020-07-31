Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
News 
News

GM partners with EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers in U.S.

07/31/2020 | 05:30pm BST

July 31 (Reuters) - General Motors Co has partnered with electric vehicle charging station provider EVgo to add 2,700 new fast chargers, which can be accessed by the general public in the United States over the next five years, the automaker said on Friday.

The move comes as GM is expected to launch many new electric vehicles in the coming years and the partnership will bolster the public fast charging network for electric vehicle drivers.

"We need millions of EVs on the road to make a meaningful impact (on reducing emissions)," said GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra.

"We know how important the charging ecosystem is for drivers, one that includes access to convenient and reliable public fast charging."

The automaker declined to say how much money it was putting into the initiative, but said the fast charging stations will be available to customers starting early 2021.

EVgo currently owns and operates more than 800 fast charging locations across 34 U.S. states. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Financials
Sales 2020 119 B - 90 791 M
Net income 2020 -525 M - -399 M
Net cash 2020 2 248 M - 1 709 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 36 064 M 36 064 M 27 408 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 36,89 $
Last Close Price 25,20 $
Spread / Highest target 110%
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.15%36 064
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-19.41%169 345
VOLKSWAGEN AG-26.69%79 484
DAIMLER AG-21.81%48 640
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.55%43 776
BMW AG-23.22%42 715
