Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/19 03:21:49 pm
36.485 USD   -0.37%
02:26pGENERAL MOTORS : Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches
DJ
07:38aGLOBAL ECONOMY DODGES RECESSION BY NARROWEST OF MARGINS : Kemp
RE
11/18A lot happening on the M&A side
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 02:26pm EST

By Andrew Scurria

A U.S. appeals court shielded General Motors Co. from punitive damages stemming from alleged misconduct from before the auto maker's 2009 bankruptcy, limiting its liability for faulty ignition switches linked to more than 100 deaths.

The new company that emerged from GM's government-brokered bankruptcy a decade ago can't be liable for punitive damages based on actions taken by its corporate predecessor, according to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in New York.

Tuesday's decision marks a defeat for consumers suing GM for injuries and deaths tied to defective ignition switches in millions of vehicles that were recalled in 2014. The safety problem sparked a wave of lawsuits seeking compensation for crashes linked to ignition malfunctions and to the vehicles' diminished value.

GM has at various points sought to block claims that trace back to before its bankruptcy process, saying the restructuring barred them from being asserted against the reorganized company.

Robert Hilliard, the Texas lawyer who represents some of the vehicle owners, said "gross negligent conduct during the ignition switch debacle at GM was a given." But under the appellate ruling, potential settlements for consumers suing GM won't take its "egregious conduct" into account, he said.

GM won't "pay for its sins," Mr. Hilliard said.

A GM spokesperson said the ruling affirmed prior court decisions on the issue of punitive damages. The company still could be exposed to punitive damages arising out of conduct that took place after 2009.

Disputes over the defect claims are a legacy of GM's $50 billion taxpayer bailout and restructuring, in which a "new GM" was created as a buyer for the company's assets while the separate "old GM" retained liabilities for the bankruptcy court to sort out.

Since then, New York courts have grappled with how broadly to apply the liability shield and what types of claims GM is immune from.

The ruling affects lawsuits on account of 2.6 million older Chevrolet Cobalts and other recalled cars that were equipped with ignition switches prone to slipping out of the run position and disabling safety features, including air bags. In 2015, a bankruptcy judge suggested punitive damages against GM could amount to millions, if not billions, of dollars, though any actual exposure would depend on whether claims against the company were settled or ultimately successful.

Punitive damages are meant to punish corporations for reckless or intentional wrongdoing, such as selling products while knowing of defects, and can sometimes result in large jury awards. Consumers are still suing for the economic losses tied to ignition problem, and those claims make up the bulk of GM's remaining exposure surrounding the defect.

Write to Andrew Scurria at Andrew.Scurria@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:26pGENERAL MOTORS : Shielded From Punitive Damages on Ignition Switches
DJ
07:38aGLOBAL ECONOMY DODGES RECESSION BY N : Kemp
RE
11/18A lot happening on the M&A side
11/18UAW Talks Now Turn to Fiat Chrysler -- WSJ
DJ
11/16FORD MOTOR : United Auto Workers ratify four-year deal with Ford
AQ
11/15FORD MOTOR : United Auto Workers approve new 4-year contract with Ford
AQ
11/15U.S. Retail Sales Rebounded in October -- 2nd Update
DJ
11/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : Walmart Delivering Sales; Shipping Out Poultry; Pulli..
DJ
11/13China's biggest automaker SAIC aims to triple overseas sales by 2025
RE
11/11Mexican Industrial Output Flat in September -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 137 B
EBIT 2019 8 580 M
Net income 2019 6 281 M
Finance 2019 4 076 M
Yield 2019 4,24%
P/E ratio 2019 8,31x
P/E ratio 2020 5,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,35x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
Capitalization 52 322 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 47,15  $
Last Close Price 36,62  $
Spread / Highest target 85,7%
Spread / Average Target 28,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY9.48%52 322
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.80%204 682
VOLKSWAGEN AG26.65%97 729
DAIMLER AG9.41%59 583
BMW AG3.51%52 325
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.75%51 003
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group