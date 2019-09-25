Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : GM to Make Amazon's Alexa Available for Vehicles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 03:02pm EDT

By Michael Dabaie

General Motors said it will make Amazon.com Inc.'s (AMZN) Alexa available for model year 2018 and newer cars, trucks and crossovers in the first half of 2020.

The auto maker said it will use embedded available 4G LTE connectivity and its embedded app framework in vehicles.

Alexa in GM vehicles will use the Alexa Auto Software Development Kit, which gives customers access to standard Alexa capabilities and will allow GM to create custom features.

"This collaboration represents the broadest rollout of an embedded Alexa Auto experience to date, and provides a tailored voice experience for Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac drivers with properly equipped vehicles," GM said.

Drivers will use voice commands to do things like check the news, control smart home devices like lights or thermostats, and add items to their shopping cart. Additionally, GM said is delivering features including navigation, media and calling.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM 1.30% 1764.4 Delayed Quote.0.00%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.98% 37.125 Delayed Quote.9.93%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
03:02pGENERAL MOTORS : GM to Make Amazon's Alexa Available for Vehicles
DJ
02:25pGENERAL MOTORS : Customers, Dealers Start to Feel Pinch of GM Strike
DJ
02:10pGM calls on Alexa to give vehicles more skills
RE
10:09aFord self-driving cars to launch in Austin in 2021
RE
09/24UAW-GM picket lines become 2020 U.S. presidential campaign battleground
RE
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24SOLAR ALLIANCE ENERGY : Total Sales Growth Exceeds 150% - On Target for Record G..
AQ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 002 M
Net income 2019 9 539 M
Finance 2019 9 203 M
Yield 2019 4,21%
P/E ratio 2019 5,47x
P/E ratio 2020 5,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,30x
EV / Sales2020 0,28x
Capitalization 52 498 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,95  $
Last Close Price 36,77  $
Spread / Highest target 84,9%
Spread / Average Target 30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Theodore M. Solso Lead Independent Director
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.93%52 498
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP20.73%194 242
VOLKSWAGEN AG10.28%85 243
DAIMLER AG-0.97%53 515
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD2.09%46 856
BMW AG-9.48%45 361
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group