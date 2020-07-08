General Motors : Names Steve Carlisle Executive VP, North America President

By Colin Kellaher

General Motors Co. on Wednesday said it named Steve Carlisle executive vice president and president, North America, effective Sept. 1.

The Detroit auto maker said Mr. Carlisle succeeds Barry Engle, who has held the post since last November and is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Carlisle, 58 years old, has been senior vice president and president of GM's Cadillac unit since April 2018. GM said it will now have one sales, service and marketing leader across its full portfolio of automotive and connected services brands in North America.

Mr. Carlisle is a GM lifer, having joined the auto maker in 1982 as an industrial engineering co-op student at its truck assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

GM said Rory Harvey, 52, will lead Cadillac's global operations on a day-to-day basis as vice president of Cadillac sales, service and marketing. Mr. Harvey joined Cadillac in March 2018 as vice president of North America sales, service and marketing.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com