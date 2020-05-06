General Motors : Earnings Release Q1 2020 0 05/06/2020 | 07:39am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields FIRST-QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS EPS-diluted of $0.17 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $0.62. COVID-19 impact on EBIT-adjusted was $(1.4) billion. Ended quarter with $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity. GM Reports Income of $0.3 Billion and EBIT-Adjusted of $1.2 Billion • • • Q1 2020 RESU LTS OVERVI EW Net Revenue Income Auto Operating Cash Flow EPS-Diluted* GAAP $32.7B $0.3B $0.3B $0.17 vs. Q1 2019 (6.2%) (86.7%) +$2.5B (88.5%) EBIT-adj. Margin EBIT-adj. Adj. Auto FCF EPS-Diluted-adj.* Non-GAAP 3.8% $1.2B $(0.9)B $0.62 vs. Q1 2019 (2.8) pts (45.9%) +$3B (56%) *includes a $(0.28) impact from Lyft and PSA. The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we confront these challenges together - as one team - while we continue our transformation. We have a track record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value "for all of our stakeholders." - Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO SAFETY AS A TOP PRIORITY To protect the safety of employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GM extended its January holiday shutdown in China, and suspended production in North and South America in March. Under rigorous safety protocols, production was able to continue through the first quarter in Korea, and operations gradually restarted in China mid-February. Considerable planning is underway to restart operations in North America. Based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials, GM is targeting to restart the majority of manufacturing operations on May 18 in the U.S. and Canada under extensive safety measures. These global, standardized measures were informed by learnings from GM facilities in China; Korea; Kokomo, Indiana; Arlington, Texas; Warren, Michigan; Customer Care & Aftersales operations, as well as collaboration with union leadership and supplier partners. These procedures meet or exceed CDC and WHO guidelines, and are designed to keep people safe when they arrive, while they work and as they leave the facility. Operator inspects face masks at GM's Warren manufacturing facility. MAINTAINING A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION When GM suspended operations, it also moved quickly to preserve its liquidity. GM ended the quarter with a strong $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity, including an approximately $16 billion drawdown from its revolving credit facilities. In addition, the company extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement, and GM and GM Financial renewed their 364-day$2 billion revolver. GM has implemented aggressive austerity measures to preserve cash to ensure the ongoing viability of its operations. This included global executive and salaried compensation deferments, and adjusted non-criticalprogram timing. GM has suspended the quarterly dividend on its common stock and the company's share repurchase program was also paused. In addition, GM has taken many actions over the past number of years to strengthen the business and ensure a strong foundation in preparation for a downturn. FIGHTING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC Early on in this crisis, GM recognized that it had the capability to quickly support production of crucial medical equipment. In April, GM began producing and shipping critical care ventilatorsin collaboration with Ventec Life Systems at GM's Kokomo facility. In less than a month, GM accepted a 30,000-unitorder from the federal government. In a separate effort, GM temporarily converted its Warren plant to make personal protective equipment and has donated one million face masks. SAIC-GM-Wulingin China and GM Mexico have also been manufacturing face masks, and GM is preparing a plant in Canada to do the same. SEGMENT RESU LTS ( E B I T- A DJ U ST E D - $ B ) North America International Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 2.2 1.9 (0.6) 0.0 EBIT-adj. higher primarily as a China equity income down result of strong sales of light- $(0.5) billion year over year duty pickups and full-size primarily as a result of the SUVs, and transformational impact of COVID-19, partially cost actions, partially offset by offset by cost actions. l o w e r v o l u m e f r o m suspending production. We are focused on preserving liquidity and taking the right actions today to make the company stronger and more competitive in the long term as we navigate through these "unprecedented times." - Dhivya Suryadevara, CFO SUPPORTING THE CUSTOMER Putting people first also means taking care of customers. GM's CCA business continued to support essential work for customers' service and maintenance needs. Dealerships increased use of the online selling tool Shop. Click. Drive., propelling