General Motors : Earnings Release Q1 2020

EPS-dilutedof $0.17 andEPS-diluted-adjustedof $0.62.COVID-19impact onEBIT-adjustedwas$(1.4) billion.Ended quarter with $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity.
GM Reports Income of $0.3 Billion and EBIT-Adjusted of $1.2 Billion
Q1 2020 RESU LTS OVERVI EW
Net Revenue
Income
Auto Operating Cash Flow
EPS-Diluted*
GAAP
$32.7B
$0.3B
$0.3B
$0.17
vs. Q1 2019
(6.2%)
(86.7%)
+$2.5B
(88.5%)
EBIT-adj. Margin
EBIT-adj.
Adj. Auto FCF
EPS-Diluted-adj.*
Non-GAAP
3.8%
$1.2B
$(0.9)B
$0.62
vs. Q1 2019
(2.8) pts
(45.9%)
+$3B
(56%)
*includes a $(0.28) impact from Lyft and PSA.
The strength of this company has always been its people, and I am proud to stand with our best as we
confront these challenges together - as one team - while we continue our transformation. We have a track
record of making swift, strategic and tough decisions to ensure our long-term viability and create value
"for all of our stakeholders."
- Mary Barra, Chairman and CEO
SAFETY AS A TOP PRIORITY
To protect the safety of employees in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, GM extended its January holiday shutdown in China, and suspended production in North and South America in March. Under rigorous safety protocols, production was able to continue through the first quarter in Korea, and operations gradually restarted in China mid-February.
Considerable planning is underway to restart operations in North America. Based on conversations and collaboration with unions and government officials, GM is targeting to restart the majority of manufacturing operations on May 18 in the U.S. and Canada under extensive safety measures. These global, standardized measures were informed by learnings from GM facilities in China; Korea; Kokomo, Indiana; Arlington, Texas; Warren, Michigan; Customer Care & Aftersales operations, as well as collaboration with union leadership and supplier partners. These procedures meet or exceed CDC and WHO guidelines, and are designed to keep people safe when they arrive, while they work and as they leave the facility.
Operator inspects face masks at GM's Warren manufacturing facility.
MAINTAINING A STRONG LIQUIDITY POSITION
When GM suspended operations, it also moved quickly to preserve its liquidity. GM ended the quarter with a strong $33.4 billion in automotive liquidity, including an approximately $16 billion drawdown from its revolving credit facilities. In addition, the company extended $3.6 billion under its three-year revolving credit agreement, and GM and GM Financial renewed their 364-day$2 billion revolver.
GM has implemented aggressive austerity measures to preserve cash to ensure the ongoing viability of its operations. This included global executive and salaried compensation deferments, and adjustednon-criticalprogram timing. GM has suspended the quarterly dividend on its common stock and the company's share repurchase program was also paused. In addition, GM has taken many actions over the past number of years to strengthen the business and ensure a strong foundation in preparation for a downturn.
FIGHTING A GLOBAL PANDEMIC
Early on in this crisis, GM recognized that it had the capability to quickly support production of crucial medical equipment. In April, GM began producing and shipping critical care ventilatorsin collaboration with Ventec Life Systems at GM's Kokomo facility. In less than a month, GM accepted a30,000-unitorder from the federal government. In a separate effort, GM temporarily converted its Warren plant to make personal protective equipment and has donated one million face masks.SAIC-GM-Wulingin China and GM Mexico have also been manufacturing face masks, and GM is preparing a plant in Canada to do the same.
SEGMENT RESU LTS ( E B I T- A DJ U ST E D - $ B )
North America
International
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
2.2
1.9
(0.6)
0.0
EBIT-adj. higher primarily as a
China equity
income down
result of strong sales of light-
$(0.5) billion year over year
duty pickups and full-size
primarily as a result of the
SUVs, and
transformational
impact of COVID-19, partially
cost actions, partially offset by
offset by cost actions.
l o w e r v o l u m e f r o m
suspending production.
We are focused on preserving liquidity and
taking the right actions today to make the
company stronger and more competitive in the
long term as we navigate through these
"unprecedented times."
