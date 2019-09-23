Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 08:58pm EDT

By Nora Naughton

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co. appeared headed into its ninth day, in a work stoppage that has led to temporary layoffs for thousands of workers at GM facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

The strike is already the longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970, sending some 46,000 full-time factory workers to picket lines and halting work at more than 30 of the auto maker's U.S. plants. The UAW is pushing for better new-hire pay, fewer temp workers and the preservation of existing health-care plans, among other issues.

Union and company bargainers met throughout the day Monday with talks likely to continue on Tuesday as the two sides work to resolve key differences, say people close to the negotiations.

As the strike persists for a second week, GM has furloughed more than 1,200 employees at engine plants in Ohio and Canada. These temporary layoffs add to the 2,000 workers at GM's assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada, who were furloughed because of the strike last week.

The walkout is also affecting a web of auto-parts suppliers in the U.S. that produce components for the company's cars and trucks.

At least three companies around Lansing, Mich., have shut down plants that supply to GM's two large assembly facilities nearby and temporarily laid off workers, according to Todd Collins, who represents many of those plants' workers as president of UAW Local 724. He estimated that the supplier has laid off or partially laid off around three quarters of his local's roughly 1,800 members during the strike.

Tensions boiled over at picket lines in Tennessee over the weekend, leading GM to ask a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent striking workers from blocking access to the assembly plant and harassing GM employees trying to enter. The judge granted the order.

The UAW late Monday said it is "committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and lawfully. And we will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."

The union has cast blame on the auto maker for the continuing labor standoff.

"GM could stop this strike today by agreeing to a strong deal that keeps jobs in Michigan and across the U.S.," the union said.

Write to Nora Naughton at nora.naughton@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
09:32pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:58pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues -- Update
DJ
05:52pTHE LATEST : GM says strikers made threats, put nails in road
AQ
04:31pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Carries Into Second Wee..
DJ
02:47pGENERAL MOTORS : Correction to United Auto Workers Go on Strike at GM's U.S. Fac..
DJ
01:20pGENERAL MOTORS : Correction to "GM Strike Heads Into a Second Week"
DJ
08:54aGM STRIKE IN 2ND WEEK : Some progress but no end in sight
AQ
07:45aGENERAL MOTORS : GM strike enters 2nd week, UAW prepared to picket for weeks
AQ
02:48aGENERAL MOTORS : Use of Temps, New-Hire Pay Dog GM Talks
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 002 M
Net income 2019 9 539 M
Finance 2019 9 203 M
Yield 2019 4,16%
P/E ratio 2019 5,54x
P/E ratio 2020 5,73x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 53 169 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,95  $
Last Close Price 37,24  $
Spread / Highest target 82,6%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
President
Lead Independent Director
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY11.33%53 354
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP19.79%191 750
VOLKSWAGEN AG15.03%88 786
DAIMLER AG3.13%55 728
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD3.77%47 384
BMW AG-7.85%46 375
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group