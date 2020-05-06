Log in
General Motors : Earnings Release Q1 2020

05/06/2020 | 07:39am EDT
FIRST-QUARTER2020 EARNINGS
EPS-dilutedof $0.17 and EPS-diluted-adjustedof $0.62. COVID-19impact on EBIT-adjustedwas $(1.4) billion. Ended quarter with $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity.

GM Reports Income of $0.3 Billion and EBIT-Adjusted of $1.2 Billion

Q1 2020 RESU LTS OVERVI EW

Net Revenue

Income

Auto Operating Cash Flow

EPS-Diluted*

GAAP

$32.7B

$0.3B

$0.3B

$0.17

vs. Q1 2019

(6.2%)

(86.7%)

+$2.5B

(88.5%)

EBIT-adj. Margin

EBIT-adj.

Adj. Auto FCF

EPS-Diluted-adj.*

Non-GAAP

3.8%

$1.2B

$(0.9)B

$0.62

vs. Q1 2019

(2.8) pts

(45.9%)

+$3B

(56%)

*includes a $(0.28) impact from Lyft and PSA.

The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we

confront these challenges together - as one team - while we continue our transformation. We have a track

record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value

"for all of our stakeholders."

- Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO

SAFETY AS A TOP PRIORITY

To protect the safety of employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GM extended its January holiday shutdown in China, and suspended production in North and South America in March. Under rigorous safety protocols, production was able to continue through the first quarter in Korea, and operations gradually restarted in China mid-February.

Considerable planning is underway to restart operations in North America. Based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials, GM is targeting to restart the majority of manufacturing operations on May 18 in the U.S. and Canada under extensive safety measures. These global, standardized measures were informed by learnings from GM facilities in China; Korea; Kokomo, Indiana; Arlington, Texas; Warren, Michigan; Customer Care & Aftersales operations, as well as collaboration with union leadership and supplier partners. These procedures meet or exceed CDC and WHO guidelines, and are designed to keep people safe when they arrive, while they work and as they leave the facility.

Operator inspects face masks at GM's Warren manufacturing facility.

MAINTAINING A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION

When GM suspended operations, it also moved quickly to preserve its liquidity. GM ended the quarter with a strong $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity, including an approximately $16 billion drawdown from its revolving credit facilities. In addition, the company extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement, and GM and GM Financial renewed their 364-day$2 billion revolver.

GM has implemented aggressive austerity measures to preserve cash to ensure the ongoing viability of its operations. This included global executive and salaried compensation deferments, and adjusted non-criticalprogram timing. GM has suspended the quarterly dividend on its common stock and the company's share repurchase program was also paused. In addition, GM has taken many actions over the past number of years to strengthen the business and ensure a strong foundation in preparation for a downturn.

FIGHTING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC

Early on in this crisis, GM recognized that it had the capability to quickly support production of crucial medical equipment. In April, GM began producing and shipping critical care ventilatorsin collaboration with Ventec Life Systems at GM's Kokomo facility. In less than a month, GM accepted a 30,000-unitorder from the federal government. In a separate effort, GM temporarily converted its Warren plant to make personal protective equipment and has donated one million face masks. SAIC-GM-Wulingin China and GM Mexico have also been manufacturing face masks, and GM is preparing a plant in Canada to do the same.

SEGMENT RESU LTS ( E B I T- A DJ U ST E D - $ B )

North America

International

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

2.2

1.9

(0.6)

0.0

EBIT-adj. higher primarily as a

China equity

income down

result of strong sales of light-

$(0.5) billion year over year

duty pickups and full-size

primarily as a result of the

SUVs, and

transformational

impact of COVID-19, partially

cost actions, partially offset by

offset by cost actions.

l o w e r v o l u m e f r o m

suspending production.

We are focused on preserving liquidity and

taking the right actions today to make the

company stronger and more competitive in the

long term as we navigate through these

"unprecedented times."

- Dhivya Suryadevara, CFO

SUPPORTING THE CUSTOMER

Putting people first also means taking care of customers. GM's CCA business continued to support essential work for customers' service and maintenance needs. Dealerships increased use of the online selling tool Shop. Click. Drive., propelling significant customer engagement. Ninety percent of participating dealers offer a touchless home delivery to ensure customers can purchase a vehicle safely. Service departments also remained open where permitted. In addition, GM Financial is offering solutions for customers, including deferring payments and waiving late fees.

