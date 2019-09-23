General Motors : GM Furloughs More Workers as UAW Strike Continues -- Update

By Nora Naughton

A United Auto Workers strike at General Motors Co. appeared headed into its ninth day, in a work stoppage that has led to temporary layoffs for thousands of workers at GM facilities in the U.S. and Canada.

The strike is already the longest nationwide walkout at GM since 1970, sending some 46,000 full-time factory workers to picket lines and halting work at more than 30 of the auto maker's U.S. plants. The UAW is pushing for better new-hire pay, fewer temp workers and the preservation of existing health-care plans, among other issues.

Union and company bargainers met throughout the day Monday with talks likely to continue on Tuesday as the two sides work to resolve key differences, say people close to the negotiations.

As the strike persists for a second week, GM has furloughed more than 1,200 employees at engine plants in Ohio and Canada. These temporary layoffs add to the 2,000 workers at GM's assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada, who were furloughed because of the strike last week.

The walkout is also affecting a web of auto-parts suppliers in the U.S. that produce components for the company's cars and trucks.

At least three companies around Lansing, Mich., have shut down plants that supply to GM's two large assembly facilities nearby and temporarily laid off workers, according to Todd Collins, who represents many of those plants' workers as president of UAW Local 724. He estimated that the supplier has laid off or partially laid off around three quarters of his local's roughly 1,800 members during the strike.

Tensions boiled over at picket lines in Tennessee over the weekend, leading GM to ask a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to prevent striking workers from blocking access to the assembly plant and harassing GM employees trying to enter. The judge granted the order.

The UAW late Monday said it is "committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and lawfully. And we will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."

The union has cast blame on the auto maker for the continuing labor standoff.

"GM could stop this strike today by agreeing to a strong deal that keeps jobs in Michigan and across the U.S.," the union said.