- Dhivya Suryadevara, CFO
SUPPORTING THE CUSTOMER
Putting people first also means taking care of customers. GM's CCA business continued to support essential work for customers' service and maintenance needs. Dealerships increased use of the online selling tool Shop. Click. Drive., propelling significant customer engagement. Ninety percent of participating dealers offer a touchless home delivery to ensure customers can purchase a vehicle safely. Service departments also remained open where permitted. In addition, GM Financial is offering solutions for customers, including deferring payments and waiving late fees.
FIRST QUARTER SALES
GM sales in the U.S. declined about 7 percent, driven by the effects of the pandemic. While sales have been impacted differently across geographies, for many dealers, demand for full-size trucks remained strong. Sales of GM's full-size pickups rose about 27 percent year over year, with a significant gain in retail market share. They captured 41 percent of combined light- andheavy-dutysegments in the first quarter (J.D. Power). In China, following the strongest sales impact in February, the industry started to pick up in March, narrowing the monthly sales decline.
GM INTERNATIONAL RESTRUCTURING
In February, GM announcedit will wind down engineering, vehicle sales - except for GM specialty vehicles - and design operations in Australia and New Zealand and retire the Holden brand by 2021. GM also agreed to sell its Rayong plant in Thailand to Great Wall Motors. As a result, the company recorded total after tax cash andnon-cashcharges of $0.7 billion in the first quarter.
Cruise
GM Financial (EBT)
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
(0.2)
(0.2)
0.2
0.4
Making rapid progress toward
EBT-adj. lower due primarily to
s u p e r h u m a n
d r i v i n g
increase in loan loss reserve
performance and will continue
related to COVID-19. GM
to hire engineering talent in Q2.
Financial paid a $400 million
dividend to GM in the first
quarter.
COMMITTED TO AN ALL-ELECTRIC FUTURE
During the pandemic, product development work on the company's future EV and AV portfolios is progressing at a rapid pace. In addition, ongoing work continues at Detroit-Hamtramck to convert the facilityto be GM's first assembly plant fully devoted to EVs.
In March, GM shared its EV strategyand showcased how its technical expertise, flexibility and scale position the company to lead in the future of EVs, growing sales quickly, efficiently and profitably. This strategy includes a modular propulsion system and a highly flexible, third-generation global EV platform powered by the proprietary Ultium battery system.
The Cruise Originwas revealed in San Francisco earlier this year, and production timing remains on track for the yet-to-be-revealed Cadillac Lyriq and GMC HUMMER EVall powered by the Ultium system.
Ultium Battery
GM's broad EV portfolio will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 400 miles on a full charge, with DC Fast Charging capability to charge over 100 miles of range in 10 minutes - with a path to even faster charging withnext-generationtechnology.
Also in March, GM and Hondaagreed to jointly develop twoall-new EVs for Honda, based on GM's new global EV platform and Ultium battery system. Honda will leverage GM's platform to drive scale.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac,Holden,Baojunand Wulingbrands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.
Cautionary Note onForward-LookingStatements: This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond our control. Many of these factors are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
General Motors Company's (GM) non-GAAP measures include: earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)-adjusted, presented net of noncontrolling interests; earnings before income taxes (EBT)-adjusted for our General Motors Financial Company, Inc. (GM Financial) segment; earnings per share (EPS)-diluted-adjusted; effective tax rate-adjusted(ETR-adjusted); return on invested capital- adjusted (ROIC-adjusted) and adjusted automotive free cash flow. GM's calculation of these non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences between companies in the method of calculation. As a result, the use of these non-GAAP measures has limitations and should not be considered superior to, in isolation from, or as a substitute for, related U.S. GAAP measures.
These non-GAAP measures allow management and investors to view operating trends, perform analytical comparisons and benchmark performance between periods and among geographic regions to understand operating performance without regard to items we do not consider a component of our core operating performance. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures allow investors the opportunity to measure and monitor our performance against our externally communicated targets and evaluate the investment decisions being made by management to improve ROIC-adjusted. Management uses these measures in its financial, investment and operational decision-making processes, for internal reporting and as part of its forecasting and budgeting processes. Further, our Board of Directors uses certain of these and other measures as key metrics to determine management performance under our performance-based compensation plans. For these reasons, we believe these non-GAAP measures are useful for our investors.