FIRST QUARTER SALES

GM sales in the U.S. declined about 7 percent, driven by the effects of the pandemic. While sales have been impacted differently across geographies, for many dealers, demand for full-size trucks remained strong. Sales of GM's full-size pickups rose about 27 percent year over year, with a significant gain in retail market share. They captured 41 percent of combined light- and heavy-dutysegments in the first quarter (J.D. Power). In China, following the strongest sales impact in February, the industry started to pick up in March, narrowing the monthly sales decline.

GM INTERNATIONAL RESTRUCTURING

In February, GM announcedit will wind down engineering, vehicle sales - except for GM specialty vehicles - and design operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021. GM also agreed to sell its Rayong plant in Thailand to Great Wall Motors. As a result, the company recorded total after tax cash and non-cashcharges of $0.7 billion in the first quarter.

Cruise

GM Financial (EBT)

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

(0.2)

(0.2)

0.2

0.4

Making rapid progress toward

EBT-adj. lower due primarily to

s u p e r h u m a n

d r i v i n g

increase in loan loss reserve

performance and will continue

related to COVID-19. GM

to hire engineering talent in Q2.

Financial paid a $400 million

dividend to GM in the first

quarter.

COMMITTED TO AN ALL-ELECTRIC FUTURE

During the pandemic, product development work on the company's future EV and AV portfolios is progressing at a rapid pace. In addition, ongoing work continues at Detroit-Hamtramck to convert the facilityto be GM's first assembly plant fully devoted to EVs.

In March, GM shared its EV strategyand showcased how its technical expertise, flexibility and scale position the company to lead in the future of EVs, growing sales quickly, efficiently and profitably. This strategy includes a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible, third-generation global EV platform powered by the proprietary Ultium battery system.

The Cruise Originwas revealed in San Francisco earlier this year, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EVall powered by the Ultium system.

Ultium Battery

GM's broad EV portfolio will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 400 miles on a full charge, with DC Fast Charging capability to charge over 100 miles of range in 10 minutes - with a path to even faster charging with next-generationtechnology.

Also in March, GM and Hondaagreed to jointly develop two all-new EVs for Honda, based on GM's new global EV platform and Ultium battery system. Honda will leverage GM's platform to drive scale.

MEDIA CONTACT

INVESTOR CONTACT

Juli Huston-Rough

GM Finance Communications 313-549-6977julie.huston-rough@gm.com

Michael Heifler

GM Investor Relations 313-418-0220michael.heifler@gm.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Holden, Baojunand Wulingbrands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-LookingStatements: This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond our control. Many of these factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Exhibit 99.2

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

General Motors Company's (GM) non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted(ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital- adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.

These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.

EBIT-adjusted EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions; costs arising from the ignition switch recall and related legal matters; and certain currency devaluations associated with hyperinflationary economies. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.

EPS-diluted-adjusted EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders- diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.

ETR-adjusted ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.

ROIC-adjusted ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.

Adjusted automotive free cash flow Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.

1

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Operating segments

GM North America (GMNA)

$

2,194

$

1,896

GM International (GMI)

(551)

31

Cruise

(228)

(169)

GM Financial(a)

230

359

Total operating segments

1,645

2,117

Corporate and eliminations(b)

(395)

193

EBIT-adjusted

1,250

2,310

Adjustments

GMI restructuring(c)

(489)

-

Transformation activities(d)

-

(790)

GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(e)

-

857

Total adjustments

(489)

67

Automotive interest income

83

98

Automotive interest expense

(193)

(181)

Income tax expense

(357)

(137)

Net income attributable to stockholders(f)

$

294

$

2,157

__________

  1. GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.
  2. GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel and Vauxhall businesses and certain other assets in Europe, which are primarily pension costs, corporate expenditures and certain nonsegment-specific revenues and expenses are recorded centrally in Corporate.
  3. This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. The adjustment primarily consists of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.
  4. This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustment primarily consists of accelerated depreciation.
  5. These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes.
  6. Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.

