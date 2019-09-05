General Motors : rsquo; New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leadership and Enhances Customer Experience

General Motors' New In-Vehicle Technology Strengthens Connectivity Leadership and Enhances Customer Experience Integration of Google's Voice Assistant, Navigation and App Ecosystem to Launch in GM Infotainment Systems in 2021 2019-09-05

DETROIT - Building on nearly 25 years of connectivity leadership, General Motors today announced plans to introduce new in-vehicle technology that will enhance the overall customer experience and make it easier than ever for customers to bring their digital lives into future connected vehicles.

GM's research1 shows that many customers prefer an embedded technology experience in the vehicle, and increasingly expect seamless integration between the tech in their hands and the tech in their vehicle. Listening to customer feedback, GM will work with Google to bring new options for a voice assistant, embedded navigation and in-vehicle applications to compatible Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles in regions around the world beginning in 2021. Broad deployment across all GM vehicle brands is expected to roll out in the years following.

'We are re-envisioning the future in-vehicle customer experience, and this is just the first step. The integration of select Google technology and services into our vehicle infotainment systems will foster a more connected and efficient driving experience,' said Santiago Chamorro, vice president for Global Connected Customer Experience, GM. 'We will continue to offer our own unique infotainment features that only GM can deliver, such as service recommendations, vehicle health status, in-vehicle commerce and more, with the Google applications and services complementing our offerings.'

Future GM infotainment systems will continue to be powered by Android, which enables GM to bring familiar and enhanced experiences from Google to the vehicle:

Voice Assistant: With the built-in Google Assistant, drivers can make the most of their time in the vehicle and easily get things done hands-free using just their voice. Drivers can use the Assistant to make calls or text a friend, play a favorite radio station or podcast, close the garage door (requires compatible smart home devices) or even change the temperature in the vehicle, all while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

The Assistant integration will continue to evolve over time, so that drivers in the future will be able to simply use their voice to engage with their vehicle, which could include renewing their OnStar or Connected Services plans, checking on their tire pressure, scheduling service and more.

Embedded Navigation: Google Maps 2 in the vehicle is constantly up-to-date and helps drivers navigate with real-time traffic information, automatic re-routing and lane guidance. With the Assistant, drivers can use voice to navigate home, share their ETA, find the nearest gas station and EV charging stations (based on availability) or ask about a store's hours without needing a phone.

In-Vehicle Applications: The Google Play Store lets drivers find their favorite apps and services designed specifically for in-vehicle use. Drivers can listen to the same albums, podcasts and audiobooks in the vehicle as at home and stay connected with their most important contacts on communication apps.

'GM is a trailblazer with Android in automotive and a leader in vehicle connectivity,' said Patrick Brady, vice president of Engineering, Google. 'We're incredibly excited to work with them to transform the way people consume media, stay in touch, navigate and access information on the go.'

While using Google applications and services, the driver must always remain attentive. Additional services and data may be required. Full feature details will be available closer to launch.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Cadillac, Chevrolet, Baojun, Buick, GM, Holden, Jiefang and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, Maven, its personal mobility brand, and Cruise, its autonomous vehicle company, can be found at http://www.gm.com.

