Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Most Holden Dealers Accept GM's Offer for Australia Exit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 12:52am EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--A majority of Holden dealers in Australia accepted a compensation offer from General Motors Co. tied to the Detroit auto maker's decision to retire the iconic brand, groups representing the dealers said Wednesday.

GM's decision to close the brand, announced in February, came as a surprise to many dealers and faced resistance from politicians and regulators. Lawmakers in Australia's parliament are pressing ahead with an inquiry into the matter and industry groups are calling for stronger franchising regulations to better protect dealers in the future.

The Australian Holden Dealer Council, which represents roughly 180 dealers, said more than 120 accepted GM's offer. The Australian Automotive Dealer Association, a broader industry group, said dealers didn't have the resources to fight GM in court.

In general, dealers had until June 30 to accept the offer, which included compensation of 1,500 Australian dollars (US$1,035) per new car sold over a set period to cover lost profits. GM said its offer was fair, noting it was based on 2019 sales and wasn't adjusted for a recent downturn in vehicle sales due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dealers wanted more, at one point asking for A$6,110 a car, with part of the dispute stemming from how to account for aftermarket sales such as service and repairs. GM's offer included allowing dealers to continue to serve as authorized repair shops until 2025, but dealers were concerned customers will be more likely to have their cars serviced at independent repair shops if the brand doesn't exist.

GM's dealer agreement was supposed to run through 2022.

GM has exited other foreign markets, including India and Europe, in part to free up capital for bets on electric and autonomous vehicles. Holden's market share in Australia had declined in recent years.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:52aGENERAL MOTORS : Most Holden Dealers Accept GM's Offer for Australia Exit
DJ
06/30GENERAL MOTORS : John Roth Appointed Global Vice President, Customer Care and Af..
AQ
06/30GENERAL MOTORS : Walbridge Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of th..
AQ
06/30Slumping fleet sales weigh on U.S. auto market
RE
06/30Pressured by coronavirus, Japan auto supplier Sanden Holdings files for debt ..
RE
06/30VEONEER : Recognized by General Motors as a 2019 Supplier of the Year Winner
AQ
06/29GENERAL MOTORS : John Roth Appointed Global Vice President, Customer Care and Af..
PU
06/29Automakers rev up discounts to beat coronavirus sales blues
RE
06/29Automakers rev up discounts to beat coronavirus sales blues
RE
06/29U.S. appeals court stays order requiring GM, FCA meet to resolve GM lawsuit
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 331 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 115x
Yield 2020 1,66%
Capitalization 36 206 M 36 206 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,05 $
Last Close Price 25,30 $
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 38,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,09%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-30.87%36 206
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.34%173 549
VOLKSWAGEN AG-23.43%78 939
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.08%43 410
DAIMLER AG-26.79%43 210
BMW AG-22.31%41 128
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group