significant customer engagement. Ninety percent of participating dealers offer a touchless home delivery to ensure customers can purchase a vehicle safely. Service departments also remained open where permitted. In addition, GM Financial is offering solutions for customers, including deferring payments and waiving late fees. FIRST QUARTER SALES GM sales in the U.S. declined about 7 percent, driven by the effects of the pandemic. While sales have been impacted differently across geographies, for many dealers, demand for full-size trucks remained strong. Sales of GM's full-size pickups rose about 27 percent year over year, with a significant gain in retail market share. They captured 41 percent of combined light- and heavy-dutysegments in the first quarter (J.D. Power). In China, following the strongest sales impact in February, the industry started to pick up in March, narrowing the monthly sales decline. GM INTERNATIONAL RESTRUCTURING In February, GM announcedit will wind down engineering, vehicle sales - except for GM specialty vehicles - and design operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021. GM also agreed to sell its Rayong plant in Thailand to Great Wall Motors. As a result, the company recorded total after tax cash and non-cashcharges of $0.7 billion in the first quarter. Cruise GM Financial (EBT) Q1 20 Q1 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 (0.2) (0.2) 0.2 0.4 Making rapid progress toward EBT-adj. lower due primarily to s u p e r h u m a n d r i v i n g increase in loan loss reserve performance and will continue related to COVID-19. GM to hire engineering talent in Q2. Financial paid a $400 million dividend to GM in the first quarter. COMMITTED TO AN ALL-ELECTRIC FUTURE During the pandemic, product development work on the company's future EV and AV portfolios is progressing at a rapid pace. In addition, ongoing work continues at Detroit-Hamtramck to convert the facilityto be GM's first assembly plant fully devoted to EVs. In March, GM shared its EV strategyand showcased how its technical expertise, flexibility and scale position the company to lead in the future of EVs, growing sales quickly, efficiently and profitably. This strategy includes a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible, third-generation global EV platform powered by the proprietary Ultium battery system. The Cruise Originwas revealed in San Francisco earlier this year, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EVall powered by the Ultium system. Ultium Battery GM's broad EV portfolio will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 400 miles on a full charge, with DC Fast Charging capability to charge over 100 miles of range in 10 minutes - with a path to even faster charging with next-generationtechnology. Also in March, GM and Hondaagreed to jointly develop two all-new EVs for Honda, based on GM's new global EV platform and Ultium battery system. Honda will leverage GM's platform to drive scale. MEDIA CONTACT INVESTOR CONTACT Juli Huston-Rough GM Finance Communications 313-549-6977julie.huston-rough@gm.com Michael Heifler GM Investor Relations 313-418-0220michael.heifler@gm.com General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojunand Wulingbrands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com. Cautionary Note on Forward-LookingStatements: This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond our control. Many of these factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law. Exhibit 99.2 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) General Motors Company's (GM) non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted(ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital- adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors. EBIT-adjusted EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions; costs arising from the ignition switch recall and related legal matters; and certain currency devaluations associated with hyperinflationary economies. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment. EPS-diluted-adjusted EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders- diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances. ETR-adjusted ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict. ROIC-adjusted ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period. Adjusted automotive free cash flow Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes. 1 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) The following table reconciles segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP (dollars in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Operating segments GM North America (GMNA) $ 2,194 $ 1,896 GM International (GMI) (551) 31 Cruise (228) (169) GM Financial(a) 230 359 Total operating segments 1,645 2,117 Corporate and eliminations(b) (395) 193 EBIT-adjusted 1,250 2,310 Adjustments GMI restructuring(c) (489) - Transformation activities(d) - (790) GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(e) - 