EBIT-adjusted EBIT-adjusted is presented net of noncontrolling interests and is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated operating results because it excludes automotive interest income, automotive interest expense and income taxes as well as certain additional adjustments that are not considered part of our core operations. Examples of adjustments to EBIT include, but are not limited to, impairment charges on long-lived assets and other exit costs resulting from strategic shifts in our operations or discrete market and business conditions; costs arising from the ignition switch recall and related legal matters; and certain currency devaluations associated with hyperinflationary economies. For EBIT-adjusted and our other non-GAAP measures, once we have made an adjustment in the current period for an item, we will also adjust the related non-GAAP measure in any future periods in which there is an impact from the item. Our corresponding measure for our GM Financial segment is EBT-adjusted because interest income and interest expense are part of operating results when assessing and measuring the operational and financial performance of the segment.
EPS-diluted-adjusted EPS-diluted-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our consolidated diluted EPS results on a consistent basis. EPS-diluted-adjusted is calculated as net income attributable to common stockholders- diluted less adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and certain income tax adjustments divided by weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted. Examples of income tax adjustments include the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances.
ETR-adjusted ETR-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review the consolidated effective tax rate for our core operations on a consistent basis. ETR-adjusted is calculated as Income tax expense less the income tax related to the adjustments noted above for EBIT-adjusted and the income tax adjustments noted above for EPS-diluted-adjusted divided by Income before income taxes less adjustments. When we provide an expected adjusted effective tax rate, we do not provide an expected effective tax rate because the U.S. GAAP measure may include significant adjustments that are difficult to predict.
ROIC-adjusted ROIC-adjusted is used by management and can be used by investors to review our investment and capital allocation decisions. We define ROIC-adjusted as EBIT-adjusted for the trailing four quarters divided by ROIC-adjusted average net assets, which is considered to be the average equity balances adjusted for average automotive debt and interest liabilities, exclusive of finance leases; average automotive net pension and other postretirement benefits (OPEB) liabilities; and average automotive net income tax assets during the same period.
Adjusted automotive free cash flow Adjusted automotive free cash flow is used by management and can be used by investors to review the liquidity of our automotive operations and to measure and monitor our performance against our capital allocation program and evaluate our automotive liquidity against the substantial cash requirements of our automotive operations. We measure adjusted automotive free cash flow as automotive operating cash flow from operations less capital expenditures adjusted for management actions. Management actions can include voluntary events such as discretionary contributions to employee benefit plans or nonrecurring specific events such as a closure of a facility that are considered special for EBIT-adjusted purposes.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Operating segments
GM North America (GMNA)
$
2,194
$
1,896
GM International (GMI)
(551)
31
Cruise
(228)
(169)
GM Financial(a)
230
359
Total operating segments
1,645
2,117
Corporate and eliminations(b)
(395)
193
EBIT-adjusted
1,250
2,310
Adjustments
GMI restructuring(c)
(489)
-
Transformation activities(d)
-
(790)
GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(e)
-
857
Total adjustments
(489)
67
Automotive interest income
83
98
Automotive interest expense
(193)
(181)
Income tax expense
(357)
(137)
Net income attributable to stockholders(f)
$
294
$
2,157
__________
GM Financial amounts represent EBT-adjusted.
GM's automotive interest income and interest expense, legacy costs from the Opel and Vauxhall businesses and certain other assets in Europe, which are primarily pension costs, corporate expenditures and certain nonsegment-specific revenues and expenses are recorded centrally in Corporate.
This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. The adjustment primarily consists of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand.
This adjustment was excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustment primarily consists of accelerated depreciation.
These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes.
Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
2019
2018
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$
294
$ 2,157
$
(194)
$ 2,044
$ 2,351
$ 2,534
$ 2,418
$ 2,390
Income tax expense (benefit)
357
137
(163)
(611)
271
100
524
519
Automotive interest expense
193
181
200
185
206
161
195
159
Automotive interest income
(83)
(98)
(96)
(117)
(129)
(82)
(106)
(72)
Adjustments
GMI restructuring(a)
489
-
-
-
-
-
-
196
Transformation activities(b)
-
790
194
1,327
390
-
361
-
GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries(c)
-
(857)
-
-
(123)
-
(380)
-
FAW-GM divestiture(d)
-
-
164
-
-
-
-
-
Ignition switch recall and related legal matters(e)
-
-
-
-
-
440
-
-
Total adjustments
489
(67)
358
1,327
267
440
(19)
196
EBIT-adjusted
$
1,250
$ 2,310
$
105
$ 2,828
$ 2,966
$ 3,153
$ 3,012
$ 3,192
________
These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to rationalize our core operations by exiting or significantly reducing our presence in various international markets to focus resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns. These adjustments primarily consist of asset impairments, dealer restructurings, employee separation charges and sales allowances in Australia, New Zealand and Thailand in the three months ended March 31, 2020, and supplier claims and employee separation charges in Korea in the three months ended June 30, 2018.
These adjustments were excluded because of a strategic decision to accelerate our transformation for the future to strengthen our core business, capitalize on the future of personal mobility and drive significant cost efficiencies. The adjustments primarily consist of accelerated depreciation in the three months ended March 31, 2019, accelerated depreciation and employee separation charges in the three months ended December 31, 2019, employee separation charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended December 31, 2018, supplier-related charges and pension curtailment and other charges in the three months ended September 30, 2019 and supplier-related charges and accelerated depreciation in the three months ended June 30, 2019.
These adjustments were excluded because of the unique events associated with decisions rendered by the Superior Judicial Court of Brazil resulting in retrospective recoveries of indirect taxes.
This adjustment was excluded because we divested our joint venture FAW-GM Light Duty Commercial Vehicle Co., Ltd. (FAW-GM), as a result of a strategic decision by both shareholders, allowing us to focus our resources on opportunities expected to deliver higher returns.
This adjustment was excluded because of the unique events associated with the ignition switch recall, which included various investigations, inquiries and complaints from constituents.
The following table reconciles diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted-adjusted (dollars in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Diluted earnings per common share
$
247
$
0.17
$
2,119
$
1.48
Adjustments(a)
489
0.34
(67)
(0.05)
Tax effect on adjustment(b)
(73)
(0.05)
(32)
(0.02)
Tax adjustment(c)
236
0.16
-
-
EPS-diluted-adjusted
$
899
$
0.62
$
2,020
$
1.41
________
Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details.
The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
This adjustment consists of tax expense related to the establishment of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets that are no longer realizable in Australia and New Zealand. This adjustment was excluded because significant impacts of valuation allowances are not considered part of our core operations.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles our effective tax rate under U.S. GAAP to ETR-adjusted (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Income before
Income tax
Effective
Income before
Income tax
Effective
income taxes
expense
tax rate
income taxes
expense
tax rate
Effective tax rate
$
643
$
357
55.5%
$
2,282
$
137
6.0%
Adjustments(a)
489
73
(67)
32
Tax adjustment(b)
(236)
-
ETR-adjusted
$
1,132
$
194
17.1%
$
2,215
$
169
7.6%
________
Refer to the reconciliation of segment profit (loss) to Net income attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP for adjustment details. The tax effect of each adjustment is determined based on the tax laws and valuation allowance status of the jurisdiction to which the adjustment relates.
Refer to the reconciliation of diluted earnings per common share under U.S. GAAP to EPS-diluted adjusted within the previous section for adjustment details.
We define return on equity (ROE) as Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders for the trailing four quarters divided by average equity for the same period. Management uses average equity to provide comparable amounts in the calculation of ROE. The following table summarizes the calculation of ROE (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders
$
4.9
$
9.1
Average equity(a)
$
43.6
$
39.3
ROE
11.2%
23.2%
________
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders.
