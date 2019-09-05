Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
09/05 10:38:04 am
39.53 USD   +4.41%
General Motors : GM Turns To Google For In-Car Apps, Voice Commands

09/05/2019 | 10:15am EDT

By Mike Colias

General Motors Co. is forging a closer alliance with Alphabet Inc.'s Google, agreeing to build the tech giant's apps directly into its vehicles' touch-screen displays.

The Detroit car maker plans to offer Google Maps, as well as its voice-activated assistant and popular Google Play app store, as a built-in multimedia app, so drivers can access them on their dashboard displays without having to pull out their smartphones.

The roll out will start in 2021 across the GM's four main brands -- Cadillac, Chevy, Buick and GMC -- and the Google apps will eventually be available on millions of GM vehicles sold globally.

GM today offers similar mapping and voice-recognition features in its vehicles, mostly a mix of supplier-provided technology and software developed internally.

The deal with GM, the U.S.'s largest auto maker by sales, is a win for Google in its expansion into the car business. The tech firm wants to broaden its ecosystem of services and apps to flow seamlessly among its customers' devices, from laptop to smartphone to the media display in a vehicle.

The two companies didn't disclose financial terms.

Auto makers have struggled to offer customers the type of digital experience they get with their smartphones and other devices. Their dashboard interfaces over the past decade have been glitch-prone and have often led to customer gripes that dragged down their results in third-party quality ratings.

With buyers wanting to use popular smartphone apps in their cars, auto makers are leaning more on tech companies to deliver such experiences.

Some are working to offer versions of Amazon.com Inc.'s Alexa voice assistant, for example. Many also have added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which allow users to display a smartphone-like interface on the car's touch screen, but only when their phone is plugged into the vehicle.

Many auto makers already use Google's Android operating system to run at least some multimedia functions, but more are turning to the company to deliver specific services like the Google Play app store. GM will join the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and Volvo Cars in offering built-in Google apps and services through the touch screens in their vehicles.

Other auto makers, however, including Germany's Volkswagen AG, have been reluctant to cede control to Google or other tech players and are sticking with their own digital interfaces.

GM a few years ago began using Google's Android operating system to power its multimedia display, but continued to offer its own navigation maps and suite of apps. Customers have told GM they want a similar look and feel to what they experience on their smartphones and other mobile devices, said Santiago Chamorro, head of GM's connected-car business.

"They like an embedded solution that's similar to all these digital ecosystems they carry with them in their hands all day," he said.

Customers must give permission for the companies to collect data from the services they use, he said.

GM will continue to offer its own proprietary multimedia features, such as those related to its OnStar safety service and apps that flag potential mechanical problems or enable users to order coffee and gas from certain merchants, Mr. Chamorro said.

Auto makers are hoping to expand such connected-car services to forge deeper ties with customers and generate reams of data that can be funneled into developing new products or sold to third parties.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET 2.01% 1207.69 Delayed Quote.13.14%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 3.94% 39.33 Delayed Quote.14.32%
