General Motors : GM's New EV Trucks, SUV Could Include Electric Hummer -Reuters

--General Motors Co. plans a new line of premium electric pickup tracks and sport-utility vehicles that could revive the Hummer brand, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the plans.

--The new EV vehicles would be built at its Detroit-Hamtramck plant, starting in late 2021, according to the report.

Full story: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-autos-labor-evs-exclusive/exclusive-electric-hummer-could-be-part-of-gms-move-into-ev-trucks-suv-sources-idUSKBN1WX2HZ

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com