GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
General Motors : Tonawanda-Built Next Gen 6.2L Small Block V-8 to Power All-New 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

07/23/2019

2019-07-23


  • First production mid-engine Corvette
  • Most horsepower and torque of any entry Corvette

TONAWANDA, New York - General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) today confirmed its Tonawanda, New York, engine plant will build the company's next-generation 6.2L Small Block V-8 engine that will power the all-new 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Production of the 2020 Corvette Stingray begins at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky assembly plant in late 2019.

This news follows the reveal of the 2020 Corvette last week in Tustin, California.

Powered by the Tonawanda-built next-gen 6.2L Small Block V-8 LT2 engine, the 2020 Stingray will offer customers the most horsepower and torque of any entry Corvette: SAE-certified to 495 hp and SAE-certified to 470 lb.-ft. of torque (when equipped with performance exhaust.)

'The 2020 Stingray is Chevrolet's first production mid-engine Corvette - the fastest, most powerful entry Corvette ever - offering new levels of performance, technology and craftsmanship,' said Mark Reuss, GM president, during a visit to the plant to meet with employees and community leaders. 'The Tonawanda team is up to the challenge to build this new LT2 engine at world-class quality levels that Corvette customers have come to expect.'

Tonawanda currently builds a variety of award-winning engines used in a wide range of GM products including:

  • 2.0L Turbo/2.5L - Chevrolet Camaro, Malibu, Colorado, Equinox, Traverse and Impala; Buick Regal, GMC Canyon, Acadia and Terrain and Cadillac ATS and CTS.
  • 4.3L V-6, 5.3L V-8; 6.2L V-8 - Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban and Tahoe, GMC Yukon/Yukon Denali and Cadillac Escalade.
  • 6.6L HD Small Block gas V-8 - 2020 Chevrolet Silverado HD and GMC Sierra HD.

In 2016, GM announced it would invest nearly $300 million in the Tonawanda plant to prepare the facility for future engine production. The next-gen 6.2L V-8 completes the work related to the investment. GM has invested more than $23 billion in its U.S. manufacturing operations over the past decade.

Tonawanda employs more than 1,500 people and the hourly workforce is represented by UAW Local 774.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang and

Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 21:39:10 UTC