2

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

2020

2019

2019

2018

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

294

$ 2,157

$

(194)

$ 2,044

$ 2,351

$ 2,534

$ 2,418

$ 2,390

Income tax expense (benefit)

357

137

(163)

(611)

271

100

524

519

Automotive interest expense

193

181

200

185

206

161

195

159

Automotive interest income

(83)

(98)

(96)

(117)

(129)

(82)

(106)

(72)

Adjustments

GMI restructuring(a)

489

-

-

-

-

-

-

196

Transformation activities(b)

-

790

194

1,327

390

-

361

-

GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(c)

-

(857)

-

-

(123)

-

(380)

-

FAW-GM divestiture(d)

-

-

164

-

-

-

-

-

Ignition switch recall and related legal matters(e)

-

-

-

-

-

440

-

-

Total adjustments

489

(67)

358

1,327

267

440

(19)

196

EBIT-adjusted

$

1,250

$ 2,310

$

105

$ 2,828

$ 2,966

$ 3,153

$ 3,012

$ 3,192

________

  1. These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. These adjustments primarily consist of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand in the three months ended March 31, 2020, and supplier claims and employee separation charges in Korea in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
  2. These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustments primarily consist of accelerated depreciation in the three months ended March 31, 2019, accelerated depreciation and employee separation charges in the three months ended December 31, 2019, employee separation charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended December 31, 2018, supplier-related charges and pension curtailment and other charges in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and supplier-related charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended June 30, 2019.
  3. These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes.
  4. This adjustment was excluded because we divested our joint venture FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (FAW-GM), as a result of a strategic decision by both shareholders, allowing us to focus our resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns.
  5. This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with the ignition switch recall, which included various investigations, inquiries and complaints from constituents.

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Amount

Per Share

Amount

Per Share

Diluted earnings per common share

$

247

$

0.17

$

2,119

$

1.48

Adjustments(a)

489

0.34

(67)

(0.05)

Tax effect on adjustment(b)

(73)

(0.05)

(32)

(0.02)

Tax adjustment(c)

236

0.16

-

-

EPS-diluted-adjusted

$

899

$

0.62

$

2,020

$

1.41

________

  1. Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details.
  2. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
  3. This adjustment consists of tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that are no longer realizable in Australia and New Zealand. This adjustment was excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations.

3

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Income before

Income tax

Effective

Income before

Income tax

Effective

income taxes

expense

tax rate

income taxes

expense

tax rate

Effective tax rate

$

643

$

357

55.5%

$

2,282

$

137

6.0%

Adjustments(a)

489

73

(67)

32

Tax adjustment(b)

(236)

-

ETR-adjusted

$

1,132

$

194

17.1%

$

2,215

$

169

7.6%

________

  1. Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
  2. Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted adjusted within the previous section for adjustment details.

We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):

Four Quarters Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders

$

4.9

$

9.1

Average equity(a)

$

43.6

$

39.3

ROE

11.2%

23.2%

________

  1. Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders.

The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):

Four Quarters Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

EBIT-adjusted(a)

$

7.3

$

11.5

Average equity(b)

$

43.6

$

39.3

Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)

18.8

14.4

Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability

16.9

17.5

Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset

(23.7)

(22.9)

ROIC-adjusted average net assets

$

55.6

$

48.3

ROIC-adjusted

13.2%

23.8%

________

  1. Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted for adjustment details.
  2. Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.

4

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$

337

$

(2,207)

Less: Capital expenditures

(1,205)

(1,993)

Add: GMI restructuring

23

9

Add: Transformation activities

-

315

Less: GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries

(58)

-

Adjusted automotive free cash flow

$

(903)

$

(3,876)

The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):

GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Total

Automotive

Financial

/Eliminations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Net sales and revenue

$

25,831

$

3,280

$

38

$

29,149

$

25

$

3,561

$

(26)

$

32,709

Expenditures for property

$

946

$

255

$

4

$

-

$

1,205

$

5

$

14

$

-

$

1,224

Depreciation and amortization

$

1,227

$

166

$

9

$

-

$

1,402

$

8

$

1,788

$

-

$

3,198

Impairment charges

$

20

$

90

$

-

$

-

$

110

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

110

Equity income (loss)(a)

$

6

$

(163)

$

-

$

-

$

(157)

$

-

$

25

$

-

$

(132)

GMNA

GMI

Corporate

Eliminations

Total

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Total

Automotive

Financial

/Eliminations

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Net sales and revenue

$

27,365

$

3,850

$

46

$

31,261

$

25

$

3,620

$

(28)

