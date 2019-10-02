Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
10/02 01:41:09 pm
34.555 USD   -4.31%
GM's U.S. Sales Up 6.3% in Third Quarter

10/02/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

By Nora Naughton

General Motors Co.'s U.S. auto sales climbed 6.3% in the third quarter on higher pickup-truck sales and strong demand for its sport-utility vehicles, signaling a United Auto Workers strike at its U.S. factories has so far had little effect on showroom traffic.

GM's quarterly sales gains contrast with flat results at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV for the same period and a 5.1% decline reported by Ford Motor Co. for the third quarter.

The strike at GM, now in its third week, has brought the company's more than 30 U.S. factories to a standstill, denting third-quarter profits and limiting supplies to dealerships.

Still, new-vehicle buyers continued to snap up GM models, with pickup-trucks sales at Chevrolet up 18% and up nearly 40% at GMC in the third quarter. The Detroit car company is benefiting from new redesigned pickup trucks that started hitting dealer lots in larger supplies in the third quarter. Sales of large SUVs also increased, with the Chevrolet Traverse up about 25% and GMC's Acadia up 50%.

Stock levels at GM dealerships remain relatively healthy despite the work stoppage, with retailers carrying about 760,000 vehicles in inventory. Morgan Stanley estimates GM dealers have enough stock to last 81 days without replacement inventory, down from 84 a year earlier.

GM's strength comes as the U.S. car market continues to soften overall, following a period of historically strong sales bolstered by a robust U.S. economy and low unemployment.

--Mike Colias contributed to this article.

Write to Nora Naughton at nora.naughton@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES -2.70% 11.44 End-of-day quote.-7.29%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -4.61% 8.495 Delayed Quote.16.34%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -4.49% 34.45 Delayed Quote.7.95%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 145 B
EBIT 2019 10 879 M
Net income 2019 9 549 M
Finance 2019 8 825 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 5,36x
P/E ratio 2020 5,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,29x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 51 555 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,80  $
Last Close Price 36,11  $
Spread / Highest target 88,3%
Spread / Average Target 32,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY7.95%53 511
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION17.25%186 192
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.71%85 832
DAIMLER AG-1.62%53 218
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.45%45 573
BMW AG-8.94%45 516