The following table summarizes the calculation of ROIC-adjusted (dollars in billions):
Four Quarters Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
EBIT-adjusted(a)
$
7.3
$
11.5
Average equity(b)
$
43.6
$
39.3
Add: Average automotive debt and interest liabilities (excluding finance leases)
18.8
14.4
Add: Average automotive net pension & OPEB liability
16.9
17.5
Less: Average automotive and other net income tax asset
(23.7)
(22.9)
ROIC-adjusted average net assets
$
55.6
$
48.3
ROIC-adjusted
13.2%
23.8%
________
Refer to the reconciliation of Net income (loss) attributable to stockholders under U.S. GAAP to EBIT-adjusted for adjustment details.
Includes equity of noncontrolling interests where the corresponding earnings (loss) are included in EBIT-adjusted.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities under U.S. GAAP to adjusted automotive free cash flow (dollars in millions):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Net automotive cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
337
$
(2,207)
Less: Capital expenditures
(1,205)
(1,993)
Add: GMI restructuring
23
9
Add: Transformation activities
-
315
Less: GM Brazil indirect tax recoveries
(58)
-
Adjusted automotive free cash flow
$
(903)
$
(3,876)
The following tables summarize key financial information by segment (dollars in millions):
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Total
Automotive
Financial
/Eliminations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Net sales and revenue
$
25,831
$
3,280
$
38
$
29,149
$
25
$
3,561
$
(26)
$
32,709
Expenditures for property
$
946
$
255
$
4
$
-
$
1,205
$
5
$
14
$
-
$
1,224
Depreciation and amortization
$
1,227
$
166
$
9
$
-
$
1,402
$
8
$
1,788
$
-
$
3,198
Impairment charges
$
20
$
90
$
-
$
-
$
110
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
110
Equity income (loss)(a)
$
6
$
(163)
$
-
$
-
$
(157)
$
-
$
25
$
-
$
(132)
GMNA
GMI
Corporate
Eliminations
Total
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Total
Automotive
Financial
/Eliminations
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Net sales and revenue
$
27,365
$
3,850
$
46
$
31,261
$
25
$
3,620
$
(28)
$
34,878
Expenditures for property
$
1,701
$
292
$
-
$
-
$
1,993
$
4
$
17
$
-
$
2,014
Depreciation and amortization
$
2,069
$
127
$
12
$
-
$
2,208
$
2
$
1,899
$
-
$
4,109
Impairment charges
$
7
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
7
Equity income (loss)(a)
$
2
$
374
$
(7)
$
-
$
369
$
-
$
45
$
-
$
414
________
Includes Automotive China equity loss of $167 million and Automotive China equity income of $376 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
Vehicle Sales
GM presents both wholesale and total vehicle sales data to assist in the analysis of our revenue and our market share. Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Syria are subject to broad economic sanctions. Accordingly these countries are excluded from industry sales data and the corresponding calculation of GM's market share.
Wholesale vehicle sales data consists of sales to GM's dealers and distributors as well as sales to the U.S. Government and excludes vehicles sold by our joint ventures. Wholesale vehicle sales data correlates to GM's revenue recognized from the sale of vehicles, which is the largest component of Automotive net sales and revenue. In the three months ended March 31, 2020, 32.4% of our wholesale vehicle sales volume was generated outside the U.S. The following table summarizes wholesale vehicle sales by automotive segment (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
GMNA
775
859
GMI
191
236
Total
966
1,095
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
Total vehicle sales data represents: (1) retail sales (i.e., sales to consumers who purchase new vehicles from dealers or distributors);
fleet sales, such as sales to large and small businesses, governments, and daily rental car companies; and (3) vehicles used by dealers in their businesses, including courtesy transportation vehicles. Total vehicle sales data includes all sales by joint ventures on a total vehicle basis, not based on our percentage ownership interest in the joint venture. Certain joint venture agreements in China allow for the contractual right to report vehicle sales of non-GM trademarked vehicles by those joint ventures, which are included in the total vehicle sales we report for China. While total vehicle sales data does not correlate directly to the revenue GM recognizes during a particular period, we believe it is indicative of the underlying demand for GM vehicles. Total vehicle sales data represents management's good faith estimate based on sales reported by GM's dealers, distributors, and joint ventures, commercially available data sources such as registration and insurance data, and internal estimates and forecasts when other data is not available.
