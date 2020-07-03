Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors' : China Sales Fell 5.3% in Second Quarter

07/03/2020 | 03:37am EDT

By Martin Mou

General Motors Co. said Friday that its sales in China fell 5.3% to 713,600 units in the second quarter.

The fall in the second quarter compares with a 43% slump in the first quarter, when the Covid-19 pandemic was at its peak in the world's largest car market.

In the second quarter, General Motors is likely to have underperformed the broad Chinese car market, which has been on a steady recovery since April.

China's overall vehicle sales rose 4.4% in April and 14.5% in May, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. The government-backed industry body has projected an 11% on-year growth for June.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

