General Motors : GM Opens $65 Million Parts Processing Center, Pushing GM's Flint-Area Employment Above 9,500

BURTON, Mich.- Today General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) opened a new ACDelco and GM Genuine Parts processing center in the Flint, Michigan, suburb of Burton. The state-of-the-art facility will employ more than 800 hourly and salaried employees.

GM now employs more than 9,500 people in Genesee County, including the Grand Blanc headquarters of the company's Customer Care and Aftersales business and the Flint manufacturing complex.

'This new facility in Burton will help us continue to deliver the industry's best possible sales, service and ownership experience,' said Barry Engle, GM executive vice president and president, the Americas. 'Strategic investments in our core business, and the strong U.S. economy, are creating opportunities for GM and its employees all over the country, and especially here in Michigan.'

All of the positions in Burton support GM's CCA business - the team responsible for supporting the service and repair needs of millions of GM vehicle owners as well as owners of competitive makes around the world.

The 1.1 million-square-foot plant, located on 141 acres on Davison Road, is triple the size of the facility in Burton that it is replacing. The increased capacity allows for greater efficiency and output as employees unitize and package as many as 120 million service parts a year.

'GM has the highest owner loyalty of any manufacturer, and a big part of that equation is getting high-quality parts into the hands of trained service technicians when and where they need them,' said Tim Turvey, GM global vice president, Customer Care and Aftersales. 'That's why this particular facility is so vital. Great service keeps our customers coming back year after year.'

GM internal studies show that service lane loyalty is directly correlated with purchase loyalty - two areas where GM and its brands excel.

According to IHS Markit, a leading source of global automotive industry information, analysis and insight, GM has earned the highest customer loyalty among all automakers selling in the United States for four consecutive years.

GM's Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac brands all consistently score at or near the top of J.D. Power's annual Customer Service Index Study, which measures satisfaction with service at a franchised dealer or independent service facility for maintenance or repair work among owners and lessees of 1- to 3-year-old vehicles.

'We have had tremendous support from the City of Burton, including Mayor Paula Zelenko and the city council, UAW Local 651, the project management team at NorthPoint Development and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. to take this facility from concept to reality,' Engle added. 'We are very grateful for this opportunity to expand, grow and contribute to the Burton community.'

The New Burton Facility at a Glance

The parts packaged and distributed from Burton are used to maintain every Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicle sold in the United States, as well as hundreds of competitive vehicles.

GM and its general contractor NorthPoint Development broke ground on the new site in June 2018, and GM shipped its first outbound delivery in June 2019.

An average of 100 inbound deliveries and 55 outbound deliveries are expected each day.

The facility has 84 shipping and receiving docks, up from 35 at the previous site.

During the grand opening event, Engle and Turvey underscored the company's commitment to the Flint area by announcing $130,000 in new grants to seven local nonprofits: Boy Scouts Water & Woods Field Service Council; Communities First, Inc.; Flint River Watershed Coalition; Girl Scouts of Southeastern Michigan; Kettering FIRST Robotics; Neighborhood Engagement Hub; and STEMletics.

GM has awarded more than $5.6 million to Flint-area nonprofits since 2017.

General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at http://www.gm.com .

GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco Original Equipment are the true OE parts installed during the production of Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. These maintenance, repair, powertrain and collision components are designed, engineered and tested to rigorous standards, and are back by General Motors. ACDelco also offers high-quality and high-value alternatives to OE parts manufactured for all GM vehicles, as well as most makes and models. More information on GM Genuine Parts and ACDelco can be found at http://www.genuinegmparts.com and http://www.acdelco.com .