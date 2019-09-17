General Motors : GM Strikes Don't Pack the Same Economic Punch They Did in the '90s

By Harriet Torry

The United Auto Workers strike against General Motors Co. could lower the thermostat on the U.S. economy at a time of mounting global uncertainty, but it would take a lengthy stoppage to make a national mark, economists say.

Factory workers at General Motors went on a nationwide strike early Monday morning in the United Auto Workers' largest work stoppage in more than a decade.

The main outcome will be lower manufacturing production, economists say. That will also dent consumer spending, incomes and tax revenues in areas where assembly plants are located.

"Overall, we think a short-lived strike won't have a major impact on the economy, although the magnitude of the strike's impact should increase the longer that it lasts," JPMorgan Chase economist Daniel Silver said in a note to clients.

Long-lasting strikes at GM plants in decades past have taken a toll on U.S. economic growth. In 1998, 9,200 workers at two parts plants in Flint, Mich., walked out for 54 days, shutting down GM production and causing sales to plummet.

Economists estimated the GM strike shaved about half a percentage point off gross domestic product growth in the second quarter of 1998. It was also a factor behind companies in its supply chain issuing profit warnings.

But GM's market share is smaller today, at around 17%, compared with roughly 30% in the late 1990s, which economists say would blunt the economic impact of industrial action today. The company's workforce is also smaller.

The ripple effect from the GM strike isn't expected to spread far if the strike lasts a matter of days, as the drop in production should be recouped once it ends.

If the strike lasts longer than a couple of weeks and prompts GM to call off supply schedules, analysts say the impact could spread up the supply chain to auto parts suppliers, electronics, steel and glass companies, and auto dealerships, which could cut jobs in response.

The auto industry's highly integrated supply chain means that outside the auto industry, reductions in auto parts orders could eventually take a toll on manufacturers of steel, plastics and other raw materials.

If the impact spreads, it could also begin to hurt employment data, durable-goods orders, industrial production and capacity utilization, adding to the existing drag from the trade war and global slowdown, according to economists.

It could also have an effect on GM sales, said Patrick Anderson, chief executive of East Lansing, Mich.-based consulting firm Anderson Economic Group LLC.

"Customers have lots of choices other than GM vehicles," he said, adding consumers could turn to other manufacturers if the strike drags on.

GM and the UAW are still seen as beneficiaries of taxpayer support during the last economic downturn, and consumers' sympathy toward striking workers could wear thin, he said.

The strike comes at a time of low unemployment, with skilled workers in scarce supply, factors that support workers' demands for concessions from employers. The unemployment rate held at 3.7% in August, near a 50-year low, a sign of job security and plentiful work opportunities.

Still, the manufacturing industry has flashed warning signs in recent months as the effects of the trade war with China spooked businesses from investing and a strong dollar damped exports in the second quarter.

Kristin Dziczek, an economist and labor expert at the Center for Automotive Research, said the key difficulty in negotiations is that "workers are looking at the same set of economic fundamentals as the company is looking at."

Uncertainties such as the trade war with China, the length and severity of tariffs on automotive components, the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico, and the economy's trajectory all make negotiating a multiyear collective bargaining agreement difficult, she said.

Average hourly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees in the motor vehicles and parts sector rose a seasonally adjusted 3% in the year to August after rising 3.6% in July, according to the Labor Department. That represents a slowdown from the pace of growth last year, when wage gains for auto workers were 4.7% in August and 4.8% in July.

Labor disputes prompted 329,300 workers to strike this year through August, down from 451,300 in the same period of last year, according to the Labor Department. In 2009, the number for the entire year was just 12,500 workers.

Gary Chaison, professor of labor relations at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., called this a "traditional strike in a time they're rare." The UAW is "demonstrating that unions can still play a vital role, " he said.

Union membership has plummeted in recent decades. Motor vehicles and equipment manufacturing employees' membership went from 54.5% in 1988 to 16.6% in 2018, according to unionstats.com, a website run by two economists who monitor union trends.

