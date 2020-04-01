Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
General Motors : Motor's 1Q Deliveries Fall About 7% in U.S.

04/01/2020

By Allison Prang

General Motors Co.'s deliveries in the first quarter fell 7.1% in the U.S., the company said.

GM said the Covid-19 pandemic made for "significant declines" for the auto industry last month.

The car-maker logged total vehicle deliveries of 618,335. A year prior, they were 665,840. Deliveries fell for every brand. Buick reported the largest decline, with deliveries down 35%.

The company said inventory at the end of the first quarter was about 18% lower than a year prior.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

