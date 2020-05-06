General Motors : Earnings Deck Q1 2020 0 05/06/2020 | 07:39am EDT Send by mail :

INFORMATION RELEVANT TO THIS PRESENTATION Cautionary Note on Forward-LookingStatements: This presentation and related comments by management may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond our control and are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as additional factors we may describe from time to time in other flings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. Non-GAAPFinancial Measures: See our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a description of certain non-GAAP measures used in this presentation, including EBIT-adjusted, Core EBIT-adjusted,EPS-diluted-adjusted,ETR-adjusted, ROIC- adjusted and adjusted automotive free cash flow, along with a description of various uses for such measures. This presentation also includes GMF's return on tangible common equity, which is used by GMF's management and can be used by investors to measure GMF's contribution to GM's enterprise profitability and cash flow. Return on tangible common equity is calculated as GMF's net income attributable to common shareholder for the trailing four quarters divided by GMF's average tangible common equity for the same period. Our calculation of these non-GAAP measures are set forth within these reports and the Select Supplemental Financial Information section of this presentation and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures Additional Information: In this presentation and related comments by management, references to "record" or "best" performance (or similar statements) refer to General Motors Company, as established in 2009 on a continuing operations basis. In addition, certain figures included in the charts and tables in this presentation may not sum due to rounding. 2 2 SAFETY OF OUR EMPLOYEES OPERATIONAL RESPONSE SOCIAL RESPONSE GM RESPONSE TO COVID -19 Implemented protocols to ensure safe workplace

Significant austerity measures to preserve liquidity

Continued capital investment in key franchises such as full-size SUVs, EVs and AVs

full-size SUVs, EVs and AVs Accelerating business transformation (e.g., online customer engagement through Shop.Click.Drive.)

Manufacturing ventilators, masks and other personal protective equipment across the globe 3 3 ACCELERATING TRANSFORMATION TO SEIZE OPPORTUNITIES STRONG AND GROWING FRANCHISES LEADING IN FUTURE OF MOBILITY DEMONSTRATED TRACK RECORD OF STRENGTHENING BUSINESS & INVESTING IN THE FUTURE FLEXIBILITY IN DOWNTURN, DISCIPLINED CAPITAL ALLOCATION & FOCUS ON CASH GENERATION 4 4 AUTOMOTIVE LIQUIDITY ($B) March 31, 2020 Automotive cash, cash equivalents & marketable debt securities 32.1 Available credit facilities 1.4 Available liquidity 1 33.4 Debt 30.3 STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION TAKING AGGRESSIVE ACTIONS TO CONSERVE CASH 5 1 Excludes our investment in Lyft, which was insignificant at March 31,2020.

On April 14, 2020, we entered into a 364-day $1.95B credit facility; this facility has been allocated for exclusive use by GM Financial and is excluded from automotive liquidity

364-day $1.95B credit facility; this facility has been allocated for exclusive use by GM Financial and is excluded from automotive liquidity On April 24, 2020, we extended $3.6B of our 3-year revolving credit facility for an additional year expiring in April 2022. The remaining portion will expire April 2021; We are restricted from repurchasing shares until we no longer have outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities, except for our 3-year $3.0B facility, and from paying dividends on our common shares if the borrowings under our credit facilities exceed $5.0B, except for our 3-year $3.0B facility

3-year revolving credit facility for an additional year expiring in April 2022. The remaining portion will expire April 2021; We are restricted from repurchasing shares until we no longer have outstanding borrowings under our credit facilities, except for our 3-year $3.0B facility, and from paying dividends on our common shares if the borrowings under our credit facilities exceed $5.0B, except for our 3-year $3.0B facility Automotive debt of $1.5B, excluding finance lease obligations, due from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020

We expect to contribute $0.1B to our U.S. non-qualified pension plans and approximately $0.4B to our non-US pension plans over the remainder of 2020; we expect no significant mandatory contributions to our U.S. qualified pension plans over the next five years 5 FIRST QUARTER PERFORMANCE EPS-Diluted-Adj. Adj. Auto Free Cash Flow $(0.9)B Adj. Auto $1.41 Free Cash Flow $0.62 $3.0B YOY Automotive Liquidity as of 3/31/2020 of $33.4B Q1-19 Q1-20 EBIT-Adj.1 & EBIT-Adj. Margin 1 Share & Deliveries 6.6% 10.1% 2.3 (280)bps 3.8% Market Share (40)bps YOY 1.5M $(1.1)B 1.2 Deliveries (0.4)M YOY Q1-19 Q1-20 6 1 See slide 20 for description of special items. EPS-Diluted-Adj.;EBIT-Adj. & Margin Lower YOY EBIT-Adj. by $(1.1)B primarily as a result of the $(1.4)B impact of COVID-19, partially offset by our cost actions

