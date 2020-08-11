Suryadevara departs General Motors to become Stripe CFO

Suryadevara had been CFO at the Detroit automaker for just under two years.

GM named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.

Suryadevara succeeded Chuck Stevens as GM CFO in September 2018. Before that she was vice president of corporate finance. She joined GM in 2004 as a senior financial analyst in the Treasurer's Office.

Stapleton joined GM in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles in the company.

GM said it would conduct internal and external searches for a permanent successor to Suryadevara.

