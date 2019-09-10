General Motors : Cadillac Racing Teams Head West to Monterey

JDC-Miller Cadillac to Start Road America Fifth Trummer posts fast lap for Cadillac 2019-08-03

The No. 84 JDC-Miller Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R driven by Simon Trummer will start the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America from the third row tomorrow.

IMSA WeatherTech DPi Road America Qualifying Results:

1. No. 6 Acura DPi 1:48.715

5. No. 84 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:49.911

6. No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:50.111

7. No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:50.783

8. No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:50.799

9. No. 85 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:51.251

The No. 84 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R was showing good speed all weekend. Trummer was able to keep his composure as the 15-minute qualifying session was red flagged and restarted. He went onto to post a time of 1:48.715 registering the fastest lap for the Cadillac fivesome in qualifying at the 4.048 mile, 14-turn Road America circuit located an hour north of Milwaukee.

'I am super happy for us - for the team,' Trummer said. 'It is difficult to compete with the top cars, we know why, but it is the first time this season we have been the top Cadillac in qualifying. It is very hard work here, but I love this track. I knew we could do something if we got the car right. We have good straight-line speed here this weekend. The guys have been doing a lot of work the past few weeks. The lap was good I am happy with P5 and being the fastest Cadillac. We are looking forward to the race!'

Pipo Derani had the wheel of the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R for qualifying. He posted a time of 1:50.111 that will have he and Felipe Nasr starting sixth.

'I was pushing with everything I had,' Derani said. 'We are just doing our jobs and unfortunately right now the best we can do is qualify sixth. It is not ideal because we are fighting for a championship. There is a big gap to the Acuras and Mazdas but we will do the best that we can with what we have.'

In the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R Joao Barbosa drove to a time of 1:50.783 that will have him and teammate Filipe Albuquerque starting seventh.

'It was a shame we had a red flag on my second lap, which was right at the peak of the tires so we were a little unlucky there,' Barbosa said. 'You always take that risk when you wait to go out-I had no traffic at all but we just got caught out a bit. It was looking good on that second lap but it went red so we weren't able to finish. I went back out for a run at the end and the car was feeling pretty good. I think we will see what we've got. Cadillac has had a long dry spell since they added weight to the car after Sebring. But this is a good race car and even though it will be hard with the extra weight, hopefully we will be able to catch up to the guys up front on a long run.'

Renger Van Der Zande, teamed with Jordan Taylor, in the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R had his fast lap interrupted by the red flag. He put in a lap of 1:50.799 that will have the team starting eighth.

'I think the lap would have been like a high 49 and the red flag just blew it,' Van Der Zande said. 'I had two corners to go when the red flag came out and I couldn't finish that lap. That's the danger of qualifying, sometimes - you get a red flag and that basically ruins your qualifying. After the red flag, I felt the front tires were gone for the peak of the tire but I managed to do a reasonable lap time for the condition of the tires. It could have been at least eight tenths quicker, for sure, maybe more. So, it was very unfortunate. I'm not happy with this qualifying. We have no chance against the others, but you want to at least perform to the ultimate best of your car and that's not showing with this qualifying result.'

Misha Goikhberg in the partner yellow No. 85 JDC-Miller Motorsport Cadillac DPi-V.R took a more conservative approach choosing to save tires for the race, he and Tristan Vautier will start the race from ninth.

'I just did two laps,' Goikhberg said. 'We had a decent couple of laps. When the red flag came out we had one heat cycle in the tires and we decided not to go back out and save the tires for the race. We are getting some tire degredation here, so better to save them. We took a bit of a hit in qualifying and our starting position, but hopefully it will pay off at the start of the race.'



The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from Road America can be watched live starting at 1:35 pm ET on the NBC Sports App and NBCsports.com. The race will be rebroadcast on NBCSN at 6 pm ET. Fans can also listen live on IMSA Radio.

Photo credit: Cadillac/Richard Prince

