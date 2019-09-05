Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

General Motors : rsquo; New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leadership and Enhances Customer Experience

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 10:02pm EDT
General Motors' New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leadership and Enhances Customer Experience Integration of Google's Voice Assistant, Navigation and App Ecosystem to Launch in GM Infotainment Systems in 2021

2019-09-05


Back
Print | Email | Word| Add This|

DETROIT - Building on nearly 25 years of connectivity leadership, General Motors today announced plans to introduce new in-vehicle technology that will enhance the overall customer experience and make it easier than ever for customers to bring their digital lives into future connected vehicles.

GM's research1 shows that many customers prefer an embedded technology experience in the vehicle, and increasingly expect seamless integration between the tech in their hands and the tech in their vehicle. Listening to customer feedback, GM will work with Google to bring new options for a voice assistant, embedded navigation and in-vehicle applications to compatible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in regions around the world beginning in 2021. Broad deployment across all GM vehicle brands is expected to roll out in the years following.

'We are re-envisioning the future in-vehicle customer experience, and this is just the first step. The integration of select Google technology and services into our vehicle infotainment systems will foster a more connected and efficient driving experience,' said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Customer Experience, GM. 'We will continue to offer our own unique infotainment features that only GM can deliver, such as service recommendations, vehicle health status, in-vehicle commerce and more, with the Google applications and services complementing our offerings.'

Future GM infotainment systems will continue to be powered by Android, which enables GM to bring familiar and enhanced experiences from Google to the vehicle:

  • Voice Assistant: With the built-in Google Assistant, drivers can make the most of their time in the vehicle and easily get things done hands-free using just their voice. Drivers can use the Assistant to make calls or text a friend, play a favorite radio station or podcast, close the garage door (requires compatible smart home devices) or even change the temperature in the vehicle, all while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

The Assistant integration will continue to evolve over time, so that drivers in the future will be able to simply use their voice to engage with their vehicle, which could include renewing their OnStar or Connected Services plans, checking on their tire pressure, scheduling service and more.

  • Embedded Navigation: Google Maps2 in the vehicle is constantly up-to-date and helps drivers navigate with real-time traffic information, automatic re-routing and lane guidance. With the Assistant, drivers can use voice to navigate home, share their ETA, find the nearest gas station and EV charging stations (based on availability) or ask about a store's hours without needing a phone.
  • In-Vehicle Applications: The Google Play Store lets drivers find their favorite apps and services designed specifically for in-vehicle use. Drivers can listen to the same albums, podcasts and audiobooks in the vehicle as at home and stay connected with their most important contacts on communication apps.

'GM is a trailblazer with Android in automotive and a leader in vehicle connectivity,' said Patrick Brady, vice president of Engineering, Google. 'We're incredibly excited to work with them to transform the way people consume media, stay in touch, navigate and access information on the go.'

While using Google applications and services, the driver must always remain attentive. Additional services and data may be required. Full feature details will be available closer to launch.

1 According to a 2017 GM study
2Some geographic restrictions may apply

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GM, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

Google and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC.

Disclaimer

GM - General Motors Company published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 02:01:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
10:02pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Earns EPA Green Power Leadership Honors Reinforcing Vision f..
PU
10:02pGENERAL MOTORS : rsquo; New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leade..
PU
09:08pTelenav says no alteration to its GM contract
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:30pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Announces Personnel Changes -Report
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:10pGENERAL MOTORS : names Scott Bell as president of Canadian division
AQ
12:15pGENERAL MOTORS' : New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leadership ..
AQ
12:07pGENERAL MOTORS : GM hires Google to make infotainment system more like phones
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 11 010 M
Net income 2019 9 539 M
Finance 2019 9 203 M
Yield 2019 4,00%
P/E ratio 2019 5,77x
P/E ratio 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,32x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 55 296 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 48,00  $
Last Close Price 38,73  $
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 23,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY14.32%54 596
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP13.27%183 090
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.51%82 197
DAIMLER AG-4.23%51 864
BMW AG-13.59%43 753
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-5.21%42 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group