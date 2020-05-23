Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Parts Shortages at GM Stall Pickup Output -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/23/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Mike Colias and Ben Foldy

A shortage of parts from Mexico is hampering General Motors Co.'s plans to quickly ramp up production of high-profit pickup trucks, according to a union official and other people familiar with the matter, underscoring the auto industry's halting restart after a two-month shutdown from the pandemic.

GM has delayed plans to roughly double output at its two main U.S. pickup-truck factories by adding additional shifts of workers next week, these people said. The auto maker doesn't yet have the flow of parts it needs to accelerate production as planned, they said.

Companies trying to get their businesses back on track amid the Covid-19 pandemic face a choppy landscape, including the threat of supply-chain disruptions and worker infections or government restrictions that can halt operations.

GM is prioritizing large pickup trucks as the auto maker restarts North American operations, executives have said. The company is scrambling to replenish thin dealership lots and also needs to jumpstart cash flow, after burning through billions of dollars over the last few months amid the industry's shutdown.

At its Fort Wayne, Ind., truck factory, GM postponed plans to call back roughly 1,300 workers who were supposed to start Tuesday for a second eight-hour work shift, said Rich LeTourneau, an official at United Auto Workers Local 2209, which represents workers at the factory. The return date tentatively has been pushed back to June 1, he said, citing shortages of components from Mexico as the reason for the delay.

"We continue to plan to ramp up production in a gradual cadence," a GM spokesman said, declining to discuss specifics about the schedule.

GM also delayed adding a second work shift at its Flint, Mich., pickup factory, which makes GM's largest, priciest pickup trucks, some of the people said.

More than 1,000 additional employees had been scheduled to come back Tuesday, but those plans have been delayed and workers haven't been given a new callback date, the people said.

U.S. auto makers are juggling supply-chain kinks and putting in new safety protocols as they try to restart operations following an unprecedented eight-week shutdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Combined, the Flint and Fort Wayne factories accounted for about 62% of GM's output of large pickup trucks last year, data from researcher Ward's Intelligence show.

Mexico, which is a major source of auto parts for U.S. factories, has experienced a slower reopening of its plants, with the country's health officials requiring manufacturers to first get permission to resume work before the official restart date of June 1. Some factories in Mexico began reopening this week, but the reboot of operations has been gradual.

In the U.S., GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV resumed limited work at most of their factories this week, with plans to ramp up output in coming weeks.

Two of GM's Mexican engine and transmission plants began reopening Thursday night, and two assembly plants -- including its third main pickup-truck plant, in Silao, Guanajuato -- began operations Friday, a company spokesman said.

The slower start at GM's truck plants and multiple Covid-19-related disruptions at two key Ford factories this week are reminders of the challenges the industry faces as it tries to crank up production.

Any disruption in pickup-truck production is especially problematic for the Detroit auto makers, which derive much of their profit from the hulking vehicles. It is of particular concern for GM, whose inventory of large pickup trucks has been running leaner than that of its competitors, partly a hangover effect from a 40-day United Auto Workers strike at its U.S. factories last fall.

GM also had steady truck sales in April, leaving dealer stocks further depleted.

Pickup trucks have been relatively strong sellers in an otherwise dismal sales environment for auto makers, who in April reported a roughly 50% drop in sales overall and continued weakness heading into May. By comparison, pickup truck sales fell only 21% in April and helped lift results for GM, Ford and Fiat Chrysler, which benefited from many big truck-buying states in middle America not getting hit as hard by the virus as on the coasts.

The relatively swift selling pace for trucks, however, has dented inventories and dealers now worry it will take a while to replenish stock with factories at limited output.

Ford halted work at its Explorer SUV plant in Chicago a number of times this week after a few workers tested positive for Covid-19. One work stoppage stemmed from a brief closure of a nearby Lear Corp. factory after a worker there tested positive for the virus, which cut off the supply of seats to the Ford factory.

Ford's pickup-truck plant in Dearborn, Mich., near the company's headquarters, closed for several hours Wednesday following a confirmed Covid-19 case.

GM ended April with about 150,000 trucks on its dealerships' lots, 45% less than a year earlier, according to Wards Intelligence. Ford's inventory of F Series pickup trucks was down 15% from a year earlier. Fiat Chrysler's inventory of Ram pickup trucks was 32% lower.

"As we begin to replenish the pipeline, trucks and full-size SUVs will remain a very high priority," GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said earlier this month.

The trucks, along with GM's line of mechanically similar full-size SUVs, such as the Cadillac Escalade, generate about $65 billion in annual revenue, GM told investors in February.

Credit Suisse estimates GM's truck business racked up $10.7 billion in pretax profit in 2019, or about 90% of the company's total, excluding the impact of the strike.

Write to Mike Colias at Mike.Colias@wsj.com and Ben Foldy at Ben.Foldy@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG -3.06% 7.98 Delayed Quote.-39.11%
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES N.V. 1.05% 7.416 Delayed Quote.-43.79%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY 0.36% 5.65 Delayed Quote.-39.25%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY 0.70% 25.98 Delayed Quote.-29.02%
LEAR CORPORATION -0.20% 105.4 Delayed Quote.-23.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
02:48aParts Shortages at GM Stall Pickup Output -- WSJ
DJ
05/22Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/22Rental-Car Company Hertz Files for Bankruptcy -- Update
DJ
05/22Automaker trade backs U.S. on effort to weaken fuel efficiency rules
RE
05/22State Jobless Rates for April Show Uneven Impact of Pandemic -- 2nd Update
DJ
05/22Jobless Rate Rose in All 50 States in April, Labor Department Says -- Update
DJ
05/22GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
05/22NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05/22GM delays resumption of second shift at three North American truck plants - s..
RE
05/22GM's Plans to Increase Truck Production Delayed by Parts Shortage
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 117 B
EBIT 2020 2 463 M
Net income 2020 928 M
Finance 2020 2 364 M
Yield 2020 1,24%
P/E ratio 2020 50,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,76x
EV / Sales2020 0,30x
EV / Sales2021 0,22x
Capitalization 37 179 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 32,58 $
Last Close Price 25,98 $
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-29.02%37 179
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-18.47%161 816
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.66%74 796
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-18.59%40 520
DAIMLER AG-36.52%36 524
BMW AG-31.53%35 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group