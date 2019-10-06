General Motors : UAW Rejects Another Offer From GM, as Labor Talks Break Down

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

Contract talks between General Motors Co. and the United Auto Workers labor union stalled Sunday morning after making some progress heading into the weekend with new-hire pay, job security and other issues still in contention.

In a Sunday letter to union members, Terry Dittes, the UAW's top bargainer for GM, said talks with the company had taken "a turn for the worse" in part because GM reverted back to a previously rejected proposal with only minor changes.

"The company's response did nothing to advance a whole host of issues that are important to you and your families!," Mr. Dittes wrote in the letter. "It did nothing to provide job security during the term of this agreement."

A GM spokesman said "We continue to negotiate in good faith with very good proposals that benefit employees today and builds a stronger future for all of us. We are committed to continuing discussions around the clock to reach a resolution."

