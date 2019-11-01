Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM Strike Expected to Cloud Friday's Jobs Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:16am EDT

By Eric Morath

The Labor Department will issue its broadest measure of the U.S. job market on Friday, providing an update on the state of the labor market amid a broader easing of economic growth. Economists expect the jobs report will show employers added 75,000 to payrolls during the month and the unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6%, with a sizable impact from the United Auto Workers strike against General Motors expected to cloud the outlook. Here is what to watch for in the October jobs report, due out Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Car Strike

The GM strike has ended but its impact will be felt in the jobs report because it was still happening the week for which the government surveys employers about payrolls. The strike temporarily removed about 50,000 workers from GM's payroll and caused thousands more to be furloughed at suppliers. Several economists estimate the strike will trim between 60,000 and 80,000 jobs from October's report.

Economists project modest employment growth overall, however, suggesting the labor market remains resilient in the face of global slowdown, trade tensions and an easing U.S. economy. Still, with so many jobs temporarily coming off payrolls and hiring broadly slowing this year, there is a chance the 108-month streak of positive employment growth -- by far the longest on record -- could be in jeopardy in October.

Factory Factor

Even before the GM strike, employment in auto manufacturing -- and the factory sector more broadly -- has cooled this year. Friday's report could show outside of autos whether and how much manufacturing employment has slipped. Last year's resurgence in manufacturing jobs was a big reason why hiring accelerated in 2018,. Without that support, employment growth eased in 2019, consistent with an economy that has expanded by 2% in recent quarters.

The good news is the rest of the private sector remains a reliable jobs engine, adding positions in fields such as health care, logistics and business services. That underscores the split in the economy right now. Domestic facing parts of the economy look fairly healthy. Those exposed to trade disputes, such as manufacturing, are unstable.

Bottoming Out

Friday's jobs report is expected to show the unemployment rate ticked up from September's 3.5% reading, a 50-year low. Watch a longer-running trend to see if the unemployment rate has bottomed out for this cycle.

For much of the expansion, employment has grown at a faster rate than the labor force. That is because those in the workforce but without jobs -- the unemployed -- were being absorbed onto payrolls. Lately, though, employment and labor force are growing at nearly the same rate.

Such a convergence happens from time to time and it is benign. But it always occurs before the unemployment rate starts to rise as the economy heads into a recession. If employers create fewer jobs, expect to see the unemployment rate rise from historic lows in part because the population interested in work is growing faster than the number of jobs being created.

Wage Watch

The unemployment rate suggests the job market is historically tight. Wages tell a much different story.

Average hourly earnings rose 2.9% in September, from a year earlier. That was the weakest annual advance in wages in more than a year. Many employers report they are struggling to find workers, but in the aggregate they aren't offering bigger raises to poach from competitors or lure workers off the sidelines. Weak wage inflation could give comfort to the Federal Reserve that rate cuts are justified, despite extremely low unemployment.

Write to Eric Morath at eric.morath@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:16aGENERAL MOTORS : GM Strike Expected to Cloud Friday's Jobs Report
DJ
12:07aGENERAL MOTORS : US jobs data to show whether hiring is still fueling growth
AQ
10/31Fiat Chrysler-Peugeot Merger Faces a Rocky Road to Success -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/31Peugeot's turnaround driver, Tavares, faces his biggest challenge
RE
10/31GENERAL MOTORS : UAW agrees to proposed 4-year labor contract with Ford
AQ
10/31GENERAL MOTORS : GM Recalling 638,000 Vehicles --Reuters
DJ
10/31GENERAL MOTORS : Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; Mark Reuss to expand ..
AQ
10/31GENERAL MOTORS : Chevrolet to Campaign Camaro ZL1 1LE in NASCAR Cup Series in 20..
PU
10/31CHEVROLET SUBURBAN AT 85 : The Legacy Continues
PU
10/31Ford Is Next to Reach Deal With UAW -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 136 B
EBIT 2019 8 583 M
Net income 2019 6 079 M
Finance 2019 4 076 M
Yield 2019 4,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,89x
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 53 094 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,05  $
Last Close Price 37,16  $
Spread / Highest target 83,0%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY13.33%54 165
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION22.04%193 501
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.67%96 885
DAIMLER AG15.66%63 184
BMW AG-1.99%49 889
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.5.07%48 282
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group