The following table summarizes total vehicle sales by geographic region (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
United States
Chevrolet - Cars
65
100
Chevrolet - Trucks
210
197
Chevrolet - Crossovers
160
155
Cadillac
30
36
Buick
34
52
GMC
119
126
Total United States
618
666
Canada, Mexico and Other
101
109
Total North America
719
775
Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
Chevrolet
173
220
Wuling
176
266
Buick
130
225
Baojun
82
169
Cadillac
28
46
Other
17
21
Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
606
947
South America(a)
132
155
Total in GM markets
1,457
1,877
Total Europe
-
1
Total Worldwide
1,457
1,878
_______
(a) Primarily Chevrolet.
The vehicle sales at GM's China joint ventures presented in the following table are included in the preceding vehicle sales table (vehicles in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
SAIC General Motors Sales Co., Ltd.
207
382
SAIC GM Wuling Automobile Co., Ltd.
255
432
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Supplemental Material
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Market Share
United States - Cars
8.2%
9.8%
United States - Trucks
31.0%
28.2%
United States - Crossovers
14.5%
14.1%
Total United States
17.3%
16.2%
Total North America
16.8%
15.7%
Total Asia/Pacific, Middle East and Africa
6.6%
8.0%
Total South America
15.3%
15.5%
Total GM Market
10.1%
10.5%
Total Worldwide
7.9%
8.3%
United States fleet sales as a percentage of retail vehicle sales
27.7%
25.0%
North America capacity two-shift utilization
104.9%
100.7%
Net sales and revenue
Automotive
GM Financial
Total net sales and revenue
Costs and expenses
Automotive and other cost of sales
GM Financial interest, operating and other expenses
Automotive and other selling, general and administrative expense
Total costs and expenses
Operating income (loss)
Automotive interest expense
Interest income and other non-operating income (loss), net
Equity income (loss)
Income (loss) before income taxes
Income tax expense
Net income
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests
Net income attributable to stockholders
Net income attributable to common stockholders
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Combining Income Statement Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Financial
/Eliminations
Financial
/Eliminations
$
29,149
$
25
$
-
$
(24)
$
29,150
$
31,261
$
25
$
-
$
(25)
$
31,261
-
-
3,561
(2)
3,559
-
-
3,620
(3)
3,617
29,149
25
3,561
(26)
32,709
31,261
25
3,620
(28)
34,878
26,543
183
-
-
26,726
28,035
195
-
(1)
28,229
-
-
3,356
-
3,356
-
-
3,306
-
3,306
1,902
68
-
-
1,970
2,080
19
-
-
2,099
28,445
251
3,356
-
32,052
30,115
214
3,306
(1)
33,634
704
(226)
205
(26)
657
1,146
(189)
314
(27)
1,244
193
-
-
-
193
184
-
-
(3)
181
278
(10)
-
43
311
768
24
-
13
805
(157)
-
25
-
(132)
369
-
45
-
414
$
632
$(236)
$
230
$
17
643
$
2,099
$(165)
$
359
$
(11)
2,282
357
137
286
2,145
8
12
$
294
$
2,157
$
247
$
2,119
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share
(Unaudited)
The following table summarizes basic and diluted earnings per share (in millions, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
Basic earnings per share
Net income attributable to stockholders(a)
$
294
$
2,157
Less: cumulative dividends on subsidiary preferred stock
(47)
(38)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
247
$
2,119
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
1,433
1,417
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.17
$
1.50
Diluted earnings per share
Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted(a)
$
247
$
2,119
Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted
1,440
1,436
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.17
$
1.48
Potentially dilutive securities(b)
32
8
__________
Net of Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests.