$

34,878

Expenditures for property

$

1,701

$

292

$

-

$

-

$

1,993

$

4

$

17

$

-

$

2,014

Depreciation and amortization

$

2,069

$

127

$

12

$

-

$

2,208

$

2

$

1,899

$

-

$

4,109

Impairment charges

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

7

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

7

Equity income (loss)(a)

$

2

$

374

$

(7)

$

-

$

369

$

-

$

45

$

-

$

414

________

  1. Includes Automotive China equity loss of $167 million and Automotive China equity income of $376 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

5

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

Vehicle Sales

GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and our market share. Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly these countries are excluded from industry sales data and the corresponding calculation of GM's market share.

Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, 32.4% of our wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

GMNA

775

859

GMI

191

236

Total

966

1,095

6

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors);

  1. fleet sales, such as sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies; and (3) vehicles used by dealers in their businesses, including courtesy transportation vehicles. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors, and joint ventures, commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data, and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.

The following table summarizes total vehicle sales by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

United States

Chevrolet - Cars

65

100

Chevrolet - Trucks

210

197

Chevrolet - Crossovers

160

155

Cadillac

30

36

Buick

34

52

GMC

119

126

Total United States

618

666

Canada, Mexico and Other

101

109

Total North America

719

775

Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa

Chevrolet

173

220

Wuling

176

266

Buick

130

225

Baojun

82

169

Cadillac

28

46

Other

17

21

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa

606

947

South America(a)

132

155

Total in GM markets

1,457

1,877

Total Europe

-

1

Total Worldwide

1,457

1,878

_______

(a) Primarily Chevrolet.

The vehicle sales at GM's China joint ventures presented in the following table are included in the preceding vehicle sales table (vehicles in thousands):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd.

207

382

SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.

255

432

7

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Material

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Market Share

United States - Cars

8.2%

9.8%

United States - Trucks

31.0%

28.2%

United States - Crossovers

14.5%

14.1%

Total United States

17.3%

16.2%

Total North America

16.8%

15.7%

Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa

6.6%

8.0%

Total South America

15.3%

15.5%

Total GM Market

10.1%

10.5%

Total Worldwide

7.9%

8.3%

United States fleet sales as a percentage of retail vehicle sales

27.7%

25.0%

North America capacity two-shift utilization

104.9%

100.7%

8

Net sales and revenue

Automotive

GM Financial

Total net sales and revenue

Costs and expenses

Automotive and other cost of sales

GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses

Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense

Total costs and expenses

Operating income (loss)

Automotive interest expense

Interest income and other non-operating income (loss), net

Equity income (loss)

Income (loss) before income taxes

Income tax expense

Net income

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests

Net income attributable to stockholders

Net income attributable to common stockholders

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Combining Income Statement Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Combined

Financial

/Eliminations

Financial

/Eliminations

$

29,149

$

25

$

-

$

(24)

$

29,150

$

31,261

$

25

$

-

$

(25)

$

31,261

-

-

3,561

(2)

3,559

-

-

3,620

(3)

3,617

29,149

25

3,561

(26)

32,709

31,261

25

3,620

(28)

34,878

26,543

183

-

-

26,726

28,035

195

-

(1)

28,229

-

-

3,356

-

3,356

-

-

3,306

-

3,306

1,902

68

-

-

1,970

2,080

19

-

-

2,099

28,445

251

3,356

-

32,052

30,115

214

3,306

(1)

33,634

704

(226)

205

(26)

657

1,146

(189)

314

(27)

1,244

193

-

-

-

193

184

-

-

(3)

181

278

(10)

-

43

311

768

24

-

13

805

(157)

-

25

-

(132)

369

-

45

-

414

$

632

$(236)

$

230

$

17

643

$

2,099

$(165)

$

359

$

(11)

2,282

357

137

286

2,145

8

12

$

294

$

2,157

$

247

$

2,119

9

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

(Unaudited)

The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2019

Basic earnings per share

Net income attributable to stockholders(a)

$

294

$

2,157

Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock

(47)

(38)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

247

$

2,119

Weighted-average common shares outstanding

1,433

1,417

Basic earnings per common share

$

0.17

$

1.50

Diluted earnings per share

Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted(a)

$

247

$

2,119

Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted

1,440

1,436

Diluted earnings per common share

$

0.17

$

1.48

Potentially dilutive securities(b)

32

8

__________

  1. Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
  2. Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options and Restricted Stock Units were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.

