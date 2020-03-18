General Motors : GM Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Log in
03/18/2020 | 09:18am EDT
  • Matt Tsien Named Chief Technology Officer
  • Craig Buchholz Named Senior Vice President, Global Communications
  • Julian Blissett and Steve Kiefer Named to New or Expanded Roles
  • Tony Cervone and Jon Lauckner to Retire

DETROIT - General Motors (NYSE: GM) today announced the following senior executive changes:

The new appointments are effective April 1, 2020.

Matt Tsien, currently executive vice president and president, GM China, is appointed to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, replacing Jon Lauckner, who has elected to retire effective July 1, 2020. In his new role, Tsien will report to GM President Mark Reuss.

Tsien has led GM's operations in China since Jan. 1, 2014. During his time in China, GM achieved unprecedented growth of business and brought in the technologies that would enable the company's long-term growth in China, especially in electrification and connectivity. Matt Tsien bio

Craig Buchholz, currently chief communications officer, Procter & Gamble, joins GM as Senior Vice President, Global Communications, replacing Tony Cervone, who has elected to retire effective July 1, 2020. Buchholz will report to GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra.

Buchholz joins GM with extensive experience managing complex communications environments in multi-brand organizations. For the past six years, Buchholz has led P&G communications through a variety of challenging product and corporate issues. Prior to P&G, he spent 20 years in the pharmaceutical world working in both agency and corporate environments, including with Merck, Johnson & Johnson and what is now Pfizer. In those companies, he held multiple leadership positions in corporate, internal and executive communications. He holds a law degree from Drexel University and bachelor's degree in Journalism and Public Relations from Temple University. Buchholz is also an Aspen Institute Fellow. Craig Buchholz bio

Julian Blissett, currently senior vice president, International Operations, is appointed Executive Vice President and President, GM China, succeeding Tsien. In his new role, Blissett will report to GM President Mark Reuss. Julian Blissett bio

Steve Kiefer, senior vice president and president, GM International, will continue in his current role and assume the day-to-day operations of GM's international markets currently handled by Blissett. Kiefer will continue to report to Reuss.

'I'd like to thank Jon and Tony for their decades-long service to GM, and for the outstanding contributions they've made to the company,' said Barra. 'They've both played significant roles in positioning the company for long-term success, and I wish them all the best in retirement.'

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Holden,Baojun, and Wuling and brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, and Maven, its personal mobility brand, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

###

CONTACT:

Pat Morrissey

Director, GM Corporate News Relations

313-407-4548

patrick.e.morrissey@gm.com

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 18 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2020 13:17:12 UTC
