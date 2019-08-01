Log in
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/01 04:05:43 pm
40.31 USD   -0.07%
05:55pGENERAL MOTORS : Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
05:37pTrucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds - 3rd Update
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call

0
08/01/2019 | 05:55pm EDT

GM will host a conference call for the investment community on Thursday, August 1st, 2019 at 10:00 AM EDT to discuss and answer questions related to the company's 2019 second quarter business results. The format of the call will include a brief introduction followed by a question and answer session. The dial-in numbers are:

  • 888-808-8618 (U.S.)
  • +1-949-484-0645 (International/caller-paid)
  • Conference Call Name: GM Earnings Call

Please dial in at least 15 minutes, but no sooner than 30 minutes, in advance to ensure you are connected to the call.

The press release, financial highlights, and presentation slides will be posted in the Earnings Releases section of our investor site at approximately 8 AM EDT. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on our investor website in the Events section.

A replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 PM EDT, August 1st, 2019 until 11:59 PM EDT, August 8th, 2019. Dial 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international access) and enter conference ID number 6196985 to access the replay.

Additionally, a replay of the audio webcast will be available following the call.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 01 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2019 21:54:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 019 M
Net income 2019 9 166 M
Finance 2019 7 702 M
Yield 2019 3,84%
P/E ratio 2019 6,22x
P/E ratio 2020 6,53x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
Capitalization 57 218 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,20  $
Last Close Price 40,15  $
Spread / Highest target 66,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.60%57 218
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.66%182 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.65%85 973
DAIMLER AG2.15%55 838
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-3.20%43 917
