General Motors : GM Global Q1 2020 Sales Chart
05/06/2020 | 07:39am EDT
FIRST QUARTER 2020
GLOBAL SALES
Quarter 1
Calendar Year-to-Date
Region
Total Sales
YOY Change
Pct Change
Total Sales
YOY Change
Pct Change
GM North America
719,122
(55,922)
(7.2%)
719,122
(55,922)
(7.2%)
GM Europe
133
(698)
(84.0%)
133
(698)
(84.0%)
GM International
143,525
10,811
8.1%
143,525
10,811
8.1%
China
461,716
(352,257)
(43.3%)
461,716
(352,257)
(43.3%)
GM South America
132,185
(23,290)
(15.0%)
132,185
(23,290)
(15.0%)
Total
1,456,681
(421,356)
(22.4%)
1,456,681
(421,356)
(22.4%)
Quarter 1
Calendar Year-to-Date
Sales by Brand
Total Sales
YOY Change
Pct Change
Total Sales
YOY Change
Pct Change
Chevrolet
815,407
(94,391)
(10.4%)
815,407
(94,391)
(10.4%)
Buick
167,048
(114,298)
(40.6%)
167,048
(114,298)
(40.6%)
GMC
141,907
(6,993)
(4.7%)
141,907
(6,993)
(4.7%)
Cadillac
60,875
(24,431)
(28.6%)
60,875
(24,431)
(28.6%)
Holden
11,206
(3,539)
(24.0%)
11,206
(3,539)
(24.0%)
Baojun
82,189
(87,191)
(51.5%)
82,189
(87,191)
(51.5%)
Wuling
176,098
(90,060)
(33.8%)
176,098
(90,060)
(33.8%)
All Others
1,951
(453)
(18.8%)
1,951
(453)
(18.8%)
Total
1,456,681
(421,356)
(22.4%)
1,456,681
(421,356)
(22.4%)
Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Syria and Sudan are excluded from sales volume calculations.
Disclaimer
GM - General Motors Company published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 11:38:12 UTC
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Sales 2020
119 B
EBIT 2020
4 845 M
Net income 2020
2 320 M
Finance 2020
3 454 M
Yield 2020
4,75%
P/E ratio 2020
30,4x
P/E ratio 2021
5,14x
EV / Sales2020
0,22x
EV / Sales2021
0,16x
Capitalization
29 937 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
21
Average target price
32,84 $
Last Close Price
20,90 $
Spread / Highest target
154%
Spread / Average Target
57,1%
Spread / Lowest Target
-4,31%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.