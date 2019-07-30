General Motors : Auto Workers Will Be a Focus of Democratic Debate in Detroit

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

As Democratic presidential candidates descend on Detroit for two nights of primary debates, one constituency is in line for outsize attention: The American auto worker.

On Tuesday morning, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez set the tone, holding an event at General Motors Co.'s transmission plant in Warren, Mich., to criticize President Trump for promising to save U.S. factory jobs even as the auto industry sheds workers.

The GM transmission plant is expected to close this week, one of four U.S. factories the Detroit auto maker has said it would idle to trim production ahead of an expected U.S. auto industry downturn. Its shuttering will leave a few hundred workers scrambling for work at other GM plants or facing unemployment. GM is also closing factories in Ohio, Maryland and Detroit.

"The trail of broken promises in the auto industry is one of many areas where this president has been chronically incompetent," Mr. Perez said.

A White House representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Mr. Perez, joined by U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee (D., Mich.), said the Democrats took Michigan and other Midwest states for granted during the last presidential election and won't let it happen again.

After a historically strong run of auto sales, the U.S. car industry is now bracing for a slowdown that will put pressure on companies to trim factory output or risk denting profits. Both GM and rival Ford Motor Co. have within the past year unveiled sweeping restructuring plans that aim to downsize operations, including cutting thousands of jobs in the U.S. and overseas.

The moves come as Mr. Trump has pressed car manufacturers to add more factory workers in the U.S. and reverse the flow of production to Mexico, where companies in recent years have been expanding their auto-making operations.

The focus on the auto sector underscores the importance of factory workers in the Rust Belt states of Michigan and Ohio. Both states went for Mr. Trump in 2016 and loom as key battleground states in next year's election.

Unionized factory workers at the Detroit three car companies and the United Auto Workers union have historically thrown their support behind Democratic candidates. However, the UAW has said more than a quarter of its members in 2016 voted for Mr. Trump, despite its leaders' endorsement of Hillary Clinton during the last presidential election.

GM itself is in the crosshairs too. Mr. Trump and members of Congress from both parties have sharply criticized the nation's largest auto maker for its decision in November to close several U.S. factories and cut around 14,000 workers, roughly a decade after receiving a $50 billion federal bailout.

Since then, GM has been taking pains to highlight fresh investments in U.S. factories. Chief Executive Mary Barra has held news conferences at several plants in recent months to highlight relatively minor factory investments.

GM officials are girding for the company to become a talking point during the debates in Detroit. The auto maker released fact sheets to media outlets to highlight the $23 billion that it says it has invested in U.S. facilities since its government-led bankruptcy in 2009.

The company said about 1,700 of the 2,800 factory workers slated to be laid off from GM's plant closures have transferred to other facilities.

