GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY

(GM)
  Report
Suryadevara departs General Motors to become Stripe CFO

08/11/2020 | 09:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The GM logo is seen at the General Motors plant in Sao Jose dos Campos

General Motors Co said on Tuesday Chief Financial Officer Dhivya Suryadevara was stepping down, and online payments company Stripe announced she would join it as CFO.

Suryadevara had been CFO at the Detroit automaker for just under two years.

GM named John Stapleton, currently CFO of North American operations, as acting global finance chief, effective Aug. 15.

Suryadevara succeeded Chuck Stevens as GM CFO in September 2018. Before that she was vice president of corporate finance. She joined GM in 2004 as a senior financial analyst in the Treasurer's Office.

Stapleton joined GM in 1990 and has held a series of finance roles in the company.

GM said it would conduct internal and external searches for a permanent successor to Suryadevara.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Steve Orlofsky)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 118 B - -
Net income 2020 2 220 M - -
Net cash 2020 2 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
Yield 2020 1,37%
Capitalization 40 042 M 40 042 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,18x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 92,8%
Chart GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Motors Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 37,71 $
Last Close Price 27,98 $
Spread / Highest target 93,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mary Teresa Barra Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mark L. Reuss President
Dhivya Suryadevara Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Randall D. Mott Chief Information Officer
Matthew Tsien Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-23.55%40 042
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.84%181 774
VOLKSWAGEN AG-24.47%82 589
DAIMLER AG-17.21%51 441
BMW AG-24.32%42 169
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-17.78%41 601