EBIT-Adj. by $(1.1)B primarily as a result of the $(1.4)B impact of COVID-19, partially offset by our cost actions Q1-20 EPS-diluted-adjusted includes $(0.28) impact from Lyft and PSA revaluations; Q1-19EPS-diluted-adjusted benefited $0.31 from Lyft and PSA revaluations Adj. Auto Free Cash Flow & Liquidity Q1-20 AAFCF of ($0.9)B, up $3.0B YOY, primarily due to lower capital expenditures, GMF dividend and working capital timing, partially offset by the impact of COVID-19

AAFCF of ($0.9)B, up $3.0B YOY, primarily due to lower capital expenditures, GMF dividend and working capital timing, partially offset by the impact of COVID-19 Automotive liquidity of $33.4B as of March 31, 2020 comprised of $32.1B of cash, cash equivalents and marketable debt securities and $1.4B available under credit facilities Share & Deliveries U.S. market share increased YOY primarily due to the performance of our full-size pickups and SUVs; our full-size pickups maintained greater than 40% market share during Q1-20. China market share decreased YOY primarily due to segment shifts and the slower rate of adoption of new fuel-efficient technology 6 EBIT-ADJUSTED: Q1 2019 VS. Q1 2020 ($B) Q1 2019 2.3 $(1.1)B decrease Volume (0.6) GMNA: (84k) GMI: (45k) Mix 0.4 Price 0.1 Cost 0.6 Performance/Other: 0.5 Pension: 0.1 Other (1.5) China EI: (0.5) Lyft & PSA: (0.8) GM Financial: (0.1) Q1 2020 1.2 RESULTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE LOWER BY $1.4B AS A RESULT OF COVID-19 7 Note: EBIT-adjusted includes GM Financial on an EBT-adjusted basis. COVID-19 Impact $(1.4)B global impact of COVID-19, comprised of lower GMNA of $(0.7)B, lower China EI of $(0.3)B, lower GMF of $(0.3)B and lower GMI (ex. China EI) of $(0.1)B Volume GMNA: Increased sales of our full-size SUVs and light-duty pickup trucks, more than offset by lower crossover sales due to COVID-19 related shutdown and lower passenger car sales Mix GMNA: Strong demand for our light-duty pickups and full-size SUVs and lower passenger car sales, partially offset by lower heavy-duty pickup sales as a result of the COVID-19 related shutdown Price GMNA: Strong pricing from all-newheavy-duty pickup trucks, and crossovers, partially offset by pricing on light-duty pickup trucks as pricing normalizes post launch Cost GMNA: Favorable cost primarily due to performance from our cost actions and increased pension income 7 EBIT-ADJUSTED 2.2 Q1-2019 Q1-2020 2.3 1.9 1.2 0.4 0.2 0.2 2 0.0 (0.2) (0.2) (0.4)2 ($B) (0.6) GMNA GMI GM Financial 1 Cruise Corp/Elims Total Company 1 GM Financial on an EBT-adjusted basis. 8 2 Includes $(0.4)B and $0.4B gain / (loss) on investments in Lyft and PSA as of March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. 8 GMNA EBIT-ADJUSTED 3.0 3.0 1.9 2.2 0.3 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Net revenue ($B) 27.4 28.3 28.0 22.7 25.8 EBIT-adj. margin 6.9% 10.7% 10.8% 1.2% 8.5% Wholesale (000's) 859 870 801 684 775 U.S. dealer inv. (000's) 819 809 760 616 668 Avg. U.S. Retail Incentive ($/unit) 4,540 4,690 5,188 5,405 5,309 Avg. U.S. Retail Incentive as % of ATP - GM %/ Ind. % 1.11 1.12 1.12 1.13 1.18 U.S. Market Share 16.2% 16.3% 16.6% 16.7% 17.3% 9 Note: Incentive & ATP information based on J.D. Power and Associates Power Information Network (PIN) data. Q1-20 ATPs of $36,855 well above industry average of $34,261

