Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Motors Company    GM

GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Stronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 06:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp lowered its annual profit forecast while Honda Motor Co turned in a double-digit decline in quarterly earnings as a resurgent yen hurt two of Japan's biggest automakers.

The quarterly earnings unveiled on Friday by Japan's biggest and third-biggest automakers highlight how "safe-haven" demand for the currency - buoyed by global uncertainties and falling U.S. interest rates - could eat into profits at Japanese exporters in the months to come.

A strengthening yen hurts Japanese automakers as cars exported from Japan become more expensive, while it also decreases the value of earnings made overseas.

Toyota cut its operating profit forecast for the year ending March 2020 by nearly 6% to 2.4 trillion yen ($22.4 billion), from a previous forecast of 2.55 trillion yen. The 2.7% drop on the year means it will snap a three-year run of rising profit.

"We have factored in cost reduction efforts for the year, but there are still some uncertainties. We cannot be complacent," Toyota Operating Officer Kenta Kon told reporters at a results briefing.

It expects the yen to trade around 106 to the U.S. dollar and 121 to the euro in the current financial year, from a previous assumption of 110 yen and 125 yen, respectively.

For the quarter just ended, however, Toyota posted an 8.7% rise in operating profit to 741.9 billion yen ($6.93 billion), its highest since the September 2015 quarter, helped by a slight increase in global vehicle sales.

(For
a link to an interactive graph on Toyota's financial performance, click onhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Xzf8Xl

But the stronger domestic currency took a toll on Honda's profits. Japan's No. 3 automaker posted an operating income of 252.4 billion yen for the April-June period, down 16% from 299.3 billion yen a year ago and lagging analyst forecasts.

Still, Honda reiterated its forecast for a 6% increase in operating profit to 770 billion yen for this fiscal year, and said it expected the yen to average around 110 to the U.S. dollar, unchanged from its previous forecast.

(For
a link to an interactive graph on Honda's financial performance, click onhttps://tmsnrt.rs/310ZCoU

GLOBAL IMPACT

Easing demand for cars has also dented earnings at Honda and other automakers including Nissan Motor Co and Ford Motor Co, prompting the latter two to announce job cuts and plant closures.

An escalating trade war between China and the United States, the world's top two auto markets, and slowing economic growth have prompted a broad-based sales downturn in the global auto sector.

"Conditions in the U.S. market continue to be severe, including the effects of the trade friction between the U.S. and China," Honda Executive Vice President Seiji Kuraishi told reporters, adding that tensions could also have a negative impact in China, where demand for cars is already slowing.

"How the Chinese market reacts to the U.S.-China trade friction will be key to setting our business strategy."

A downturn in the global auto sector could weigh on profits just as automakers invest heavily in new technologies including electric cars, autonomous driving technologies and ride-sharing services to survive a industry shift away from car ownership.

Toyota has been pouring money in ride-sharing services including Uber, Grab and Didi Chuxing while deepening alliances with SoftBank Group Corp to develop on-demand transportation services in Japan, to position itself as a provider of mobility services.

Investors have backed this strategy, pushing Toyota shares roughly 10% higher this year, outperforming its domestic rivals.

Honda too has been scrambling to reinvent itself to compete with tech firms such as Google parent Alphabet and Uber, by expanding partnerships and investing in General Motors Co's Cruise self-driving vehicle unit.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by David Dolan, Muralikumar Anantharaman and Himani Sarkar)

By Naomi Tajitsu and Kevin Buckland
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET -0.53% 1211.78 Delayed Quote.15.96%
FORD MOTOR COMPANY -2.31% 9.31 Delayed Quote.24.58%
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY -0.47% 40.15 Delayed Quote.20.03%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD 0.44% 2722.5 End-of-day quote.-2.77%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -0.20% 709.4 End-of-day quote.-17.14%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP 1.15% 5693 End-of-day quote.-18.73%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP 0.97% 7092 End-of-day quote.14.76%
UBER TECHNOLOGIES INC -1.97% 41.31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
06:31aStronger yen prompts Toyota to trim profit forecast, saps Honda
RE
02:49aHonda first-quarter operating profit drops 16% on lower U.S. car sales
RE
02:48aTrucks Steer Detroit Through China Woes -- WSJ
DJ
08/01GENERAL MOTORS : Q2 2019 Earnings Conference Call
PU
08/01Trucks Shield Detroit Auto Makers From Global Headwinds - 3rd Update
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/01Industrials Down on Trade-Dispute Fears -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
08/01MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends 280 Points Lower As Trump Announces Additional Tari..
DJ
08/01Mexico's dependence on U.S. demand spells trouble for weak economy
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 146 B
EBIT 2019 12 333 M
Net income 2019 9 843 M
Finance 2019 9 460 M
Yield 2019 3,81%
P/E ratio 2019 5,95x
P/E ratio 2020 6,57x
EV / Sales2019 0,33x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 56 948 M
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 46,65  $
Last Close Price 40,15  $
Spread / Highest target 69,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Patricia Fiorello Russo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY20.03%56 948
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP14.76%182 674
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.44%85 973
DAIMLER AG1.94%55 838
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG0.00%48 207
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-2.77%43 917
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group