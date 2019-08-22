General Motors : An amendment to the SC 13G filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 13G Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT TO RULES 13d-1(b), (c) AND (d) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED PURSUANT TO RULE 13d-2(b) (Amendment No. 2)* General Motors Company (Name of Issuer) Common Stock (Title of Class of Securities) 37045V100 (CUSIP Number) December 31, 2018 (Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement) Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed: Rule 13d-1(b)

13d-1(b) Rule 13d-1(c) Rule 13d-1(d) * The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out of a reporting person's initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page. The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Exchange Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Exchange Act (however, see the Notes).

CUSIP No: 37045V100 13G 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON (ENTITIES ONLY) Brock Fiduciary Services LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ¨ (b) x 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Delaware 5. SOLE VOTING POWER NUMBER OF 0 SHARES 6. SHARED VOTING POWER BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY 100,150,000 EACH 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER REPORTING PERSON 0 WITH: 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 100,150,000 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 100,150,000 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ¨ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 7.0% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON OO

CUSIP No: 37045V100 13G 1 NAME OF REPORTING PERSON I.R.S. IDENTIFICATION NO. OF ABOVE PERSON (ENTITIES ONLY) Brock Capital Group LLC 2 CHECK THE APPROPRIATE BOX IF A MEMBER OF A GROUP (a) ¨ (b) x 3 SEC USE ONLY 4 CITIZENSHIP OR PLACE OF ORGANIZATION Delaware 5. SOLE VOTING POWER NUMBER OF 0 SHARES 6. SHARED VOTING POWER BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY 100,150,000 EACH 7. SOLE DISPOSITIVE POWER REPORTING PERSON 0 WITH: 8. SHARED DISPOSITIVE POWER 100,150,000 9 AGGREGATE AMOUNT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY EACH REPORTING PERSON 100,150,000 10 CHECK BOX IF THE AGGREGATE AMOUNT IN ROW (9) EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES ¨ 11 PERCENT OF CLASS REPRESENTED BY AMOUNT IN ROW (9) 7.0% 12 TYPE OF REPORTING PERSON OO

Item Name of Issuer: 1(a). General Motors Company (the "Issuer") Item Address of Issuer's Principal Executive Offices: 1(b). 300 Renaissance Center, Detroit, Michigan, 48265 Item Name of Person Filing: 2(a). This statement is being filed on behalf of each of the following reporting persons (collectively, the "Reporting Persons"), solely in compliance with their reporting requirements under Schedule 13G: Brock Fiduciary Services LLC ("Brock Fiduciary"); and Brock Capital Group LLC ("Brock Capital"). Brock Fiduciary is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brock Capital. As more fully described under Item 4(a), Brock Fiduciary is an independent fiduciary and investment adviser to the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust and may be deemed to be the beneficial owner of any securities of the Issuer owned by such trust. Item Address of Principal Business Office or, if None, Residence: 2(b). The address of the principal business offices of each of the Reporting Persons is 505 Park Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, New York 10022. Item Citizenship: 2(c). Brock Fiduciary -Delaware Brock Capital-Delaware Item Title of Class of Securities: 2(d). Common Stock ("Common Stock") Item CUSIP Number: 2(e). 37045V100

Item 3. If this Statement is Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(b), or 13d-2(b) or (c), Check Whether the Person Filing is a: ¨ Broker or dealer registered under Section 15 of the Exchange Act. ¨ Bank as defined in Section 3(a)(6) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Insurance company as defined in Section 3(a)(19) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Investment company registered under Section 8 of the Investment Company Act of 1940. ¨ Investment adviser in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(E) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Employee benefit plan or endowment fund in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(F) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Parent holding company or control person in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(G) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Savings association as defined in Section 3(b) of the Federal Deposit Insurance Act. ¨ Church plan that is excluded from the definition of an investment company under Section 3(c)(14) of the Investment Company Act. ¨ Non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) of the Exchange Act. ¨ Group in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(K) of the Exchange Act. If filing as a non-U.S. institution in accordance with Rule 13d-1(b)(1)(ii)(J) of the Exchange Act, please specify type of institution: Item 4. Ownership. (a) The Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own 100,150,000 shares of Common Stock. Brock Fiduciary is an independent fiduciary and investment adviser to the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust ("UAW RMBT"). Pursuant to an Independent Fiduciary Agreement, dated August 8, 2011, between Brock Fiduciary and UAW RMBT, Brock Fiduciary has been given the power to vote and dispose of any securities of the Issuer held by UAW RMBT, including any Common Stock. As a result, the Reporting Persons may be deemed to beneficially own the Common Stock held by UAW RMBT. Based on information provided to the Reporting Persons by UAW RMBT, as of the date hereof, UAW RMBT owned 100,150,000 shares of Common Stock. Percent of class: 7.0%. This percentage is based on a total of 1,427,729,248 shares of Common Stock outstanding as reported in the Issuer's quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on August 1, 2019. Number of shares as to which such person has: Sole power to vote or to direct the vote: 0 Shared power to vote or to direct the vote: 100,150,000 shares of Common Stock. Sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 0 Shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of: 100,150,000 shares of Common Stock.