ATPs of $36,855 well above industry average of $34,261 Q1-20 average retail incentive increased by $769 YOY, primarily as incentive spend normalizes post launch of our light-duty pickup trucks

average retail incentive increased by $769 YOY, primarily as incentive spend normalizes post launch of our light-duty pickup trucks U.S. dealer inventory down on a YOY basis as a result of lower production due to the impact of the 2019 U.S. labor disruption and COVID-19 related shutdown 9 GMI EBIT-ADJUSTED ($B) 0.4 0.2 0.3 0.2 (0.2) China Equity Income (EI) GMI excl. China EI (0.3) (0.3) (0.3) (0.4) (0.4) 0.0 (0.0) (0.1) (0.1) (0.6) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Net revenue ($B) 3.9 4.0 3.8 4.4 3.3 EBIT-adj. margin from GMI excl. China EI 1 (9.0)% (7.0)% (9.1%) (8.1%) (11.7)% Total Auto China JV NI/Rev 2 7.6% 5.5% 4.7% 5.2% (8.1)% Wholesale (000's) 3 236 259 232 268 191 Note: China JV wholesales (000's) 856 731 774 883 341 GMI share excl. China 4.3% 4.9% 4.9% 5.3% 4.4% 1 Excludes equity income and non-controlling interest adjustments. 10 2 Revenue not consolidated in GM results, pro-rata share of earnings reported as equity income. 3 Excludes China JVs. China: China equity income down $(0.5)B YOY primarily as a result of the impact of COVID-19, partially offset by cost actions taken by our JVs

