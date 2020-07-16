General Motors : GM Releases 10th Annual Sustainability Report Outlining 2019 Progress and Plans for the Future

Pandemic causes no delay in all-electric lineup

Significant progress made on COVID-19 mask and ventilator production

GM makes commitment to become the most inclusive company in the world and build a safer, more equitable culture

DETROIT - General Motors today released its 10th annual sustainability report, providing transparency and accountability on its progress and key accomplishments. The report outlines GM's stance on key issues like environmental stewardship, safety, inclusion, and health and well-being.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, GM has remained committed to its vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion. In March, GM debuted its new Ultium battery technology, which will enable GM to offer an EV for everyone. And while the pandemic caused GM to temporarily suspend operations in the United States, the company continued to make progress on its electric vehicle development, and all Ultium platform EVs remain on schedule.

GM is also on track to:

Allocate more than $20 billion of capital and engineering resources to its electric and autonomous vehicle programs between 2020 and 2025.

Continue site preparation at GM and LG Chem's joint venture cell manufacturing plant, Ultium Cells LLC, in Lordstown, Ohio.

Deliver EVs that will allow GM to compete for nearly every customer, from those seeking a high-performance machine to a full-size truck. The Ultium battery enables a breadth of vehicles to be built across brands and segments on the same platform. Upcoming products include the Cadillac LYRIQ, which will go into production in 2022; the GMC HUMMER EV, which will go into production in late 2021; and the Cruise Origin.

GM also recognizes the need for companies to leverage resources and leadership to drive positive change for the common good. During the pandemic, GM partnered with Ventec Life Systems to build 30,000 ventilators at GM's Kokomo, Indiana facility. In addition to building ventilators, GM employees are producing face masks at facilities in Brazil, China, Mexico and the United States. All production is on track, with each site producing millions of face masks each month to help the communities where GM employees live and work.

This is the first sustainability report to be released since GM made a commitment to become the most inclusive company in the world. To achieve this goal, GM commissioned an Inclusion Advisory Board. Chaired by GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra, the board consists of internal and external advisors dedicated to guiding GM's commitment to building a culture that is safe and equitable.

'The past several months have been difficult and our world has changed. As we move through the world in a new way, GM is as determined as ever to create solutions that lead to a better future for all,' said Barra. 'GM remains focused on delivering on our vision of a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, while becoming the most inclusive company in the world.'

Highlights from the 2019 Sustainability Report include:

GM's accelerated sustainability commitments to: Source 100 percent of electricity from renewable sources in the U.S. by 2030 and globally by 2040, a full decade earlier than previously announced. Continue recycling 100 percent of end-of-life EV batteries. Establish a sustainable material target of at least 50 percent by 2030 for all vehicles.

Despite significant macro challenges, all of GM's Ultium-powered EVs remain on track for production, including Cadillac LYRIQ, GMC HUMMER EV truck and Cruise Origin.

For the first time, GM was named one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere.

GM has consistently and publicly advocated for climate action and awareness, as well as policies that put a value on carbon. Our global commitment to improving fuel economy, reducing emissions and driving an all-electric, zero-emissions future is unwavering, regardless of any modifications to existing emissions standards currently under review in the United States.

Available advanced technology features such as Automatic Emergency Braking with Forward Collision Warning and Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning have shown a significant reduction in certain types of crashes in the field, according to a study* released last year.

In 2020, GM announced an enhanced version of Super Cruise that will be introduced on the 2021 Cadillac CT5, CT4 and Escalade.

GM brought expertise in automotive design, safety testing and proven quality methods refined over more than a century to Cruise, our majority-owned self-driving car subsidiary.

In the first half of 2020, GM confronted COVID-19 by prioritizing the health and safety of our employees and shutting down facilities around the world; manufacturing lifesaving ventilators and personal protective equipment; working within our communities to share best practices for safely reopening businesses; and providing much-needed financial relief in the form of community grants.

When George Floyd was killed, GM did not sit on the sidelines. The company established an Inclusion Advisory Board chaired by Mary Barra and designated $10 million to support organizations that promote inclusion and racial justice.

Learn more about the ways General Motors is driving value through environmental, community and governance factors.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet,Buick,GMC,Cadillac, Holden,Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

