General Motors' : China Sales Fell 5.3% in Second Quarter

By Martin Mou



General Motors Co. said Friday that its sales in China fell 5.3% to 713,600 units in the second quarter.

The fall in the second quarter compares with a 43% slump in the first quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in the world's largest car market.

In the second quarter, General Motors is likely to have underperformed the broad Chinese car market, which has been on a steady recovery since April.

China's overall vehicle sales rose 4.4% in April and 14.5% in May, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The government-backed industry body has projected an 11% on-year growth for June.

