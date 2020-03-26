Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Defers Some Pay for White-Collar Workers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

By Mike Colias

General Motors Co. said it will defer some salary for more than 60,000 salaried employees to conserve cash as the coronavirus outbreak cripples auto production and car sales world-wide.

Employees will have 20% of their cash compensation deferred starting April 1, GM said Thursday. They will be repaid in a lump sum by March 15, 2021. GM executives will have 25-30% of their salaries deferred, the company said.

About 6,500 salaried GM employees in the U.S. will be put on a "paid absence," receiving 75% of their normal salary. Those are mostly employees in manufacturing or engineering jobs that can't be done remotely.

Ford Motor Co. earlier Thursday said its top 300 executives would have 20% to 50% of their pay deferred.

Write to Mike Colias at mike.colias@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:58pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Defers Some Pay for White-Collar Workers
DJ
09:41aCar Dealers Push Online Sales to Make Up for Coronavirus Losses
DJ
03/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Coronavirus takes toll on the auto sector
03/25GENERAL MOTORS : Draws down $16bn in credit
AQ
03/24GENERAL MOTORS : GM suspends 2020 outlook, but 'confident' in its fiscal stabili..
AQ
03/24GENERAL MOTORS : to Draw Down $16 Billion From Credit Facilities
DJ
03/24GENERAL MOTORS : Fortifies Balance Sheet in Response to COVID-19
PR
03/24BUSINESS FALLOUT : Nike cites jump in online sales in China
AQ
03/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: More and more companies make coronavirus announcements
03/19Car Makers Shut North American Factories -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 134 B
EBIT 2020 10 340 M
Net income 2020 6 598 M
Finance 2020 5 999 M
Yield 2020 5,59%
P/E ratio 2020 4,35x
P/E ratio 2021 4,26x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
EV / Sales2021 0,15x
Capitalization 30 709 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,39  $
Last Close Price 22,56  $
Spread / Highest target 162%
Spread / Average Target 65,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Jon J. Lauckner Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.28%30 709
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.19%172 406
VOLKSWAGEN AG-34.82%65 124
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.2.00%40 159
DAIMLER AG-39.71%34 504
BMW AG-36.08%32 862
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group