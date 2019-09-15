Log in
United Auto Workers Union to Strike GM's U.S. Factories

09/15/2019 | 11:24am EDT

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

The United Auto Workers has called for a strike at General Motors Co.'s U.S. factories, its first major work stoppage in more than a decade, as union bargainers press the company to reopen idled plants and improve wages and benefits for rank-and-file members.

Union officials voted Sunday morning to authorize the nationwide walkout, which will begin at midnight Sunday, after negotiations for a new four-year labor contract hit an impasse. UAW leadership is instructing roughly 46,000 blue-collar factory workers at 31 GM plants to either walk off the job or stay home until further notice.

The UAW represents nearly 150,000 factory workers at U.S. factories operated by GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The 84-year-old union targeted GM first to negotiate a new labor agreement, aiming to use it as a template to reach similar deals with the other two car companies. It let its contract with GM lapse Saturday at midnight, clearing the way for work stoppage, while extending the existing agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

