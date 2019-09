--The National Highway Traffic Safety Commission on Friday said General Motors Co. (GM) will recall 107,000 Chevrolet Trax SUVs, Fox Business reported.

--The NHTSA said a improperly welded joint could break, disrupting the vehicle's handling, the report said.