COVID-19, partially offset by cost actions taken by our JVs We continue to expect dividends to be paid from our China operations between Q2 to Q4, consistent with prior years GMI (ex. China) Strong YOY performance due to cost, mix and price favorability, more than offset by COVID-19 impact and FX pressures 10 ($B) Q1 Financial Performance 2020 2019 Revenue 1 0.0 0.0 EBIT-adjusted (0.2) (0.2) Cash used in operating activities (0.2) (0.1) LIQUIDITY OF $2.4B AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 11 1 Reclassified to Interest income and other non-operating income, net in our condensed consolidated income statements in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and March 31, 2019. 11 Q1 GM Financial Performance 2020 2019 Revenue ($B) 3.6 3.6 EBT-adjusted ($B) 0.2 0.4 GMF charge-offs (annualized net charge-offs as % avg. retail finance receivables) 1.7% 1.6% GM Financial Sales Penetrations GMF as a % of GM retail sales (in units) 1 44% 51% GM Financial Portfolio Ending earning assets 2 ($B) 96.1 97.2 GMF Return on Average Tangible Common Equity Return on average tangible common equity 3 14.3% 15.6% SOLID Q1-20 EARNINGS; PAID $400M DIVIDEND TO GM CAPITAL SURPLUS OF ~$2B BASED ON CURRENT LEVERAGE RATIO 1 Excludes direct-finance lease originations from other GM subsidiaries. 12 2 Includes outstanding loans to dealers that are controlled and consolidated by GM in connection with our commercial lending program and direct-finance leases from other GM subsidiaries. 3 Defined as net income attributable to common shareholder for the trailing four quarters divided by average tangible common equity for the same period. • EBT-adj. down $(0.1)B YOY primarily as a result of higher provisions for expected credit losses as a result of COVID-19. Expect lower residual values to impact earnings throughout the remainder of 2020 through accelerated depreciation. 12 ADJUSTED AUTOMOTIVE FREE CASH FLOW Q1 ($B) 2020 2019 Net Income 0.3 2.1 Income tax and net automotive interest expense 0.5 0.2 EBIT adjustments 0.5 (0.1) EBIT-Adjusted1 1.2 2.3 GMF EBT-Adjusted (0.2) (0.4) Cruise EBIT loss-Adjusted 0.2 0.2 Automotive EBIT-Adjusted 1.2 2.1 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 2 1.4 1.4 Pension / OPEB activities (0.5) (0.4) Working Capital 2 (0.8) (3.4) Accrued and other liabilities 2 (1.7) (1.5) Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates 0.2 (0.4) Interest and tax payments (0.0) 0.2 Other 2 0.6 (0.3) Automotive net cash provided by operating activities 0.3 (2.2) Capital Expenditures (1.2) (2.0) GMI Restructuring 0.0 0.0 Transformation Activities - 0.3 Brazil Tax Litigation (0.1) - Adjusted automotive free cash flow (0.9) (3.9) IMPROVED AAFCF PRIMARILY DUE TO LOWER CAPEX, GMF DIVIDEND AND TIMING 1 See slide 20 for description of special items. 2 Excludes EBIT adjustments. 13 • Estimated cash impact of COVID-19 of $(0.6)B, primarily due to estimated cash EBIT loss of ~(0.8)B and unfavorable sales allowances of $(0.7)B, partially offset by favorable working capital of $0.9B 13 SUMMARY Strong underlying performance in Q1-20 Ended the quarter with strong automotive liquidity of $33.4B Significant austerity measures put in place; continued capital investment in key franchises such as full-size SUVs, EVs and AVs Transformational cost savings of $0.3B in Q1-20 and $3.6B since 2018; These actions have helped position us to enter this crisis from a position of strength 14 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 14 SELECT SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION 15 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Realtree Edition 15 Q1-20 GAAP RESULTS ($B except where noted) Q1 2020 F/(U) vs. 2019 Net revenue 32.7 (2.2) Operating income 0.7 (0.6) Net income attributed to stockholders 0.3 (1.9) EPS-diluted ($/share) 0.17 (1.31) Net cash provided by operating activities 1.6 1.6 16 16 REGIONAL Q1 EBIT-ADJUSTED PERFORMANCE GMNA GMI China EI (0.5) Performance/Other 0.5 Pension 0.1 ($B) ($B) 17 17 GLOBAL DELIVERIES (000's) Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 North America 775 876 863 853 719 U. S. 666 747 739 736 618 Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 947 899 828 1,005 606 China 814 754 690 836 462 South America 155 162 176 176 132 Brazil 106 116 124 130 95 Global Deliveries - in GM Markets 1,877 1,937 1,867 2,034 1,457 18 18 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 North America 15.7% 15.8% 16.0% 16.2% 16.8% U. S. 16.2% 16.4% 16.6% 16.8% 17.3% Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 8.0% 7.7% 7.6% 8.1% 6.6% China 13.1% 11.7% 12.1% 11.9% 12.0% South America 15.5% 15.1% 15.5% 15.8% 15.3% Brazil 17.5% 16.5% 17.2% 17.1% 17.0% Global Market Share - in GM Markets 10.5% 10.6% 10.7% 10.9% 10.1% 19 19 RECONCILIATION OF EBIT -ADJUSTED ($B) Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 2020 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to $0.3 $2.2 $(0.2) $2.0 $2.4 $2.5 $2.4 $2.4 stockholders Income tax expense (benefit) 0.4 0.1 (0.2) (0.6) 0.3 0.1 0.5 0.5 Automotive interest expense 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 Automotive interest income (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) (0.1) Adjustments Transformation activities 1 - 0.8 0.2 1.3 0.4 - 0.4 - GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries 2 - (0.9) - - (0.1) - (0.4) - FAW-GM divestiture3 - - 0.2 - - - - - GMI restructuring 4 0.5 - - - - - - 0.2 Ignition switch recall and related - - - - - 0.4 - - legal matters 5 Total adjustments 0.5 (0.1) 0.4 1.3 0.3 0.4 (0.0) 0.2 EBIT-adjusted $1.2 $2.3 $0.1 $2.8 $3.0 $3.2 $3.0 $3.2 1 These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustments primarily consist of accelerated depreciation in the three months ended March 31, 2019, accelerated depreciation and employee separation charges in the three months ended December 31, 2019, employee separation charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended December 31, 2018, supplier related charges and pension curtailment and other charges in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and supplier-related charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended June 30, 2019. 