Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Names Steve Carlisle Executive VP, North America President

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 12:17pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

General Motors Co. on Wednesday said it named Steve Carlisle executive vice president and president, North America, effective Sept. 1.

The Detroit auto maker said Mr. Carlisle succeeds Barry Engle, who has held the post since last November and is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Carlisle, 58 years old, has been senior vice president and president of GM's Cadillac unit since April 2018. GM said it will now have one sales, service and marketing leader across its full portfolio of automotive and connected services brands in North America.

Mr. Carlisle is a GM lifer, having joined the auto maker in 1982 as an industrial engineering co-op student at its truck assembly plant in Oshawa, Ontario.

GM said Rory Harvey, 52, will lead Cadillac's global operations on a day-to-day basis as vice president of Cadillac sales, service and marketing. Mr. Harvey joined Cadillac in March 2018 as vice president of North America sales, service and marketing.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
12:23pGENERAL MOTORS : Steve Carlisle Appointed Executive Vice President and President..
AQ
12:17pGENERAL MOTORS : Names Steve Carlisle Executive VP, North America President
DJ
02:48aAuto Makers Wrestle With Uneven Recovery -- WSJ
DJ
07/07The Coronavirus Redraws the Car Market's World Map
DJ
07/07U.S. probes fuel leaks in GM's older Chevy Cobalt and HHR vehicles
RE
07/07U.S. appeals court rejects GM's call to remove judge from Fiat Chrysler lawsu..
RE
07/06SAIC Motor's Monthly Sales Resumed Growth in June
DJ
07/06Ford's China ventures extend auto sales recovery in June
RE
07/04TATA MOTORS : Automotive Sector Veteran, Sanjeev Garg Joins Praxis Advisory Netw..
AQ
07/03GENERAL MOTORS : GM Delivers Over 713,600 Vehicles in China in the Second Quarte..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B - -
Net income 2020 -188 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1 226x
Yield 2020 1,67%
Capitalization 35 963 M 35 963 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 35,39 $
Last Close Price 25,13 $
Spread / Highest target 111%
Spread / Average Target 40,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-31.34%35 963
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.24%174 116
VOLKSWAGEN AG-21.69%80 355
DAIMLER AG-23.77%45 485
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-10.70%44 428
BMW AG-19.81%42 717
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group