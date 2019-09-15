United Auto Workers to Strike GM's U.S. Factories -- 3rd Update

By Nora Naughton and Mike Colias

The United Auto Workers has called for a strike at General Motors Co.'s U.S. factories, its first major work stoppage in more than a decade, as union bargainers press the company to reopen idled plants and improve wages and benefits for rank-and-file members.

Union officials voted Sunday morning to authorize the nationwide walkout, which will begin at midnight Sunday, after negotiations for a new four-year labor contract hit an impasse. UAW leadership is instructing roughly 46,000 blue-collar factory workers at 31 GM plants to either walk off the job or stay home until further notice.

The UAW represents nearly 150,000 factory workers at U.S. factories operated by GM, Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV.

The 84-year-old union targeted GM first to negotiate a new labor agreement, aiming to use it as a template to reach similar deals with the other two car companies. It let its contract with GM lapse Saturday at midnight, clearing the way for work stoppage, while extending the existing agreements with Ford and Fiat Chrysler.

One of the biggest sticking points in the talks is the company's decision in November to close four U.S. factories, a move the UAW's leadership has vowed to fight at the bargaining table. The UAW is also pressing for higher pay, more job security and better benefits at a time when GM is trying to cut costs ahead of an expected U.S. car industry downturn.

GM said Sunday that it has "solutions" for the two biggest factories, assembly plants in Lordstown, Ohio, and Detroit. Company negotiators have put on the table a plan that could keep its Detroit-Hamtramck factory open to eventually build an electric pickup truck, people familiar with the talks said.

The company is sticking to its proposal to transfer ownership of the Lordstown plant to a startup electric-truck maker, but also has proposed a new battery-cell plant in northwest Ohio that would be manned by UAW workers, the people said.

UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, the union's top bargainer in negotiations with GM, said the decision to strike wasn't taken lightly and was seen as a last resort as the two sides remained far apart on key issues, including wages, benefits and health care.

"Today, we stand strong and say with one voice we are standing up for our members and for the fundamental rights of working class people," he told reporters at a press conference in Detroit, following the union leadership meeting.

GM responded to the UAW's call for a strike by taking the unusual step of making public what it had offered at the bargaining table, including $7 billion in new U.S. factory investments, new jobs, higher pay and a proposal for the idled plants in Michigan and Ohio.

"It is disappointing that the UAW leadership has chosen to strike at midnight tonight," the company said in a statement Sunday. "We have negotiated in good faith and with a sense of urgency. Our goal remains to build a strong future for our employees and our business."

The union's striking power is the most extreme move at its disposal during bargaining and has been used more sparingly in recent history. The union has only called two strikes at GM in the last 21 years and a prolonged walkout can quickly take a financial toll on the company because auto makers only book revenue once a vehicle is shipped from the factory to a dealership.

An assembly-plant shutdown can cost auto makers an estimated $1.3 million for every hour it is offline, according to the Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Center for Automotive Research.

The UAW last called a strike on GM in 2007 over unresolved job security issues. Some 73,000 workers at GM's more than 80 facilities at the time walked off the job for two days.

While it is unclear how long the work stoppage will last, the union's strike fund now exceeds $750 million, giving it plenty of money to pay workers while they're out on the picket line. UAW leaders also increased the strike pay in March to $250 a week, with another raise to $275 a week in January, an early sign it was preparing for a walkout.

Chrissy Defelice, a UAW-represented worker at GM's casting plant in Bedford, Ind., who recently transferred from the shuttered assembly plant in Lordstown, Ohio, said a strike is what members need.

"I truly feel it's our time," Ms. Defelice said. "It's not about the IUAW or General Motors. It's about all the members nationwide."

The decision to strike comes against the backdrop of a widening U.S. Justice Department probe into corruption within UAW's top ranks. The multiyear criminal investigation has gained momentum in the past few months and recently expanded to include current President Gary Jones and his predecessor Dennis Williams, whose homes were searched by federal agents in August.

Union leaders are under pressure to display strength and bargain for an attractive deal for their members as the criminal investigation threatens to dent their credibility and become a distraction as labor talks with all three Detroit car companies intensify this fall, labor experts say. The investigation escalated further last week when the first sitting UAW official -- and Mr. Jones's former assistant -- was charged with embezzling union funds. The accused union official hasn't responded to the charges.

The UAW has been critical of the latest moves by federal investigators, pushing back against search warrants executed at the homes and offices of union leaders and questioning the validity of allegations against a sitting union official.

GM is currently the largest and financially strongest of the three Detroit car companies, posting an operating profit of $11.8 billion last year and 10.8% margins in North America.

Union leaders and their members have made it clear they want to share in the earnings gains and are pressing for richer wages and benefits, as well as a commitment to save four U.S. factories the company has moved to shutter, including large assembly operations in Detroit and Lordstown, Ohio.

The UAW's leadership has criticized GM for what they describe as prioritizing profits over jobs and outsourcing U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico, where labor costs are cheaper.

Mr. Jones and Mr. Dittes have both promised to fight GM on these closures at the bargaining table.

GM, however, wants to keep rising labor costs in check and is looking for more leeway using temporary workers. GM also wants to clamp down on rising health-care costs, although in past contract talks the union has fought hard against any benefit rollbacks. Out-of-pocket costs for its UAW workers is around 3%, compared with 29% for workers on average, according to a study published last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A strike on GM comes at a delicate time for the company and the auto industry. After years of historically strong sales in the U.S., the auto market in North America is cooling, mirroring slowdowns in China and Europe and putting profits under pressure across the car sector.

The nation's largest auto maker by sales is in the midst of restructuring designed to cut costs and redirect more cash to developing electric and self-driving cars.

The Detroit auto maker's labor costs have climbed in recent years as the company's profits rebounded following the recession and the union won richer contracts and pay increase for members.

Car companies typically have a few months worth of supply on dealer lots, so a strike wouldn't hit GM's sales right away. But it could hamper the continued rollout of GM's redesigned Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks, its biggest moneymakers.

GM executives also worry the federal corruption investigation, which has so far resulted in nine convictions, is already having an influence on bargaining, prompting the union's embattled leadership to ratchet up rhetoric against the company and make sharper demands as a way to divert attention from the corruption scandal, according to people familiar with the company's thinking.

Rank-and-file members have also expressed anger at the drumbeat of indictments and convictions of former UAW officials found guilty of siphoning funds from union training centers, and could resist any deal the leadership team puts forth, labor experts say.

"It's this big, sore elephant in the room," said Matthew Schulte, a UAW-represented worker at Ford's Dearborn Truck plant "We just know that it's not good for any of us or for our bargaining position."