Potentially dilutive securities attributable to outstanding stock options and Restricted Stock Units were excluded from the computation of diluted EPS because the securities would have had an antidilutive effect.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Combining Balance Sheet Information
(In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)(a)
March 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassifications
Combined
Financial
/Eliminations
Financial
/Eliminations
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
25,340
$
1,534
$
11,632
$
-
$
38,506
$
13,409
$
2,349
$
3,311
$
-
$
19,069
Marketable debt securities(b)
6,743
904
-
(27)
7,620
3,908
320
-
(54)
4,174
Accounts and notes receivable, net(c)
7,112
2
1,179
(757)
7,536
6,614
2
1,004
(823)
6,797
GM Financial receivables, net(d)
-
-
26,859
(539)
26,320
-
-
27,101
(500)
26,601
Inventories
10,799
-
-
-
10,799
10,398
-
-
-
10,398
Other current assets(e)
2,123
23
4,782
(9)
6,918
2,517
16
5,424
(4)
7,953
Total current assets
52,115
2,462
44,452
(1,331)
97,699
36,846
2,687
36,841
(1,383)
74,992
Non-current Assets
GM Financial receivables, net(d)
-
-
25,961
(13)
25,948
-
-
26,372
(17)
26,355
Equity in net assets of
6,084
-
1,437
-
7,521
7,107
-
1,455
-
8,562
nonconsolidated affiliates
Property, net
37,608
144
216
-
37,969
38,374
150
226
-
38,750
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
3,253
634
1,338
-
5,225
3,348
634
1,355
-
5,337
Equipment on operating leases, net
-
-
41,296
-
41,296
-
-
42,055
-
42,055
Deferred income taxes
24,137
415
(111)
-
24,441
24,582
345
(287)
-
24,640
Other assets
5,373
413
791
(53)
6,525
6,123
413
863
(53)
7,346
Total non-current assets
76,456
1,607
70,929
(66)
148,925
79,533
1,542
72,040
(70)
153,045
Total Assets
$
128,571
$
4,069
$
115,381
$
(1,397)
$
246,624
$
116,380
$
4,230
$
108,881
$
(1,454)
$
228,037
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable (principally trade)(c)
$
20,163
$
78
$
553
$
(764)
$
20,031
$
21,101
$
109
$
644
$
(836)
$
21,018
Short-term debt and current portion of
long-term debt
Automotive(d)
2,269
-
-
(539)
1,730
2,397
-
-
(500)
1,897
GM Financial
-
-
43,331
-
43,331
-
-
35,503
-
35,503
Accrued liabilities
21,285
110
4,811
(7)
26,200
22,493
82
3,916
(4)
26,487
Total current liabilities
43,717
188
48,695
(1,308)
91,292
45,990
192
40,064
(1,341)
84,905
Non-current Liabilities
Long-term debt
Automotive(d)
28,594
-
-
(13)
28,581
12,507
-
-
(18)
12,489
GM Financial
-
-
52,858
-
52,858
-
-
53,435
-
53,435
Postretirement benefits other than
5,766
-
-
-
5,766
5,935
-
-
-
5,935
pensions
Pensions
11,502
-
3
-
11,505
12,166
-
4
-
12,170
Other liabilities
9,823
506
2,030
(53)
12,305
10,518
505
2,176
(53)
13,146
Total non-current liabilities
55,683
506
54,892
(66)
111,015
41,126
505
55,615
(71)
97,175
Total Liabilities
99,400
694
103,587
(1,374)
202,307
87,114
697
95,679
(1,410)
182,080
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Common stock, $0.01 par value
14
-
-
-
14
14
-
-
-
14
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Additional paid-in capital(b)(e)
26,032
57
1,283
(1,359)
26,014
26,095
50
1,283
(1,354)
26,074
Retained earnings(b)
12,344
1,397
12,149
(4)
25,885
12,303
1,566
13,013
(22)
26,860
Accumulated other comprehensive
(10,163)
-
(1,637)
-
(11,800)
(10,062)
-
(1,094)
-
(11,156)
loss
Total stockholders' equity
28,228
1,454
11,794
(1,363)
40,113
28,348
1,617
13,202
(1,376)
41,792
Noncontrolling interests(e)
944
1,921
-
1,340
4,204
918
1,916
-
1,331
4,165
Total Equity
29,171
3,375
11,794
(23)
44,317
29,266
3,533
13,202
(43)
45,957
Total Liabilities and Equity
$
128,571
$
4,069
$
115,381
$
(1,397)
$
246,624
$
116,380
$
4,230
$
108,881
$
(1,454)
$
228,037
_________
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Elimination includes Cruise investment in GM common stock at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
Eliminations primarily include GM Financial accounts receivable of $670 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $43 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at March 31, 2020 and GM Financial accounts receivable of $678 million offset by Automotive accounts payable and Automotive accounts receivable of $78 million offset by GM Financial accounts payable at December 31, 2019.
