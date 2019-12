--General Motors and South Korea's LG Chem Ltd. (051910.SE) are expected to make public on Thursday a plan to form a 50:50 joint venture in Ohio to manufacture electric-vehicle batteries, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

--The two companies will each invest more than $1 billion on the facility, Reuters said.

