Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flashpoint for Trump, UAW -- 2nd Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 04:54pm EST

By Mike Colias

General Motors Co.'s closed Lordstown, Ohio, assembly plant -- which became a flashpoint for President Trump and unionized workers angry over the company's factory closures -- has a new owner.

The auto maker has sold the factory to a new electric-truck maker, Lordstown Motors Corp., for an undisclosed amount, the startup company said Thursday. Lordstown Motors said it is seeking investment to begin production in late 2020 of electric pickup trucks, aimed at business and government customers. Its first model will be called the Endurance.

GM said the sale to Lordstown Motors could help the area become a hub for electric-vehicle manufacturing. GM has said it also will invest in a nearby factory that will make battery cells for electric vehicles.

GM disclosed in May it was in talks to sell the plant to the newly formed manufacturer, saying the move would preserve jobs as the auto industry transitions from traditional gas-powered vehicles to those running on electricity. That news was lauded by President Trump, who had urged GM to keep the factory open and salvage jobs in the politically pivotal state.

During recent contract negotiations, officials with the United Auto Workers -- the union representing workers at the factory -- unsuccessfully pressed GM to earmark a different model to the Lordstown plant to keep it open. Instead, the new four-year contract ratified by GM factory workers last month after a 40-day strike paved the way for GM to close or sell the plant.

The electric-truck startup plans to use union labor but has yet to have contract discussions with the UAW, said Steve Burns, Lordstown Motors' chief executive.

The Lordstown factory will employ roughly 400 workers to start, Mr. Burns added. He expects pay to be competitive with wages workers had been making under GM ownership, which ranged from about $17 an hour to $30 an hour.

Even so, battery-powered vehicles require fewer parts and are less complex to assemble, which means the factory likely will employ far fewer employees than the roughly 4,000 who worked at the GM plant a few years ago.

The sprawling, 6-million-square-foot plant in northeast Ohio was opened in 1966 and once was home to marquee GM models, including the Chevrolet Bel Air and Impala.

The factory survived GM's 2009 bankruptcy thanks to the auto maker's plans to redouble efforts in small cars. But GM gradually laid off Lordstown workers in recent years amid an industrywide collapse in sedan sales, as buyers flock to sport-utility vehicles.

GM's decision nearly a year ago to close the Lordstown factory and three other U.S. plants as part of a restructuring sparked a backlash from Mr. Trump, the UAW and elected officials in Ohio. GM said it no longer needed the factory because of poor sales of the Chevrolet Cruze compact car built there.

Mr. Burns, who has started software companies and co-founded another electric-truck company more than a decade ago, is working to raise at least $300 million to jump-start the manufacturer. He hopes to attract strategic investors, similar to the approach of Michigan-based Rivian Automotive, an electric-truck maker that has drawn investment from Ford Motor Co. and Amazon.com Inc.

Mr. Burns said the company intends to eventually fill the plant, which has capacity to produce about 500,000 vehicles annually. GM made roughly half that number of Cruzes in recent years before sales declined. GM closed the factory in March.

GM and Lordstown Motors didn't disclose the sale price. In the past, closed automotive plants have changed hands for relatively small sums.

Rivian in 2017 bought a shut Mitsubishi Motors Co. factory in Illinois for $16 million. In 2010, Tesla Inc. paid $42 million for its Fremont, Calif., factory, which had been jointly owned by GM and Toyota Motor Co.

Lordstown Motors will use much of the plant's existing equipment, including the paint shop and robotic welding machines, which will save on costs, Mr. Burns said.

"The plant is still warm from when it made the last Chevy Cruze," he said. "That gets us to market a lot faster and dramatically lessens our [capital expenditures]."

Mr. Burns is the co-founder of Workhorse Group Inc., a Cincinnati-area electric-truck maker formed more than a decade ago. The company has a 10% stake in Lordstown Motors, Mr. Burns said.

Lordstown Motors will face competition from Rivian, which recently landed an order for 100,000 vehicles from Amazon, as well as GM and Ford, which both have electric pickup trucks in the works and large commercial-vehicle portfolios.

Mr. Burns said an exclusive focus on electric vehicles for fleet buyers will help his company compete. "Things are changing so fast, it really requires a nimble company to take advantage of that," he said.

Last month, Lordstown Motors hired Rich Schmidt, a former director of manufacturing at Tesla, as production chief.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
05:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flashpoint for Trump, UAW ..
DJ
04:54pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flashpoint for Trump, UAW ..
DJ
04:32pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flash Point for Trump, UAW..
DJ
04:22pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Sells Lordstown Plant That Became Flash Point for Trump, UAW
DJ
11:05aGENERAL MOTORS : OnStar Vehicle Insights Helps Maximize Fleet Efficiency and Pro..
PU
08:35aU.S. weekly jobless claims fall more than expected
RE
02:49aEx-UAW Official Faces U.S. Charges -- WSJ
DJ
11/06GENERAL MOTORS : Craig Lowndes reveals completed Holden Project Monaro prize car
PU
11/06GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet Confirms 2020 Stingray Quickest in its History
PU
11/06GENERAL MOTORS : Feds Charge Former UAW Vice President Ashton With Fraud, Money ..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 136 B
EBIT 2019 8 515 M
Net income 2019 6 281 M
Finance 2019 4 076 M
Yield 2019 4,03%
P/E ratio 2019 8,72x
P/E ratio 2020 6,20x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 54 894 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,05  $
Last Close Price 38,42  $
Spread / Highest target 77,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.86%54 894
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION23.77%195 633
VOLKSWAGEN AG29.33%99 189
DAIMLER AG14.59%62 316
BMW AG3.97%52 646
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.8.25%48 926
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group