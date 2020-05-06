Log in
GENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Release Q1 2020
PU
GENERAL MOTORS : GM Global Q1 2020 Sales Chart
PU
GENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Deck Q1 2020
PU
General Motors : GM Global Q1 2020 Sales Chart

05/06/2020

FIRST QUARTER 2020

GLOBAL SALES

Quarter 1

Calendar Year-to-Date

Region

Total Sales

YOY Change

Pct Change

Total Sales

YOY Change

Pct Change

GM North America

719,122

(55,922)

(7.2%)

719,122

(55,922)

(7.2%)

GM Europe

133

(698)

(84.0%)

133

(698)

(84.0%)

GM International

143,525

10,811

8.1%

143,525

10,811

8.1%

China

461,716

(352,257)

(43.3%)

461,716

(352,257)

(43.3%)

GM South America

132,185

(23,290)

(15.0%)

132,185

(23,290)

(15.0%)

Total

1,456,681

(421,356)

(22.4%)

1,456,681

(421,356)

(22.4%)

Quarter 1

Calendar Year-to-Date

Sales by Brand

Total Sales

YOY Change

Pct Change

Total Sales

YOY Change

Pct Change

Chevrolet

815,407

(94,391)

(10.4%)

815,407

(94,391)

(10.4%)

Buick

167,048

(114,298)

(40.6%)

167,048

(114,298)

(40.6%)

GMC

141,907

(6,993)

(4.7%)

141,907

(6,993)

(4.7%)

Cadillac

60,875

(24,431)

(28.6%)

60,875

(24,431)

(28.6%)

Holden

11,206

(3,539)

(24.0%)

11,206

(3,539)

(24.0%)

Baojun

82,189

(87,191)

(51.5%)

82,189

(87,191)

(51.5%)

Wuling

176,098

(90,060)

(33.8%)

176,098

(90,060)

(33.8%)

All Others

1,951

(453)

(18.8%)

1,951

(453)

(18.8%)

Total

1,456,681

(421,356)

(22.4%)

1,456,681

(421,356)

(22.4%)

Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Sudan are excluded from sales volume calculations.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 11:38:12 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 119 B
EBIT 2020 4 845 M
Net income 2020 2 320 M
Finance 2020 3 454 M
Yield 2020 4,75%
P/E ratio 2020 30,4x
P/E ratio 2021 5,14x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
EV / Sales2021 0,16x
Capitalization 29 937 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.91%29 937
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.65%169 149
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.83%73 334
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-3.44%39 746
BMW AG-26.84%38 508
DAIMLER AG-37.73%37 115
