General Motors : United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations -- 3rd Update

09/03/2019 | 08:09pm EDT

By Nora Naughton

The United Auto Workers union said Tuesday it would target General Motors Co. first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming for a deal that can be used to guide talks with the other two Detroit car companies.

The UAW's choice of GM over Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV signals the union has made the most headway there toward an agreement that could benefit hourly factory workers at all three U.S. car companies.

The current labor agreement expires Sept. 14, with both sides expecting tougher negotiations than in years past as the once-booming U.S. car market slows, putting pressure on the auto makers to restrain factory output.

GM has already moved to close several U.S. factories, including its assembly plant in Ohio, a move that the UAW's leadership has criticized as prioritizing profit over manufacturing jobs.

The car companies also plan to press for concessions on health care and other benefits to help keep labor costs in check. Union negotiators have pledged to fight such demands in an effort to protect gains won for members in the past decade as the auto industry rebounded from the recession.

The UAW also said Tuesday that its members have authorized union leaders to call a strike if a deal can't be reached, a procedural vote that typically occurs before the union's contracts with the Detroit auto makers expire.

Leading off with GM would give the UAW a better chance of locking in some job protections because the company is already paring its manufacturing operations, said Arthur Wheaton, a professor of labor studies at Cornell University.

GM, the largest U.S. car maker by sales, said it is prepared to reach an agreement with the UAW that strengthens the future for hourly employees and the company's business.

The contract talks with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler come as federal investigators widen a multiyear criminal probe into allegations of corruption in the union's top ranks. Last week, federal agents executed search warrants at the homes of current UAW President Gary Jones, as well as his predecessor, Dennis Williams, marking a significant elevation of the investigation that had previously focused on lower-level union officials.

The UAW has said it is cooperating with the investigation and there was no need for the search warrants. Neither man has been charged with any crime.

The UAW represents nearly 150,000 auto-factory workers at GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. Though the union's four-year contracts with the car companies expire Sept. 14, both sides typically extend the existing pacts to allow for negotiations to continue.

GM is currently the largest and strongest financially of the Detroit car companies, posting an operating profit of $11.8 billion last year and 10.8% margins in North America. But it still poses a big challenge for the union, which has made saving shuttered plants in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland a priority during negotiations.

GM said in November it would idle four U.S. factories and lay off thousands of UAW-represented workers as part of a broader restructuring designed to prepare for an expected downturn in U.S. auto sales and help reposition the company for a future in electric and self-driving cars.

GM bargainers plan to push for more leeway in hiring lower-cost temporary workers and concessions on health care in the face of fast-rising medical expenses, say people familiar with the company's negotiating strategy.

Labor costs for GM's 46,000 hourly workers have climbed sharply in recent years as the car company increased wages and restored benefits that were eliminated during its 2009 bankruptcy. Its all-in labor costs, including wages, health care and other benefits, averaged more than $60 an hour this year for the first time in more than a decade, according to the Center for Automotive Research. By comparison, foreign-based auto makers, which don't have unionized U.S. factories, spent an average of $50 an hour on labor this year, the research center found.

Mr. Jones, who took over as UAW president last year, has said the union isn't going to easily bend to major concessions while the car companies are still making healthy profits. The union and its members want more permanent employees and job security for blue-collar workers, especially as the Detroit car companies cancel or scale back production of slower-selling sedans.

"We are focused. We are prepared and we are all ready to stand up for our members, our communities and our manufacturing future," Mr. Jones said in a statement Tuesday.

Union bargainers typically pick an auto maker to target first with an eye to getting the best deal possible with the other two Detroit car companies.

The UAW in 2015 selected Fiat Chrysler as the lead company, a move that surprised some because the union historically has led off with one of the Italian-American auto maker's larger rivals. Fiat Chrysler workers, however, voted down an initial labor deal before ratifying a second, richer contract that included substantial wage increases.

Any deal reached between union and company bargainers must be ratified by the membership with a simple majority vote.

Labor experts say negotiations this year could be particularly challenging because more than 40% of the union's factory workers at the Detroit car companies have never experienced a U.S. car-industry downturn. That could make them more reluctant to agree to concessions, after winning pay increases and other benefits in previous contract talks as auto industry sales and profits rebounded postrecession.