10

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Combining Balance Sheet Information

(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)(a)

March 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Combined

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassifications

Combined

Financial

/Eliminations

Financial

/Eliminations

ASSETS

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,340

$

1,534

$

11,632

$

-

$

38,506

$

13,409

$

2,349

$

3,311

$

-

$

19,069

Marketable debt securities(b)

6,743

904

-

(27)

7,620

3,908

320

-

(54)

4,174

Accounts and notes receivable, net(c)

7,112

2

1,179

(757)

7,536

6,614

2

1,004

(823)

6,797

GM Financial receivables, net(d)

-

-

26,859

(539)

26,320

-

-

27,101

(500)

26,601

Inventories

10,799

-

-

-

10,799

10,398

-

-

-

10,398

Other current assets(e)

2,123

23

4,782

(9)

6,918

2,517

16

5,424

(4)

7,953

Total current assets

52,115

2,462

44,452

(1,331)

97,699

36,846

2,687

36,841

(1,383)

74,992

Non-current Assets

GM Financial receivables, net(d)

-

-

25,961

(13)

25,948

-

-

26,372

(17)

26,355

Equity in net assets of

6,084

-

1,437

-

7,521

7,107

-

1,455

-

8,562

nonconsolidated affiliates

Property, net

37,608

144

216

-

37,969

38,374

150

226

-

38,750

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

3,253

634

1,338

-

5,225

3,348

634

1,355

-

5,337

Equipment on operating leases, net

-

-

41,296

-

41,296

-

-

42,055

-

42,055

Deferred income taxes

24,137

415

(111)

-

24,441

24,582

345

(287)

-

24,640

Other assets

5,373

413

791

(53)

6,525

6,123

413

863

(53)

7,346

Total non-current assets

76,456

1,607

70,929

(66)

148,925

79,533

1,542

72,040

(70)

153,045

Total Assets

$

128,571

$

4,069

$

115,381

$

(1,397)

$

246,624

$

116,380

$

4,230

$

108,881

$

(1,454)

$

228,037

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current Liabilities

Accounts payable (principally trade)(c)

$

20,163

$

78

$

553

$

(764)

$

20,031

$

21,101

$

109

$

644

$

(836)

$

21,018

Short-term debt and current portion of

long-term debt

Automotive(d)

2,269

-

-

(539)

1,730

2,397

-

-

(500)

1,897

GM Financial

-

-

43,331

-

43,331

-

-

35,503

-

35,503

Accrued liabilities

21,285

110

4,811

(7)

26,200

22,493

82

3,916

(4)

26,487

Total current liabilities

43,717

188

48,695

(1,308)

91,292

45,990

192

40,064

(1,341)

84,905

Non-current Liabilities

Long-term debt

Automotive(d)

28,594

-

-

(13)

28,581

12,507

-

-

(18)

12,489

GM Financial

-

-

52,858

-

52,858

-

-

53,435

-

53,435

Postretirement benefits other than

5,766

-

-

-

5,766

5,935

-

-

-

5,935

pensions

Pensions

11,502

-

3

-

11,505

12,166

-

4

-

12,170

Other liabilities

9,823

506

2,030

(53)

12,305

10,518

505

2,176

(53)

13,146

Total non-current liabilities

55,683

506

54,892

(66)

111,015

41,126

505

55,615

(71)

97,175

Total Liabilities

99,400

694

103,587

(1,374)

202,307

87,114

697

95,679

(1,410)

182,080

Commitments and contingencies

Equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value

14

-

-

-

14

14

-

-

-

14

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Additional paid-in capital(b)(e)

26,032

57

1,283

(1,359)

26,014

26,095

50

1,283

(1,354)

26,074

Retained earnings(b)

12,344

1,397

12,149

(4)

25,885

12,303

1,566

13,013

(22)

26,860

Accumulated other comprehensive

(10,163)

-

(1,637)

-

(11,800)

(10,062)

-

(1,094)

-

(11,156)

loss

Total stockholders' equity

28,228

1,454

11,794

(1,363)

40,113

28,348

1,617

13,202

(1,376)

41,792

Noncontrolling interests(e)

944

1,921

-

1,340

4,204

918

1,916

-

1,331

4,165

Total Equity

29,171

3,375

11,794

(23)