2 These adjustments were excluded because of the unique event associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes. 3 This adjustment was excluded because we divested our joint venture FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (FAW-GM), as a result of a strategic decision by both shareholders, allowing us to focus our resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns 4 These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher 20 returns. These adjustments primarily consist of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand in the three months ended March 31, 2020, and supplier claims and employee separation charges in Korea in the three months ended June 30, 2018. 5 This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with the ignition switch recall, which included various investigations, inquiries and complaints from constituents. 20 IMPACT OF SPECIAL ITEMS ON GAAP REPORTED EARNINGS ($B) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Reported Special items Adjusted Reported Special items Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (Non-GAAP) 0.13 Total net sales and revenues 32.7 32.8 34.9 - 34.9 Costs and expenses Automotive and other cost of sales 26.7 (0.4) 3 26.3 28.2 0.11,2 28.3 GM Financial operating and other expenses 3.4 - 3.4 3.3 - 3.3 Automotive and other SG&A 2.0 - 2.0 2.1 (0.0)1 2.1 Total costs and expenses 32.1 (0.4) 31.6 33.6 0.1 33.7 Operating income 0.7 0.5 1.1 1.2 (0.1) 1.2 Net automotive interest expense, interest (0.0) - (0.0) 1.0 - 1.0 income, other non-operating income, and equity income Tax expense (benefit) 0.4 (0.2) 3,4 0.2 0.1 0.01,2 0.2 Net Income 0.3 0.7 0.9 2.1 (0.1) 2.0 Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling 0.0 - 0.0 0.0 - 0.0 interests Net income attributable to stockholders 0.3 0.7 0.9 2.2 (0.1) 2.1 Memo: depreciation, amortization and 3.3 (0.2) 3.2 4.1 (0.8) 3.3 impairments1 1 Refer to footnote 1 on slide 20 for description. 2 Refer to footnote 2 on slide 20 for description. 21 3 Refer to footnote 4 on slide 20 for description. 4 This adjustment consists of tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that are no longer realizable in Australia and New Zealand. This adjustment was excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations. 21 CALCULATION OF ROIC -ADJUSTED ($B) Four quarters ended March 31, 2020 2019 Numerator: EBIT-adjusted 7.3 11.5 Denominator: Average equity1 43.6 39.3 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 18.8 14.4 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 16.9 17.5 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax assets (23.7) (22.9) ROIC-adjusted average net assets 55.6 48.3 ROIC-adjusted 13.2% 23.8% 1 Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted. Note: ROIC-adjusted average net assets over four quarters includes cash. 22 22 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE -ADJUSTED ($M) Q1 2020 2019 EBIT-adjusted 1,250 2,310 Less: Noncontrolling interests 8 12 Less: Net interest expense 110 83 EBT-adjusted 1,132 2,215 Tax expense 357 137 Impact of special items1 (163) 32 Tax expense-adjusted 194 169 Effective tax rate-adjusted 17.1% 7.6% 23 1See slides 20 and 21 for description of special items. 23 GM FINANCIAL - KEY METRICS ($B) Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Total loan and lease originations 1 11.5 12.4 GM as % of GM Financial loan and lease originations 1 86% 91% Retail finance delinquencies (>30 days) 2 3.8% 3.5% Annualized net charge-offs as % of avg. retail finance receivables 1.7% 1.6% Commercial finance receivables 3 11.8 11.9 Retail finance receivables 1 42.5 41.7 Equipment on operating leases, net 41.3 43.1 GMF U.S. Sales Penetration 45% 53% GMF Latin America Sales Penetration 50% 55% Cash and cash equivalents 11.6 5.3 Available liquidity 4 23.9 27.3 CECL Adoption - One-time impact to retained earnings (0.6) - CECL Adoption - One-time impact to allowance for credit losses 0.8 - 1 Excludes direct-finance lease originations from other GM subsidiaries. 24 2 Excludes retail finance receivables in repossession. 3 Excludes $0.5B in Q1 2020 and $0.4B in Q1 2019 in outstanding loans to dealers that are controlled and consolidated by GM, in connection with our commercial lending program. 4Excludes $1.0B GM Junior Subordinated Revolving Credit Facility 24 GM FINANCIAL - RETURN ON EQUITY Four quarters ended March 31, ($M) 2020 2019 Net income attributable to common shareholder $1,373 $1,397 Average equity 12,267 11,395 Less: average preferred equity (1,477) (1,250) Average common equity 10,790 10,145 Less: average goodwill (1,183) (1,189) Average tangible common equity 9,607 8,956 Return on average tangible common equity 14.3% 15.6% Net income attributable to common shareholder $1,373 $1,397 Average common equity 10,790 10,145 Return on average common equity 12.7% 13.8% 25 25 GM FINANCIAL - ASSET AND LIABILITY PROFILE Cumulative Maturities ($B) at March 31, 2020 Unencumbered Assets Encumbered Assets Unsecured Debt Secured Debt $116 $102 $96 $80 $72 $62 $46 $60 $51 $36 $54 $50 2020 2021 2022 2023 & Beyond ASSETS LIQUIDATE FASTER THAN DEBT CREATING LIQUIDITY 26 26 EPS-DILUTED-ADJUSTED RECONCILIATION Q1 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per common share $0.17 $1.48 Adjustments1 0.34 (0.05) Tax effect on adjustments1 (0.05) (0.02) Tax adjustment2 0.16 - EPS-diluted-adjusted $0.62 $1.41 1 See slide 20 for description of special items. 27 2 See slide 21 footnote 3 and 4 for description of special item. 27 FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION PLEASE VISIT: https://investor.gm.com investorrelations@gm.com https://www.gmfinancial.com/en-us/investor-center.html investors@gmfinancial.com GM's Investor Relations website contains a significant amount of information about GM, including financial and other information for investors. GM encourages investors to visit our website, www.gm.com/investors, as information is updated and new information is posted.

