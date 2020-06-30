Log in
GM should repay $60 million in state tax credits: Ohio AG

06/30/2020 | 01:42pm EDT
The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said Tuesday that General Motors Co should repay $60 million in state tax credits after it closed its Lordstown Assembly plant in March 2019.

In a brief to the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, Yost said GM in 2009 agreed to maintain operations at its northeast Ohio plant through 2028 and retain 3,700 jobs through 2040 in exchange for the credits. "We demand the money that is rightfully owed to Ohio - no more, no less," Yost said in a statement.

GM did not immediately comment.

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