44,317

29,266

3,533

13,202

(43)

45,957

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

128,571

$

4,069

$

115,381

$

(1,397)

$

246,624

$

116,380

$

4,230

$

108,881

$

(1,454)

$

228,037

_________

  1. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
  2. Elimination includes Cruise investment in GM common stock at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
  3. Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts receivable of $670 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $43 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at March 31, 2020 and GM Financial accounts receivable of $678 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $78 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at December 31, 2019.
  4. Eliminations include GM Financial loan receivable of $552 million and $517 million offset by an Automotive loan payable at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
  5. Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and B. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our condensed consolidated balance sheet.

11

General Motors Company and Subsidiaries

Combining Cash Flow Information

(In millions) (Unaudited)(a)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassification/

Combined Automotive

Cruise

GM

Reclassification/

Combined

Financial

Eliminations

Financial

Eliminations

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income (loss)

Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net

Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net

Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses

Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net

Pension contributions and OPEB payments

Pension and OPEB income, net

Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes

Change in other operating assets and liabilities(b)(c)(d)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

Cash flows from investing activities

$

265

$ (166)

$

170

$

18

$

286

$ 2,001

$ (118)

$

273

$

(11)

$ 2,145

36

-

1,770

-

1,806

16

-

1,881

-

1,897

1,476

8

18

-

1,502

2,199

2

18

-

2,219

(117)

-

1

-

(116)

82

-

(2)

-

80

158

-

(26)

-

132

(368)

-

(45)

-

(413)

(212)

-

-

-

(213)

(291)

-

-

-

(291)

(264)

-

-

-

(263)

(149)

-

-

-

(149)

212

(70)

46

-

188

(273)

(47)

67

-

(253)

(1,217)

20

234

(798)

(1,761)

(5,424)

16

(49)

141

(5,316)

337

(208)

2,213

(781)

1,561

(2,207)

(147)

2,143

130

(81)

Expenditures for property

Available-for-sale marketable securities, acquisitions

Available-for-sale marketable securities, liquidations

Purchases of finance receivables, net(b)(c)

Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(c)

Purchases of leased vehicles, net

Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles Other investing activities

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

Cash flows from financing activities

(1,205)

(5)

(14)

-

(1,224)

(1,993)

(4)

(17)

-

(2,014)

(3,281)

(810)

-

-

(4,091)

(677)

-

-

-

(677)

911

208

-

(6)

1,113

678

12

-

(12)

678

-

-

(6,939)

565

(6,374)

-

-

(7,222)

7

(7,215)

-

-

4,890

(151)

4,739

-

-

6,370

(163)

6,207

-

-

(3,733)

-

(3,733)

-

-

(3,747)

-

(3,747)

-

-

3,088

-

3,088

-

-

3,059

-

3,059

(17)

(1)

-

(70)

(88)

(4)

-

1

1

(2)

(3,592)

(607)

(2,710)

338

(6,570)

(1,996)

8

(1,556)

(167)

(3,711)

Net increase in short-term debt

Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months)

Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)

Dividends paid(d)

Other financing activities

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

-

-

13

-

13

480

-

479

-

959

16,362

-

19,502

-

35,863

683

1

11,074

(1)

11,757

(104)

-

(11,259)

25

(11,339)

(110)

-

(10,682)

15

(10,777)

(545)

-

(445)

400

(590)

(565)

(16)

(46)

1

(626)

(257)

-

(28)

17

(267)

(222)

(2)

(34)

22

(236)

15,455

-

7,782

442

23,680

266

(17)

791

37

1,077

(288)

-

(159)

-

(448)

(8)

-

8

-

-

11,912

(815)

7,126

-

18,223

(3,945)

(156)

1,386

-

(2,715)

13,487

2,355

7,102

-

22,943

13,762

2,291

7,443

-

23,496

$ 25,398

$1,540

$14,228

$

-

$41,166

$ 9,817

$2,135

$ 8,829

$

-

$20,781

_________

  1. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
  2. Includes reclassifications of $325 million and $200 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 for purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.
  3. Eliminations include $240 million and $207 million in Purchases of finance receivables, net in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and $151 million and $163 million in Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 primarily related to the re-timing of cash receipts and payments between Automotive and GM Financial.
  4. Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive.

12

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 11:38:14 UTC