857 Total adjustments (489) 67 Automotive interest income 83 98 Automotive interest expense (193) (181) Income tax expense (357) (137) Net income attributable to stockholders(f) $ 294 $ 2,157 __________ GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted. GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel and Vauxhall businesses and certain other assets in Europe, which are primarily pension costs, corporate expenditures and certain nonsegment-specific revenues and expenses are recorded centrally in Corporate. This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. The adjustment primarily consists of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand. This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustment primarily consists of accelerated depreciation. These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes. Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. 2 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted (dollars in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 294 $ 2,157 $ (194) $ 2,044 $ 2,351 $ 2,534 $ 2,418 $ 2,390 Income tax expense (benefit) 357 137 (163) (611) 271 100 524 519 Automotive interest expense 193 181 200 185 206 161 195 159 Automotive interest income (83) (98) (96) (117) (129) (82) (106) (72) Adjustments GMI restructuring(a) 489 - - - - - - 196 Transformation activities(b) - 790 194 1,327 390 - 361 - GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(c) - (857) - - (123) - (380) - FAW-GM divestiture(d) - - 164 - - - - - Ignition switch recall and related legal matters(e) - - - - - 440 - - Total adjustments 489 (67) 358 1,327 267 440 (19) 196 EBIT-adjusted $ 1,250 $ 2,310 $ 105 $ 2,828 $ 2,966 $ 3,153 $ 3,012 $ 3,192 ________ These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. These adjustments primarily consist of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand in the three months ended March 31, 2020, and supplier claims and employee separation charges in Korea in the three months ended June 30, 2018. These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustments primarily consist of accelerated depreciation in the three months ended March 31, 2019, accelerated depreciation and employee separation charges in the three months ended December 31, 2019, employee separation charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended December 31, 2018, supplier-related charges and pension curtailment and other charges in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and supplier-related charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended June 30, 2019. These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes. This adjustment was excluded because we divested our joint venture FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (FAW-GM), as a result of a strategic decision by both shareholders, allowing us to focus our resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with the ignition switch recall, which included various investigations, inquiries and complaints from constituents. The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Diluted earnings per common share $ 247 $ 0.17 $ 2,119 $ 1.48 Adjustments(a) 489 0.34 (67) (0.05) Tax effect on adjustment(b) (73) (0.05) (32) (0.02) Tax adjustment(c) 236 0.16 - - EPS-diluted-adjusted $ 899 $ 0.62 $ 2,020 $ 1.41 ________ Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. This adjustment consists of tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that are no longer realizable in Australia and New Zealand. This adjustment was excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations. 3 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Income before Income tax Effective Income before Income tax Effective income taxes expense tax rate income taxes expense tax rate Effective tax rate $ 643 $ 357 55.5% $ 2,282 $ 137 6.0% Adjustments(a) 489 73 (67) 32 Tax adjustment(b) (236) - ETR-adjusted $ 1,132 $ 194 17.1% $ 2,215 $ 169 7.6% ________ Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates. Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted adjusted within the previous section for adjustment details. We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions): Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders $ 4.9 $ 9.1 Average equity(a) $ 43.6 $ 39.3 ROE 11.2% 23.2% ________ Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions): Four Quarters Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 EBIT-adjusted(a) $ 7.3 $ 11.5 Average equity(b) $ 43.6 $ 39.3 Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases) 18.8 14.4 Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability 16.9 17.5 Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset (23.7) (22.9) ROIC-adjusted average net assets $ 55.6 $ 48.3 ROIC-adjusted 13.2% 23.8% ________ Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted for adjustment details. Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted. 4 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 337 $ (2,207) Less: Capital expenditures (1,205) (1,993) Add: GMI restructuring 23 9 Add: Transformation activities - 315 Less: GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries (58) - Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ (903) $ (3,876) The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions): GMNA GMI Corporate Eliminations Total Cruise GM Reclassifications Total Automotive Financial /Eliminations Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Net sales and revenue $ 25,831 $ 3,280 $ 38 $ 29,149 $ 25 $ 3,561 $ (26) $ 32,709 Expenditures for property $ 946 $ 255 $ 4 $ - $ 1,205 $ 5 $ 14 $ - $ 1,224 Depreciation and amortization $ 1,227 $ 166 $ 9 $ - $ 1,402 $ 8 $ 1,788 $ - $ 3,198 Impairment charges $ 20 $ 90 $ - $ - $ 110 $ - $ - $ - $ 110 Equity income (loss)(a) $ 6 $ (163) $ - $ - $ (157) $ - $ 25 $ - $ (132) GMNA GMI Corporate Eliminations Total Cruise GM Reclassifications Total Automotive Financial /Eliminations Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Net sales and revenue $ 27,365 $ 3,850 $ 46 $ 31,261 $ 25 $ 3,620 $ (28) $ 34,878 Expenditures for property $ 1,701 $ 292 $ - $ - $ 1,993 $ 4 $ 17 $ - $ 2,014 Depreciation and amortization $ 2,069 $ 127 $ 12 $ - $ 2,208 $ 2 $ 1,899 $ - $ 4,109 Impairment charges $ 7 $ - $ - $ - $ 7 $ - $ - $ - $ 7 Equity income (loss)(a) $ 2 $ 374 $ (7) $ - $ 369 $ - $ 45 $ - $ 414 ________ Includes Automotive China equity loss of $167 million and Automotive China equity income of $376 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. 5 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) Vehicle Sales GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and our market share. Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly these countries are excluded from industry sales data and the corresponding calculation of GM's market share. Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, 32.4% of our wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 GMNA 775 859 GMI 191 236 Total 966 1,095 6 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors); fleet sales, such as sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies; and (3) vehicles used by dealers in their businesses, including courtesy transportation vehicles. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors, and joint ventures, commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data, and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available. The following table summarizes total vehicle sales by geographic region (vehicles in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 United States Chevrolet - Cars 65 100 Chevrolet - Trucks 210 197 Chevrolet - Crossovers 160 155 Cadillac 30 36 Buick 34 52 GMC 119 126 Total United States 618 666 Canada, Mexico and Other 101 109 Total North America 719 775 Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa Chevrolet 173 220 Wuling 176 266 Buick 130 225 Baojun 82 169 Cadillac 28 46 Other 17 21 Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 606 947 South America(a) 132 155 Total in GM markets 1,457 1,877 Total Europe - 1 Total Worldwide 1,457 1,878 _______ (a) Primarily Chevrolet. The vehicle sales at GM's China joint ventures presented in the following table are included in the preceding vehicle sales table (vehicles in thousands): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd. 207 382 SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd. 255 432 7 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Supplemental Material (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Market Share United States - Cars 8.2% 9.8% United States - Trucks 31.0% 28.2% United States - Crossovers 14.5% 14.1% Total United States 17.3% 16.2% Total North America 16.8% 15.7% Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa 6.6% 8.0% Total South America 15.3% 15.5% Total GM Market 10.1% 10.5% Total Worldwide 7.9% 8.3% United States fleet sales as a percentage of retail vehicle sales 27.7% 25.0% North America capacity two-shift utilization 104.9% 100.7% 8 Net sales and revenue Automotive GM Financial Total net sales and revenue Costs and expenses Automotive and other cost of sales GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense Total costs and expenses Operating income (loss) Automotive interest expense Interest income and other non-operating income (loss), net Equity income (loss) Income (loss) before income taxes Income tax expense Net income Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to stockholders Net income attributable to common stockholders General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Combining Income Statement Information (In millions) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Automotive Cruise GM Reclassifications Combined Automotive Cruise GM Reclassifications Combined Financial /Eliminations Financial /Eliminations $ 29,149 $ 25 $ - $ (24) $ 29,150 $ 31,261 $ 25 $ - $ (25) $ 31,261 - - 3,561 (2) 3,559 - - 