GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
    
General Motors : GM's New EV Trucks, SUV Could Include Electric Hummer -Reuters

0
10/18/2019 | 04:28pm EDT

--General Motors Co. plans a new line of premium electric pickup tracks and sport-utility vehicles that could revive the Hummer brand, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

--The new EV vehicles would be built at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, starting in late 2021, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-autos-labor-evs-exclusive/exclusive-electric-hummer-could-be-part-of-gms-move-into-ev-trucks-suv-sources-idUSKBN1WX2HZ

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.06% 36.17 Delayed Quote.8.19%
GMS INC. 0.00% 29.92 Delayed Quote.101.35%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 142 B
EBIT 2019 9 938 M
Net income 2019 8 485 M
Finance 2019 7 778 M
Yield 2019 4,28%
P/E ratio 2019 5,97x
P/E ratio 2020 5,61x
EV / Sales2019 0,31x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 51 670 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 46,93  $
Last Close Price 36,19  $
Spread / Highest target 87,9%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY8.19%51 670
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION19.47%189 638
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.50%94 661
DAIMLER AG7.00%58 454
BMW AG-3.95%48 840
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.3.91%47 166
