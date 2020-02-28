General Motors : GM to Add More Than 1,200 Jobs at Lansing Manufacturing Operations

By Michael Dabaie

General Motors said it would add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing, Mich., manufacturing operations to meet customer demand for mid-size SUVs and to support the launch of two Cadillac sedans.

GM said its Lansing Grand River Assembly will add a second shift in General Assembly, resulting in the plant adding almost 400 employees to support the launch of the Cadillac CT4 and CT5.

GM's Lansing Delta Township Assembly will add a third shift to support production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave, adding about 800 employees.

Both shift additions will be operational in the second quarter of 2020.

GM said that since 2015, it has invested more than $1 billion into Lansing manufacturing.