3,620 (3) 3,617 29,149 25 3,561 (26) 32,709 31,261 25 3,620 (28) 34,878 26,543 183 - - 26,726 28,035 195 - (1) 28,229 - - 3,356 - 3,356 - - 3,306 - 3,306 1,902 68 - - 1,970 2,080 19 - - 2,099 28,445 251 3,356 - 32,052 30,115 214 3,306 (1) 33,634 704 (226) 205 (26) 657 1,146 (189) 314 (27) 1,244 193 - - - 193 184 - - (3) 181 278 (10) - 43 311 768 24 - 13 805 (157) - 25 - (132) 369 - 45 - 414 $ 632 $(236) $ 230 $ 17 643 $ 2,099 $(165) $ 359 $ (11) 2,282 357 137 286 2,145 8 12 $ 294 $ 2,157 $ 247 $ 2,119 9 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share (Unaudited) The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts): Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Basic earnings per share Net income attributable to stockholders(a) $ 294 $ 2,157 Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock (47) (38) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 247 $ 2,119 Weighted-average common shares outstanding 1,433 1,417 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 1.50 Diluted earnings per share Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted(a) $ 247 $ 2,119 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 1,440 1,436 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.17 $ 1.48 Potentially dilutive securities(b) 32 8 __________ Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests. Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options and Restricted Stock Units were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect. 10 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Combining Balance Sheet Information (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)(a) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Automotive Cruise GM Reclassifications Combined Automotive Cruise GM Reclassifications Combined Financial /Eliminations Financial /Eliminations ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,340 $ 1,534 $ 11,632 $ - $ 38,506 $ 13,409 $ 2,349 $ 3,311 $ - $ 19,069 Marketable debt securities(b) 6,743 904 - (27) 7,620 3,908 320 - (54) 4,174 Accounts and notes receivable, net(c) 7,112 2 1,179 (757) 7,536 6,614 2 1,004 (823) 6,797 GM Financial receivables, net(d) - - 26,859 (539) 26,320 - - 27,101 (500) 26,601 Inventories 10,799 - - - 10,799 10,398 - - - 10,398 Other current assets(e) 2,123 23 4,782 (9) 6,918 2,517 16 5,424 (4) 7,953 Total current assets 52,115 2,462 44,452 (1,331) 97,699 36,846 2,687 36,841 (1,383) 74,992 Non-current Assets GM Financial receivables, net(d) - - 25,961 (13) 25,948 - - 26,372 (17) 26,355 Equity in net assets of 6,084 - 1,437 - 7,521 7,107 - 1,455 - 8,562 nonconsolidated affiliates Property, net 37,608 144 216 - 37,969 38,374 150 226 - 38,750 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 3,253 634 1,338 - 5,225 3,348 634 1,355 - 5,337 Equipment on operating leases, net - - 41,296 - 41,296 - - 42,055 - 42,055 Deferred income taxes 24,137 415 (111) - 24,441 24,582 345 (287) - 24,640 Other assets 5,373 413 791 (53) 6,525 6,123 413 863 (53) 7,346 Total non-current assets 76,456 1,607 70,929 (66) 148,925 79,533 1,542 72,040 (70) 153,045 Total Assets $ 128,571 $ 4,069 $ 115,381 $ (1,397) $ 246,624 $ 116,380 $ 4,230 $ 108,881 $ (1,454) $ 228,037 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable (principally trade)(c) $ 20,163 $ 78 $ 553 $ (764) $ 20,031 $ 21,101 $ 109 $ 644 $ (836) $ 21,018 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt Automotive(d) 2,269 - - (539) 1,730 2,397 - - (500) 1,897 GM Financial - - 43,331 - 43,331 - - 35,503 - 35,503 Accrued liabilities 21,285 110 4,811 (7) 26,200 22,493 82 3,916 (4) 26,487 Total current liabilities 43,717 188 48,695 (1,308) 91,292 45,990 192 40,064 (1,341) 84,905 Non-current Liabilities Long-term debt Automotive(d) 28,594 - - (13) 28,581 12,507 - - (18) 12,489 GM Financial - - 52,858 - 52,858 - - 53,435 - 53,435 Postretirement benefits other than 5,766 - - - 5,766 5,935 - - - 5,935 pensions Pensions 11,502 - 3 - 11,505 12,166 - 4 - 12,170 Other liabilities 9,823 506 2,030 (53) 12,305 10,518 505 2,176 (53) 13,146 Total non-current liabilities 55,683 506 54,892 (66) 111,015 41,126 505 55,615 (71) 97,175 Total Liabilities 99,400 694 103,587 (1,374) 202,307 87,114 697 95,679 (1,410) 182,080 Commitments and contingencies Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value 14 - - - 14 14 - - - 14 Preferred stock, $0.01 par value - - - - - - - - - - Additional paid-in capital(b)(e) 26,032 57 1,283 (1,359) 26,014 26,095 50 1,283 (1,354) 26,074 Retained earnings(b) 12,344 1,397 12,149 (4) 25,885 12,303 1,566 13,013 (22) 26,860 Accumulated other comprehensive (10,163) - (1,637) - (11,800) (10,062) - (1,094) - (11,156) loss Total stockholders' equity 28,228 1,454 11,794 (1,363) 40,113 28,348 1,617 13,202 (1,376) 41,792 Noncontrolling interests(e) 944 1,921 - 1,340 4,204 918 1,916 - 1,331 4,165 Total Equity 29,171 3,375 11,794 (23) 44,317 29,266 3,533 13,202 (43) 45,957 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 128,571 $ 4,069 $ 115,381 $ (1,397) $ 246,624 $ 116,380 $ 4,230 $ 108,881 $ (1,454) $ 228,037 _________ Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Elimination includes Cruise investment in GM common stock at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts receivable of $670 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $43 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at March 31, 2020 and GM Financial accounts receivable of $678 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $78 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at December 31, 2019. Eliminations include GM Financial loan receivable of $552 million and $517 million offset by an Automotive loan payable at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019. Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and B. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our condensed consolidated balance sheet. 11 General Motors Company and Subsidiaries Combining Cash Flow Information (In millions) (Unaudited)(a) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Automotive Cruise GM Reclassification/ Combined Automotive Cruise GM Reclassification/ Combined Financial Eliminations Financial Eliminations Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net Pension contributions and OPEB payments Pension and OPEB income, net Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes Change in other operating assets and liabilities(b)(c)(d) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Cash flows from investing activities $ 265 $ (166) $ 170 $ 18 $ 286 $ 2,001 $ (118) $ 273 $ (11) $ 2,145 36 - 1,770 - 1,806 16 - 1,881 - 1,897 1,476 8 18 - 1,502 2,199 2 18 - 2,219 (117) - 1 - (116) 82 - (2) - 80 158 - (26) - 132 (368) - (45) - (413) (212) - - - (213) (291) - - - (291) (264) - - - (263) (149) - - - (149) 212 (70) 46 - 188 (273) (47) 67 - (253) (1,217) 20 234 (798) (1,761) (5,424) 16 (49) 141 (5,316) 337 (208) 2,213 (781) 1,561 (2,207) (147) 2,143 130 (81) Expenditures for property Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations Purchases of finance receivables, net(b)(c) Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(c) Purchases of leased vehicles, net Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles Other investing activities Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities Cash flows from financing activities (1,205) (5) (14) - (1,224) (1,993) (4) (17) - (2,014) (3,281) (810) - - (4,091) (677) - - - (677) 911 208 - (6) 1,113 678 12 - (12) 678 - - (6,939) 565 (6,374) - - (7,222) 7 (7,215) - - 4,890 (151) 4,739 - - 6,370 (163) 6,207 - - (3,733) - (3,733) - - (3,747) - (3,747) - - 3,088 - 3,088 - - 3,059 - 3,059 (17) (1) - (70) (88) (4) - 1 1 (2) (3,592) (607) (2,710) 338 (6,570) (1,996) 8 (1,556) (167) (3,711) Net increase in short-term debt Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months) Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months) Dividends paid(d) Other financing activities Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period - - 13 - 13 480 - 479 - 959 16,362 - 19,502 - 35,863 683 1 11,074 (1) 11,757 (104) - (11,259) 25 (11,339) (110) - (10,682) 15 (10,777) (545) - (445) 400 (590) (565) (16) (46) 1 (626) (257) - (28) 17 (267) (222) (2) (34) 22 (236) 15,455 - 7,782 442 23,680 266 (17) 791 37 1,077 (288) - (159) - (448) (8) - 8 - - 11,912 (815) 7,126 - 18,223 (3,945) (156) 1,386 - (2,715) 13,487 2,355 7,102 - 22,943 13,762 2,291 7,443 - 23,496 $ 25,398 $1,540 $14,228 $ - $41,166 $ 9,817 $2,135 $ 8,829 $ - $20,781 _________ Amounts may not sum due to rounding. Includes reclassifications of $325 million and $200 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 for purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial. Eliminations include $240 million and $207 million in Purchases of finance receivables, net in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and $151 million and $163 million in Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 primarily related to the re-timing of cash receipts and payments between Automotive and GM Financial. Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive. 12 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 11:38:14 UTC 0 Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 07:39a GENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Release Q1 2020 PU 07:39a GENERAL MOTORS : GM Global Q1 2020 Sales Chart PU 07:39a GENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Deck Q1 2020 PU 07:34a GENERAL MOTORS : GM Reports Income of $0.3 B and EBIT-Adjusted of $1.2 B PU 07:31a GENERAL MOTORS : GM Reports Income of $0.3B and EBIT-Adjusted of $1.2B PR 05/01 GENERAL MOTORS : and Ventec Life Systems Welcome Vice President Mike Pence to Ve.. AQ 04/30 GENERAL MOTORS : This time, Pence wears mask as he tours Indiana plant AQ 04/30 GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : quaterly earnings release 04/30 GENERAL MOTORS : Takes Additional Steps to Fortify Balance Sheet AQ 04/30 U.S. Probe Into UAW Eyes GM -- WSJ DJ