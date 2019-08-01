Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 08:12:43 am
41.57 USD   +3.05%
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations
RE
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Deck Q2 2019
PU
08:05aGENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Release Q2 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Reports Income of $2.4B and EBIT-Adj. of $3.0B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2019 | 08:01am EDT

DETROIT, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today reported solid second-quarter earnings, driven by the performance of North America and significant progress on transformational cost initiatives. Strong North America EBIT-adj. margin of 10.7 percent was driven by the successful rollout of full-size light-duty pickup trucks.

Second-quarter 2019 results:

  • EPS-diluted of $1.66 and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $1.64, includes $(0.01) from Lyft and PSA revaluations.
  • Income of $2.4 billion, up 1.6% year over year.
  • Revenue of $36.1 billion.
  • GM North America EBIT-adjusted of $3.0 billion.
  • GM Financial EBT-adjusted of $0.5 billion.

Click here to download the full press release to see reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, or visit the GM Investor Relations website.

Investor analyst conference call
GM Chairman and CEO Mary Barra and Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara will host a conference call for investor analysts at 10 a.m. EDT today to discuss second-quarter results. Introductory remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session for analysts.

Journalists who wish to listen to the call may dial in using the following numbers:

United States:       1-888-808-8618
International:        +1-949-484-0645
Name of Call:        GM Earnings Call

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the CadillacChevrolet, BaojunBuickGMCHolden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements including words such as "anticipate," "appears," "approximately," "believe," "continue," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimate," "evaluate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "initiative," "intend," "may," "objective," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "priorities," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," or the negative of any of those words or similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements represent our current judgment about possible future events. In making these statements we rely upon assumptions and analysis based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we consider appropriate under the circumstances. These statements are not guarantees of future performance; they involve risks and uncertainties and actual events or results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a variety of economic, competitive and regulatory factors, many of which are beyond our control and are described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, as well as additional factors we may describe from time to time in other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or other factors that affect the subject of these statements, except where we are expressly required to do so by law.

Basis of Presentation: The financial and operational information included in this press release relate to our continuing operations and not our discontinued operations, which consist of the Opel and Vauxhall businesses and certain other assets in Europe and the European financing subsidiaries and branches that were sold in 2017.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gm-reports-income-of-2-4b-and-ebit-adj-of-3-0b-300894916.html

SOURCE General Motors


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : GM posts flat profit, handily beats analyst expectations
RE
08:10aGENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Deck Q2 2019
PU
08:05aGENERAL MOTORS : Earnings Release Q2 2019
PU
08:01aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Reports Income of $2.4B and EBIT-Adj. of $3.0B
PR
07:44aU.S. Stock Futures Nudge Higher
DJ
07:07aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Bounce After Fed Disappointment Sparks Selloff
DJ
02:48aNorth American Business Powers Fiat Chrysler Results -- WSJ
DJ
12:30aSales slumps in China, India clobber automakers banking on Asia for growth
RE
12:20aDemocrats pass up chance to dent GM on job cuts in Detroit debates
RE
07/31GENERAL MOTORS : GM Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group