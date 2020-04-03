General Motors : GM Delivers Over 461,700 Vehicles in China in the First Quarter

SHANGHAI - General Motors and its joint ventures delivered more than 461,700 vehicles in China in a challenging first quarter.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak, GM shifted its primary focus to supporting control and prevention of the coronavirus while also ensuring the safety of its employees as well as company and dealer operations.

The company's brands adopted new tactics to stay connected with their customers and offer them peace of mind. New sales channels and methods such as livestreaming and touch-free vehicle services were introduced across the brands to reach out to customers in a secure way.

Despite the unprecedented situation, GM's brands continued delivering products, strengthening their market presence and enhancing their product mix.

Cadillac deliveries topped 26,800 units. The CT4 sedan being launched in China this month will give Cadillac its strongest and most complete lineup ever, enabling it to compete in all key luxury segments.

Buick had deliveries of nearly 129,600 units. Preorders for the all-new GL8 Avenir luxury MPV family, which added four-seat and six-seat variants, commenced in March.

Chevrolet deliveries surpassed 50,900 units. The brand likewise began accepting preorders for the Blazer SUV to tap into the popular large SUV segment.

Baojun sold nearly 82,200 vehicles and Wuling deliveries exceeded 172,200 units. The brands remained resilient and had March sales of more than 124,000 units, making SAIC-GM-Wuling the best-selling automaker in China during the month.

GM reinforced its commitment to a zero-emissions future and is on track to exceed its plan of introducing 10 new energy vehicles in the domestic market between 2016 and 2020. The Chevrolet Menlo, the Chevrolet brand's first all-electric vehicle in China, was launched in February. The all-new E300 will soon join the E100 and E200 in Baojun's electric vehicle portfolio. Wuling also revealed its first all-electric models, the Hong Guang MINI EV and the Rong Guang electric van, in March.

In addition to electric vehicles, GM is maintaining its focus on the introduction of luxury vehicles as well as midsize/large SUVs and MPVs - the segments with the strongest increase in customer demand. Underpinned by its global resources and growing local capability, the company will continue transforming its portfolio and providing high-quality products and services in China to meet the rising aspirations of local consumers.

