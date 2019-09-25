General Motors : GM to Make Amazon's Alexa Available for Vehicles

By Michael Dabaie

General Motors said it will make Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Alexa available for model year 2018 and newer cars, trucks and crossovers in the first half of 2020.

The auto maker said it will use embedded available 4G LTE connectivity and its embedded app framework in vehicles.

Alexa in GM vehicles will use the Alexa Auto Software Development Kit, which gives customers access to standard Alexa capabilities and will allow GM to create custom features.

"This collaboration represents the broadest rollout of an embedded Alexa Auto experience to date, and provides a tailored voice experience for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac drivers with properly equipped vehicles," GM said.

Drivers will use voice commands to do things like check the news, control smart home devices like lights or thermostats, and add items to their shopping cart. Additionally, GM said is delivering features including navigation, media and calling.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com