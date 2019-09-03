Log in
General Motors : United Auto Workers to Target GM First in Labor Negotiations -- Update

09/03/2019 | 10:49am EDT

By Nora Naughton

The United Auto Workers union said Tuesday it would target General Motors Co. first in negotiating a new labor contract, aiming to reach a deal with the Detroit auto maker that can be used to set the pattern for talks with the other two U.S. car companies.

The UAW's choice of negotiating with GM first over Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV signals that talks between union and GM bargainers are intensifying. The current labor agreement expires on Sept. 14, with both sides preparing for a tougher round of negotiations than in years past.

GM has already moved to close several U.S. factories, including its assembly plant in Ohio, a move that the UAW's leadership has criticized as prioritizing profits over manufacturing jobs.

The car companies also plan to press for concessions on health care and other benefits to help keep labor costs in check, a strategy that union negotiators have pledged to fight in an effort to protect gains won for members in the last decade as the auto industry rebounded from the recession.

The UAW also said Tuesday its members have authorized union leaders to call a strike if a deal can't be reached, a procedural vote that typically occurs before the union's contracts with the Detroit auto makers expire.

GM said in a statement the company is prepared to reach an agreement with the UAW that strengthens the future for hourly employees and GM's business.

The UAW's talks with GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler come as federal investigators widen a multiyear criminal probe into allegations of corruption in the union's top ranks. Last week, federal agents executed search warrants at the homes of current UAW President Gary Jones, as well as his predecessor Dennis Williams, marking a significant elevation of the investigation that had previously focused on lower-level union officials.

The UAW has said it is cooperating with the investigation and there was no need for the search warrants used by the government. Neither man has been charged with any crime.

The UAW represents nearly 150,000 auto factory workers at GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler. The union's contracts with the car companies expire Sept. 14 but both sides typically extend the agreements beyond that deadline to allow for negotiations to continue until a new four-year pact is reached.

GM is currently the largest and strongest financially of the Detroit car companies, posting an operating profit of $11.8 billion last year and 10.8% margins in North America. But it also poses the biggest challenge for the union, which has made saving shuttered plants in Michigan, Ohio and Maryland a priority during negotiations.

GM said in November it would idle four U.S. factories and lay off thousands of UAW-represented workers as part of a broader restructuring designed to better prepare the company for an expected U.S. auto industry downturn and reposition it for a future in electric and self-driving cars.

