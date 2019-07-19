General Motors : Cadillac Eases the Stress of Public Parking with New Embedded Parking Capability

Cadillac Racing Teams Head to Canada Whelen Engineering Cadillac second in DPi points 2019-07-03

The Cadillac Racing teams are heading to Canada for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix presented by Acura to run at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park this weekend, July 5-7.

Whelen Engineering Cadillac second in DPi points

CTMP a driver favorite

Second weekend in a row of racing for IMSA competitors

The 2.4-mile, 10-turn Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) circuit is located 50-minutes north of Toronto and is a fan and driver favorite. The undulating layout of the classic track, formerly known as Mosport, is fast with high-speed corners that require a high level of driver commitment.

Coming into the race, Pipo Derani and Felipe Nasr are running second in the IMSA DPi championship points. The team had some early race problems last weekend at Watkins Glen with a puncture that cost them valuable track position. Derani and Nasr will be looking to get back on the winning track trying to add to their win at Sebring in March.

'Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is one of the old-school tracks on our calendar,' Nasr said. 'It has very fast, flowing corners that I really enjoy, especially in our Cadillac DPi-V.R that really carries a lot of speed through the corners. Mosport is quite technical, as well. We have downhill braking for a double-right hander with very slow speed, where it's important to get a nice exit for the last sector. I'm looking forward to it. I feel we have a good package all around for that track. At this point of the season, we have two races in a row, and that keeps everybody busy, sharp. It requires more from everybody; from the drivers, the engineers, and the mechanics, to be on top of everything.'

Jordan Taylor and Renger Van Der Zande come into CTMP fourth in the points championship. They were the top finishing Cadillac at The Glen last weekend driving the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R to fourth.

'The CTMP event is a very cool event for us as a team,' Van Der Zande said. 'We have a lot of guests there from Konica Minolta and that makes it very interesting and exciting for us. A lot of those people were cheering us every lap in Turn 3, and at one point I started waving back. I really liked that. I feel like I've always done well at CTMP. I've not always finished because of technical issues. But I actually got my first podium in IMSA there, so I have a good history at the track. Last year's podium was nice, for sure. It would be nice to win a race there. I hope we can make that happen this weekend.'

Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa are running fifth in the IMSA DPi championship. The duo will be looking to improve on that this weekend behind the wheel of the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R.

'I'm looking forward to going back to Mosport. I think our Cadillac is going to be quick there,' Barbosa said. 'It's a very fast track. It's one of those real old-school tracks that demands a lot from the team and the driver. It's a track that's been good to us, but we've never been able to capitalize on the final result. Hopefully, this year we will be able to put everything together and come back with a great finish.'

Tristan Vautier and Misha Goikhberg will be piloting the No. 85 Cadillac DPi-V.R JDC-Miler entry at CTMP.

'I've run at CTMP in Star Mazda and in a Mercedes-AMG GTD car, this will be my first time in a prototype,' Vautier said. 'There are a lot of great turns at CTMP, my favorite sections are Turn 1, Turn 2 and Turn 8, because these are the corners where you need the biggest commitment. The main straight is a bit shorter than Watkins Glen, so hopefully that will play to our advantage compared to last weekend! Normally our car really likes fast and medium-speed flow corners, which there are a lot at CTMP, so I would hope that plays in our favor in the JDC-Miller Cadillac.'

In the JDC-Miler Motorsports No. 84 Cadillac DPi-V.R Stephen Simpson and Simon Trummer are ready to take on the Canadian circuit.

'My best finish at CTMP is a second place overall in 2017,' Simpson said. 'CTMP is a driver's track. It is very fast and an exciting challenge. Turns 1 and 2 are my favorite, they are fast and you have to be committed! I think our Cadillac DPi-V.R will be strong at CTMP, I'm hoping we get good drive out of the hairpin and have a well-balanced car in the high speed corners.'

Will Owen is teamed once again with Victor Franzoni in the No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Franzoni makes his second appearance in the 50 Cadillac. His first was at Detroit in early June.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix presented by Acura from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will be televised on NBC and IMSA.com starting at 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7. Fans can also listen to live race coverage on IMSA Radio on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com.

Photo credit: Cadillac/Richard Prince

