General Motors : Cadillac XT5 Refinements Broaden Appeal for 2020

Whelen Engineering Cadillac to Start Sixth at CTMP Whelen Engineering Cadillac fastest of brand at CTMP 2019-07-06

Back | Print | Email | Add This

The No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R will start tomorrow's running of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix presented by Acura from the third row.

1. No. 54 Nissan, 1:05.452

6. No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:06.080

7. No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:06.130

8. No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:06.250

9. No. 84 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:06.598

10. No. 85 JDC-Miller Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:06.873

11. No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R, 1:07.319

The six-car Cadillac armada will start sixth through 11th for the 1 p.m. Canadian Tire Motorsport Park (CTMP) start. Felipe Nasr had the wheel of the Whelen Engineering Cadillac for the 15-minute session. He put in a lap of 1:06.080 good for sixth on the 11 car DPi grid.

'CTMP is always tricky,' Nasr said. 'The tires come in quickly so the peak comes in during lap two or three so if you do not have a clear run then you can't get that fast lap. That is where we ran into trouble during our qualifying session due to the traffic just ahead of us limiting what we were able to put together. I did the best with what I had. Looking at the big picture - we have a good race car. The Action Express guys have been working so hard all weekend to give us a good setup. I want to move forward during the race and I will fight for those positions.'

Filipe Albuquerque and Joao Barbosa will start the CTMP race from seventh in the No. 5 Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R. Albuquerque had the car for qualifying, running a lap of 1:06.130.

'Our qualifying session was not bad, but it is what it is,' Albuquerque said. 'We will battle with the other Cadillacs for the best position. There was some traffic during the first few laps which did not help us put together the strongest run. We would need that to be perfect to be able to stand a chance and get further up the grid. Our top speed is going to make the race difficult, since we need to overtake but do not have the capabilities of doing so. So now we look forward to tomorrow.'

Jordan Taylor had the wheel of the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R in qualifying. He ran a fast lap of 1:06.250 that will have him go away from the grid in eighth. He will hand over to Renger Van Der Zande to finish.

'I thought it was a decent qualifying effort, kind of where we expected to be behind the Nissan, the Mazdas and the Acuras and in the mix with the Cadillacs,' Taylor said. 'It's not where we want to be, obviously, but I think with the way the rules are written right now, we're in the position we're expected to be. It's a pretty long race - two-hours-and-40 minutes - and a lot can happen, so hopefully we can work some strategy magic and get a podium out of it, at least.'

The JDC-Miler Motorsports No. 84 Cadillac DPi-V.R with Stephen Simpson and Simon Trummer will start ninth tomorrow. Trummer put in a lap of 1:06.598.

'This morning wasn't great we improved for qualifying,' Trummer said. 'We are a few tenths off of the top Cadillac. We have a good race car. We don't make big improvements, so that is a little annoying. Stephen and me push hard in the car, so we are giving it everything. Hopefully we can improve for the race tomorrow.'

Tristan Vautier and Misha Goikhberg will start the No. 85 Cadillac DPi-V.R JDC-Miler entry tenth based upon Goikhberg's qualifying time of 1:06.873.

'It was very hot and I feel like the tires really had a peak of about one lap,' Goikhberg said. 'If you didn't get it done then it wasn't going to do any better. I struggled to get my theoretical lap time, that would have moved us up one or two tenths but I didn't get it done. We will have to do some tweaks to the car to get some more straight-line speed for the race and we will try to make it happen tomorrow.'

Will Owen is teamed with Victor Franzoni in the No. 50 Juncos Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R. Owen took the honors for qualifying and posted a lap of 1:07.319 that will have them starting 11th.

'Today was not our day,' Owen said. 'The team, Victor and I have made a lot of progress in the No. 50 Juncos Cadillac DPi-V.R over the past two days of practice. I could not maximize that pace in our qualifying run. We will go back and go through the data and will focus on the race tomorrow.'

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Mobil 1 Sportscar Grand Prix presented by Acura from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park will be televised on NBC and IMSA.com starting at 1 p.m. ET, Sunday, July 7. Fans can also listen to live race coverage on IMSA Radio on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com.

Photo credit: Cadillac/Richard Prince

Cadillac DPi-V.R racing history, in 2018 the Mustang Sampling Cadillac DPi-V.R won the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona; Cadillac won the IMSA Prototype Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win IMSA Prototype Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins the IMSA Prototype Team Championship; Cadillac wins Tequila Patron North American Endurance Cup (TPNAEC) Manufacturer Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac drivers Eric Curran and Felipe Nasr win TPNAEC Drivers' Championship; Whelen Engineering Cadillac wins TPNAEC team championship. In 2017 Cadillac teams won every title in the inaugural season of the IMSA DPi formula including: Cadillac wins DPi manufacturer championship; Cadillac wins TPNAEC (Tequila Patrón North American Endurance Cup) manufacturer title; Jordan and Ricky Taylor 2017 IMSA WeatherTech DPi driver champions; Konica Minolta Cadillac team champions; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa, Christian Fittipaldi and Filipe Albuquerque won the TPNAEC DPi driver championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac won the TPNAEC DPi team championship; Whelen Engineering drivers Dane Cameron and Eric Curran finish second in the driver's championship; Mustang Sampling Cadillac drivers Joao Barbosa and Christian Fittipaldi finish third in the driver's championship; Cadillac teams combine to win seven races in 2017: Rolex 24 Hours At Daytona, Twelve Hours of Sebring, Long Beach, Circuit of the Americas, Detroit, Watkins Glen, and Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Social media: Facebook, GM; Facebook.com/Cadillac V-Performance; Instagram and Twitter: @Cadillac; @Cadillacv-performance; @CadillacVPerfo1; #cadillac; #cadillacracing