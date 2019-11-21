General Motors : GM and Isuzu to Create 100 New Jobs at New Plant in Ohio to Help Meet Demand for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Heavy-Duty Diesel Pickups

GM and Isuzu to Create 100 New Jobs at New Plant in Ohio to Help Meet Demand for Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra Heavy-Duty Diesel Pickups 2019-11-21

All-new $175 million facility to be built in Brookville, Ohio

Plant will deliver precision-machined components to DMAX engine plant in Moraine, Ohio starting in late 2020

Investments part of a comprehensive strategy to grow GM's HD pickup franchise, which has already created 1,000 new jobs this year

BROOKVILLE, Ohio - Due to the growing strength of GM's all-new 2020 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups, General Motors and Isuzu announced today a $175 million investment through its DMAX joint venture to build an all-new, diesel engine components plant in Brookville, Ohio. The new 251,000 square-foot facility would expand the production of critical engine components for the company's current DMAX diesel engine manufacturing operation in Moraine, Ohio.

DMAX is a joint venture, 60 percent owned by GM, 40 percent owned by Isuzu Diesel Services of America, Inc.

The new investment will create more than 100 new manufacturing jobs at the Brookville site. Preliminary work has already begun at the site. Construction on the new facility will be completed by the end of 2020. When the new Brookville site is up and running, it will operate concurrently with the current DMAX operations in Moraine.

'Strong demand for GM's all-new family of Chevrolet and GMC heavy and medium duty pickups is driving us to find ways to build more Duramax diesel engines,' said Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of Global Manufacturing. 'The Brookville investment will enable us to machine more engine blocks and heads and ultimately enable our DMAX engine plant in Moraine to build more 6.6-liter diesel engines for our Flint truck assembly plant.'

Heavy-duty trucks make up about 25 percent of full-size pickup sales in the U.S. The all-new Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HDs are purpose-built machines for people who need maximum capability, and the company is poised for significant growth in the HD pickup segment. GM has consolidated heavy-duty pickup production at its Flint, Michigan truck assembly plant, where the company has installed new body and paint shops and created 1,000 new jobs to support a capacity increase of 40,000 units compared to the outgoing model.

GM's launched its all-new family of Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra HD pickups earlier this year and began shipping the all-new HDs to dealers in July and will build dealer inventory levels through the first half of 2020. The company is sharply increasing production of crew cab and diesel models to meet growing customer demand.

Maximum towing power and capability in the all-new Silverado and Sierra HDs come from the proven Duramax 6.6-liter V-8 turbo-diesel. The Duramax diesel and Allison transmission is a legendary combination in the HD truck market with proven durability and capability that GM's customers have come to expect.

DMAX has built more than 2 million diesel engines since the facility opened in 1999. DMAX currently employs nearly 900 and its 670 hourly employees are represented by IUE-CWA Local 755.

General Motors is a global company committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac , Holden, Baojun and Wuling brands.