Eliminations include GM Financial loan receivable of $552 million and $517 million offset by an Automotive loan payable at March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.
Primarily reclassification of GM Financial Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A and B. The preferred stock is classified as noncontrolling interests in our condensed consolidated balance sheet.
General Motors Company and Subsidiaries
Combining Cash Flow Information
(In millions) (Unaudited)(a)
Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassification/
Combined Automotive
Cruise
GM
Reclassification/
Combined
Financial
Eliminations
Financial
Eliminations
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
Depreciation and impairment of Equipment on operating leases, net
Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges on Property, net
Foreign currency remeasurement and transaction (gains) losses
Undistributed earnings of nonconsolidated affiliates, net
Pension contributions and OPEB payments
Pension and OPEB income, net
Provision (benefit) for deferred taxes
Change in other operating assets and liabilities(b)(c)(d)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables(c)
Purchases of leased vehicles, net
Proceeds from termination of leased vehicles Other investing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
Cash flows from financing activities
(1,205)
(5)
(14)
-
(1,224)
(1,993)
(4)
(17)
-
(2,014)
(3,281)
(810)
-
-
(4,091)
(677)
-
-
-
(677)
911
208
-
(6)
1,113
678
12
-
(12)
678
-
-
(6,939)
565
(6,374)
-
-
(7,222)
7
(7,215)
-
-
4,890
(151)
4,739
-
-
6,370
(163)
6,207
-
-
(3,733)
-
(3,733)
-
-
(3,747)
-
(3,747)
-
-
3,088
-
3,088
-
-
3,059
-
3,059
(17)
(1)
-
(70)
(88)
(4)
-
1
1
(2)
(3,592)
(607)
(2,710)
338
(6,570)
(1,996)
8
(1,556)
(167)
(3,711)
Net increase in short-term debt
Proceeds from issuance of debt (original maturities greater than three months)
Payments on debt (original maturities greater than three months)
Dividends paid(d)
Other financing activities
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
-
-
13
-
13
480
-
479
-
959
16,362
-
19,502
-
35,863
683
1
11,074
(1)
11,757
(104)
-
(11,259)
25
(11,339)
(110)
-
(10,682)
15
(10,777)
(545)
-
(445)
400
(590)
(565)
(16)
(46)
1
(626)
(257)
-
(28)
17
(267)
(222)
(2)
(34)
22
(236)
15,455
-
7,782
442
23,680
266
(17)
791
37
1,077
(288)
-
(159)
-
(448)
(8)
-
8
-
-
11,912
(815)
7,126
-
18,223
(3,945)
(156)
1,386
-
(2,715)
13,487
2,355
7,102
-
22,943
13,762
2,291
7,443
-
23,496
$ 25,398
$1,540
$14,228
$
-
$41,166
$ 9,817
$2,135
$ 8,829
$
-
$20,781
_________
Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Includes reclassifications of $325 million and $200 million in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 for purchases/collections of wholesale finance receivables resulting from vehicles sold by GM to dealers that have arranged their inventory floor plan financing through GM Financial.
Eliminations include $240 million and $207 million in Purchases of finance receivables, net in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, and $151 million and $163 million in Principal collections and recoveries on finance receivables in the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019 primarily related to the re-timing of cash receipts and payments between Automotive and GM Financial.
Eliminations include dividends issued by GM Financial to Automotive.
